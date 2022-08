The Library will begin Fall 2022 hours starting Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Hours are subject to change based on staffing. View our Library Hours to stay up to date with current hours of operation. Sundays: 12pm - 8pm. Mondays-Thursdays: 7am - 12am. Fridays: 7am - 6pm. Saturdays: CLOSED.

