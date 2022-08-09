The Yankees have lost seven of their last eight games, including a sweep by the Cardinals over the past weekend. They are 7-13 in the second half, have dropped 18 of their last 28 games, and are 20-23 since the start of that fateful series against the Astros in late June. The optimist might say that this is a lot of arbitrary endpoints, but also, I don’t think anyone would deny that they’ve looked miserable in the past week and mediocre for nearly two months. Egad.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO