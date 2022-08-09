Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Tim Lincecum's Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer, S.F. Giants Mourn
The wife of Tim Lincecum -- one of the best MLB pitchers of all time -- has sadly died ... the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday night. She was just 38 years old. Cristin Coleman, who dated Lincecum for years, passed away following a battle with cancer in late June ... but it hadn't been widely reported until the Giants mourned her loss in a series of tweets on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Yankees injury update on Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton following awful loss to Mariners
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, failing miserably to produce offensive support. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole lasted 7.0 innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight batters, but his team couldn’t get anything going against Luis Castillo. Castillo lasted 8.0 innings, striking out seven batters and giving up three hits.
Yardbarker
Yankees prepping to get 4 impact players back just before the playoffs
The New York Yankees have gone through a rough stretch of injuries the past few weeks, which has played a significant part in dismantling the team’s winning streak, plunging them into an abyss of inconsistencies and degradation. However, there is hope on the horizon as the Yankees quickly move...
Joey Gallo takes shot at New York City
Joey Gallo’s struggles playing in New York for the Yankees were well-documented, and it seems that he has enjoyed living in Los Angeles much more than New York. The Yankees traded Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the August 2 deadline for Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter. Gallo...
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees could go to Oswaldo Cabrera for more offensive upside at shortstop
After bringing in Frankie Montas, Scott Effross, Lou Trivino, Andrew Benintendi, and the injured Harrison Bader at the deadline, the only position of need the Yankees did not address was shortstop. The plan before the season was for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to be a “bridge” player for prospects Oswald Peraza, Anthony...
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will face off in a three-game rivalry series starting Friday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below.
Video: Cameron Maybin goes viral for suggestive remark during Yankees broadcast
Cameron Maybin is in the middle of his first season as a color commentator for the YES Network, and it may be safe to say that the former MLB outfielder still needs to work on his new craft. During the bottom of the second inning of the New York Yankees’...
Pinstripe Alley
Bullpen Problems
The Yankee pen now consists of 8 one-inning specialists. Only Lucas Luetge can go a bit longer. This causes overuse, because a short outing by any starter forces 3-4-5 guys into use. Today, we were left with Albert Abreu, who has given up runs in his last four outings, to protect a lead in the 7th. It didn't last long.
Pinstripe Alley
Toxic Fandom
People are sending threats and hate mail to IKF's family. Joey Gallo didn't go out in the streets of Manhattan and felt like a piece of shit. This is not every, or even most Yankees fans. But I don't get hating a player on the team you root for. Not one who is making effort.
FOX Sports
Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees
New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Noah Syndergaard reveals big reason for leaving Mets
Noah Syndergaard passed on the opportunity to return to the New York Mets in the offseason, opting to sign a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels instead. On Friday, Syndergaard gave an intriguing insight into his reasons for doing so. Syndergaard, since traded to the Philadelphia Phillies, admitted he...
The Yankees and Mets are the new kings of New York
Major League Baseball's Big Apple franchises have combined for one of the best seasons in the city's history. The only question now is which team will end up on top,. Driving the news: The 73-39 Mets (.652) surpassed the 71-41 Yankees (.634) for New York's best record this week, the first time since April that's been the case.
Yankees baserunning lowlight package is worth a watch for all haters (Video)
The New York Yankees suffered another devastating defeat at the hands of the Mariners on Tuesday night, thanks in part to their own blunders. Baserunning blunders are impossible to overcome, even for the most talented of teams. The New York Yankees are one of those teams, despite their recent struggles.
Why it’s time for the New York Yankees to call up their top prospects
The New York Yankees kept many of their top prospects past the MLB trade deadline, protecting Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez
Red Sox inch closer to getting pitching boost amid chase for postseason ticket
The Boston Red Sox are hoping that James Paxton could be ready to pitch in the majors again soon to help them boost their chances to make the 2022 MLB postseason. According to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live, Paxton has progressed well enough to have a scheduled “simulated game” before the end of the week.
Pinstripe Alley
Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 166: Finding Ways to Lose
The Yankees have lost seven of their last eight games, including a sweep by the Cardinals over the past weekend. They are 7-13 in the second half, have dropped 18 of their last 28 games, and are 20-23 since the start of that fateful series against the Astros in late June. The optimist might say that this is a lot of arbitrary endpoints, but also, I don’t think anyone would deny that they’ve looked miserable in the past week and mediocre for nearly two months. Egad.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees have seen an improved version of Aroldis Chapman
Don’t look now, but Yankees’ reliever - and former closer - Aroldis Chapman has looked sharp in recent outings. He still has a long way to go before being considered a trustworthy, matchup-proof pitcher again, but the numbers and the eye test tell us that he might be turning things around.
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/12/22
Each of the last few times the Yankees have had an off-day, I’ve written that it was a “much-needed” day off. Well, they had one more yesterday, and hopefully it’s the last time this season we’ll feel that we need a respite from the 2022 Yankees. They start a three-game set with the Red Sox today, which should offer a chance to get things rolling again, given Boston’s status as AL East cellar-dwellers.
