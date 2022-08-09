ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Greenville County Schools announce COVID-19 protocols for upcoming school year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Greenville County Schools released information about their COVID-19 protocols ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Below is a breakdown of the new protocols based on guidelines from the Department of Health and Environmental Control:. DHEC now requires school districts to report when a...
Construction update on Spartanburg Co. courthouse

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County provided an inside look at the construction update of the new county courthouse. County leaders said things have been going smoothly since they ground up more than a year ago. The new building is expected to be more than three times the size of the current courthouse, which […]
ACLU says school district should update decades-old policy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina says it’s time for the Greenville County School District to take a look at a decades-old policy. The district is currently looking for new members to sit on the district’s three material review committees. When someone...
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 176 (Asheville Highway)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 176 ties third for our second, most requested “Getting Answers” road ever. Also known as Asheville Highway, it runs almost 240 miles from Columbia to Hendersonville, NC. We are focused on the Inman/Campobello area, in Spartanburg County, as all nine of our requests come from there.
New Spartanburg County courthouse nears completion

SPARTANBURG — Construction on the exterior of the new Spartanburg County Courthouse downtown is scheduled to be completed in October, with all windows now installed on the 344,000-square-foot building. Members of the Spartanburg County Council, including David Britt, Bob Walker and Jessica Coker, toured the building on Aug. 11,...
Deputies searching for person after Union Co. fire

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after an early morning fire on Monday. According to deputies, this person might have information about the fire that happened in the Monarch area on August 8. If anyone can identify the person...
Three teens who fled American Marine Institute facility in custody

UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Carter Weaver announced early Thursday morning three juveniles who ran away from the American Marine Institute on Wednesday afternoon are in custody. The three teens, all aged 14, were taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. No other details were provided. — GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Gorgetown […]
'Large amount' of drugs found in home near school leads to arrest of Greenville man, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenville man was arrested and charged after authorities in another county say they found a large amount of drugs in a home near a school. Authorities with the Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and the ATF said they went to a home on Sumter Street Thursday morning to serve warrants on Jeremy John Smith, 36, of Greenville.
Spartanburg Co. lake closed after drainage failure kills fish

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said an unintended drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson killed all the fish in the lake and it will be closed until summer 2024. According to DNR, the draining incident occurred as the dam and water control structure...
Swamp Rabbit Trail vandalized with racist, obscene language, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A portion of the Swamp Rabbit Trail in Greenville was vandalized overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department said it was made aware Wednesday morning of a large amount of graffiti that had been painted on and along the trail in the Cleveland Park area from the tennis courts to the Julie Valentine memorial.
GREENVILLE, SC

