Nature.com
Topology-driven surface patterning of liquid spheres
Surfaces of classical spherical liquid droplets are isotropic, promoting the random distribution of surface-adsorbed molecules1. Here we demonstrate a counterintuitive temperature-controlled self-assembly of well-defined and highly ordered patterns of surface-adsorbed fluorescent molecules on the surfaces of water-suspended spherical oil droplets. These patterns are induced by precisely self-positioned, topology-dictated structural defects in a crystalline monolayer covering these droplets' surfaces over a wide temperature range. We elucidate the pattern formation mechanism, visualize the defects' positions and map the stress fields within the surface crystal. The observed phenomena provide insights into the interfacial freezing effect on curved surfaces, enable precise positioning of functional ligands on droplets for their self-assembly into higher-hierarchy structures2,3,4,5,6 and may also play an important role in vital protein positioning on cell membranes7 and morphogenesis8,9,10,11,12.
Nature.com
Quantum dot nanocomposites for flexible retina
Intrinsically stretchable QD-based semiconducting nanocomposites enable the realization of electronic retina with multispectral response. Vision is arguably the most important way of perceiving the external world. Inspired by the human retina, various electronic imaging devices have been developed including charge-coupled devices (CCD) and complementary metal"“oxide"“semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors. However, they are made of rigid and brittle semiconductor materials such as Si and GaAs. Realizing flexible imaging sensors is of great interest, because it can turn any complex, curvy surfaces into electronic eyes, for applications in the internet of things and metaverse1. To achieve stretchable and flexible photosensors, many approaches have been proposed. One example is to bond inorganic semiconductor circuit islands onto the soft substrate, which are further interconnected by suspending serpentine shaped stretchable bridges2,3. Another approach is to construct flexible circuits using compliant polymeric matrices that contain organic semiconducting nanomaterials4,5. However, most of the flexible photosensors cannot see colours, and challenges remain to achieve full colour flexible devices.
Windows 11 used with modern CPUs could lead to encrypted data corruption
CPUs with VAES instructions may not get along with Windows' encryption features. Microsoft has warned that some users may be affected by an issue related to its encryption features in combination with CPUs with Vector Advanced Encryption Standard (VAES) instructions. The issue can lead to ‘data damage’. The issue affects Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022.
Digital Trends
Scientists just achieved a breakthrough in quantum computing
A research team from the Japanese Institute for Molecular Science has now made a great stride in quantum computing, making it happen with the help of a two-qubit gate. A qubit is the quantum equivalent of a binary bit, which is a basic unit of information used in computing. The...
Nature.com
Variational quantum eigensolver with reduced circuit complexity
The variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) is one of the most promising algorithms to find eigenstates of a given Hamiltonian on noisy intermediate-scale quantum devices (NISQ). The practical realization is limited by the complexity of quantum circuits. Here we present an approach to reduce quantum circuit complexity in VQE for electronic structure calculations. Our ClusterVQE algorithm splits the initial qubit space into clusters which are further distributed on individual (shallower) quantum circuits. The clusters are obtained based on mutual information reflecting maximal entanglement between qubits, whereas inter-cluster correlation is taken into account via a new "dressed" Hamiltonian. ClusterVQE therefore allows exact simulation of the problem by using fewer qubits and shallower circuit depth at the cost of additional classical resources, making it a potential leader for quantum chemistry simulations on NISQ devices. Proof-of-principle demonstrations are presented for several molecular systems based on quantum simulators as well as IBM quantum devices.
Nature.com
Will ‘Centaurus’ be the next global coronavirus variant? Indian cases offers clues
The BA.2.75 variant is rising fast in the country, but hospitalization rates are low so far. You have full access to this article via your institution. As countries await the end of COVID-19 surges caused by the variant BA.5, researchers are on the lookout for what will come next. An...
Nature.com
A BaTiO/WS composite for piezo-photocatalytic persulfate activation and ofloxacin degradation
Piezoelectric fields can decrease the recombination rate of photogenerated electrons and holes in semiconductors and therewith increase their photocatalytic activities. Here, a BaTiO3/WS2 composite is synthesized and characterized, which combines piezoelectric BaTiO3 nanofibers and WS2 nanosheets. The piezo-photocatalytic effect of the composite on the persulfate activation is studied by monitoring Ofloxacin (OFL) degradation efficiency. Under mechanical forces, LED lamp irradiation, and the addition of 10"‰mM persulfate, the OFL degradation efficiency reaches ~90% within 75"‰min, which is higher than efficiencies obtained for individual BaTiO3, WS2, or TiO3, widely used photocatalysts in the field of water treatment. The boosted degradation efficiency can be ascribed to the promotion of charge carrier separation, resulting from the synergetic effect of the heterostructure and the piezoelectric field induced by the vibration. Moreover, the prepared composite displays good stability over five successive cycles of the degradation process. GC"“MS analysis is used to survey the degradation pathway of OFL during the degradation process. Our results offer insight into strategies for preparing highly effective piezo-photocatalysts in the field of water purification.
Nature.com
Topological nature of the liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral liquids
The first-order phase transition between two tetrahedral networks of different density-introduced as a hypothesis to account for the anomalous behaviour of certain thermodynamic properties of deeply supercooled water-has received strong support from a growing body of work in recent years. Here we show that this liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral networks can be described as a transition between an unentangled, low-density liquid and an entangled, high-density liquid, the latter containing an ensemble of topologically complex motifs. We first reveal this distinction in a rationally designed colloidal analogue of water. We show that this colloidal water model displays the well-known water thermodynamic anomalies as well as a liquid"“liquid critical point. We then investigate water, employing two widely used molecular models, to demonstrate that there is also a clear topological distinction between its two supercooled liquid networks, thereby establishing the generality of this observation, which might have far-reaching implications for understanding liquid"“liquid phase transitions in tetrahedral liquids.
Nature.com
Drinking hydrogen water improves photoreceptor structure and function in retinal degeneration 6 mice
Retinitis pigmentosa (RP) is a genetically heterogeneous group of inherited retinal disorders involving the progressive dysfunction of photoreceptors and the retinal pigment epithelium, for which there is currently no treatment. The rd6 mouse is a natural model of autosomal recessive retinal degeneration. Given the known contributions of oxidative stress caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and selective inhibition of potent ROS peroxynitrite and OHÂ·by H2 gas we have previously demonstrated, we hypothesized that ingestion of H2 water may delay the progression of photoreceptor death in rd6 mice. H2 mice showed significantly higher retinal thickness as compared to controls on optical coherence tomography. Histopathological and morphometric analyses revealed higher thickness of the outer nuclear layer for H2 mice than controls, as well as higher counts of opsin red/green-positive cells. RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) analysis of differentially expressed genes in the H2 group versus control group revealed 1996 genes with significantly different expressions. Gene and pathway ontology analysis showed substantial upregulation of genes responsible for phototransduction in H2 mice. Our results show that drinking water high in H2 (1.2"“1.6Â ppm) had neuroprotective effects and inhibited photoreceptor death in mice, and suggest the potential of H2 for the treatment of RP.
Graphics show how new Chinese space station compares to the International Space Station
The new manned space station Tiangong, to be completed in December, is part of China's plan to lead in space exploration.
Nature.com
A checklist for reproducibility in electrochemical nitrogen fixation
In this editorial, we present a checklist that aims to improve the data reproducibility in the field of electrochemical N2 fixation. Nitrogen fixation, a process by which inert N2 is converted to N-containing compounds, is crucial for sustaining life on Earth. However, this process is extremely challenging due to the high energy penalty in breaking the stable N2 triple bond. Currently, N2 is commonly activated via the energy-intensive Haber"“Bosch process to produce NH3. From NH3, other N-containing compounds, such as nitric acid and urea, are manufactured via subsequent reactions. Nevertheless, the high energy consumption and carbon emissions of the Haber"“Bosch process have spurred researchers to explore greener alternative approaches.
Nature.com
A guide to the Nature Index
A description of the terminology and methodology used in this supplement, and a guide to the functionality that is available free online at natureindex.com. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Nature Index is a database of author affiliations and institutional relationships. The index tracks contributions...
Nature.com
Research on chemical resistance characteristics of water-immersed coal with different metamorphic degrees
In order to reduce the risk of spontaneous combustion of coal left after long-term flooding in the goaf of the mine, in this paper, the inhibitory properties of different inhibitors on two kinds of water-immersed coals with different metamorphic degrees were studied in depth. The experiment selected Pingzhuang brown coal and Shaqu coking coal as research objects. The raw coal and water-immersed coal samples were compared and analyzed by thermogravimetric experiment method and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy experiment method. The study showed that the activation temperature of brown coal and coking coal decreased by 7.91 and 2.25 Â°C respectively, and the activation energy decreased by 43.18Â kJ/mol and 20.58Â kJ/mol respectively. The natural tendency of coal was enhanced after water immersion, and water immersion had a greater impact on low-metamorphic brown coal. After adding four kinds of inhibitors, MgCl2, TEMPO, TPPI and PA to the two water-immersed coals, it was found that TPPI could significantly reduce the heat release rate of water-immersed brown coal, and the reduction value was 10.49Â W/mg. The dry cracking temperature of water-immersed brown coal increased by 11.75 Â°C, and PA greatly increased the combustion activation energy of water-immersed coking coal by 25.77Â kJ/mol. Meanwhile, it was found from the microscopic active groups that TTPI increased the content of water-immersed brown coal ether bonds by 4.84%. The absorption peak intensity of oxygen-containing functional groups such as C=O was significantly weakened. Similarly, PA also produced a large number of stable ethers in water-immersed coking coal, whose content increased by 5.21%, and the hydroxyl content decreased most significantly. The decomposition of TPPI into phosphoric acid after heating can inhibit the growth of active groups such as a large number of oxygen-containing functional groups in the water-immersed brown coal, thereby reducing the risk of spontaneous combustion. As a metal chelator, PA can reduce the catalytic effect of metal ions in water-immersed coking coal with fewer active groups, and inhibit coal spontaneous combustion by generating stable metal complexes to increase activation energy. This indicated that TTPI had the best inhibitory effect on water-immersed brown coal, while PA was more suitable for water-immersed coking coal.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Human-centred mechanism design with Democratic AI
In the version of this article initially published, author Jan Balaguer's name was presented as Balaguer Jan. The error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Raphael Koster, Jan Balaguer. Raphael Koster,Â Jan Balaguer,Â Andrea Tacchetti,Â Ari Weinstein,Â Tina Zhu,Â...
Nature.com
Pharmaceutical innovation sourcing
European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. You have full access to this article via your institution. A key aspect of debates about the efficiency of the biopharmaceutical industry in generating new medicines is the role of small and...
Nature.com
Leveraging reimbursement strategies to guide value-based adoption and utilization of medical AI
With the increasing number of FDA-approved artificial intelligence (AI) systems, the financing of these technologies has become a primary gatekeeper to mass clinical adoption. Reimbursement models adapted for current payment schemes, including per-use rates, are feasible for early AI products. Alternative and complementary models may offer future payment options for value-based AI. A successful reimbursement strategy will align interests across stakeholders to guide value-based and cost-effective improvements to care.
Nature.com
Exploring the link between Turkish gifted children's perceptions of the gifted label and emotional intelligence competencies
The present study attempts to explore the relation between Turkish gifted children's perceptions of the gifted label and their emotional intelligence competencies. We included 122 gifted children in this correlational study in the 2018"“2019 academic year and collected the data using the Perceptions of Gifted Label Scale (PGLS) and the Emotional Intelligence Competencies Scale (EICS). In the analysis, we utilized descriptive statistics and calculated Pearson's correlation coefficients between the variables. The mean age of the children was 11.5Â years, and there was an equal number of girls and boys. The findings revealed that the children got almost average scores on all subscales of the PGLS. The results uncovered that self-perception of the gifted label was significantly correlated with friends' and parents' perceptions of the gifted label [r"‰="‰0.380, p"‰<"‰.01]. We found a significant negative relationship between the PGLS self-perception and the EICS self-consciousness. To put it more clearly, as having increased self-consciousness, they are likely to have decreased perception of being labeled decreases. . Our findings also seem noteworthy in suggesting a helpful conceptual framework for designing therapeutic interventions for gifted children, who are often considered more sensitive to social-emotional issues.
Nature.com
Identification of novel genes whose expression in adipose tissue affects body fat mass and distribution: an RNA-Seq and Mendelian Randomization study
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Many studies have shown that abdominal adiposity is more strongly related to health risks than peripheral adiposity. However, the underlying pathways are still poorly understood. In this cross-sectional study using data from RNA-sequencing experiments and whole-body MRI scans of 200 participants in the EPIC-Potsdam cohort, our aim was to identify novel genes whose gene expression in subcutaneous adipose tissue has an effect on body fat mass (BFM) and body fat distribution (BFD). The analysis identified 625 genes associated with adiposity, of which 531 encode a known protein and 487 are novel candidate genes for obesity. Enrichment analyses indicated that BFM-associated genes were characterized by their higher than expected involvement in cellular, regulatory and immune system processes, and BFD-associated genes by their involvement in cellular, metabolic, and regulatory processes. Mendelian Randomization analyses suggested that the gene expression of 69 genes was causally related to BFM and BFD. Six genes were replicated in UK Biobank. In this study, we identified novel genes for BFM and BFD that are BFM- and BFD-specific, involved in different molecular processes, and whose up-/downregulated gene expression may causally contribute to obesity.
Nature.com
Correction: Developing and validating a multivariable prediction model which predicts progression of intermediate to late age-related macular degeneration-the PINNACLE trial protocol
The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author name. The correction is to the first name of Hrvoje Bogunovic, currently spelt 'Hvroje'. The authors apologize for the error. The original article has been corrected. Clinical and Experimental Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton,...
Nature.com
Author Correction: High and rising economic costs of biological invasions worldwide
The Data availability section of this article has been updated to provide readers access to a database that is continuously updated with cost and distribution data on biological invasions (https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.12668570), with an accompanying 'living figure' (https://borisleroy.com/invacost/invacost_livingfigure.html) illustrating these data updates. The Data availability section has been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
