Dr. Wayne A. Martin, 66
We are sad to announce the passing of Dr. Wayne A. Martin, of Centerville. He passed away unexpectedly at age 66 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence. Wayne was born on Feb. 19, 1956, in San Diego, California to Ruth L. (Parker) Martin and the late Dr. William “Bill” W. Martin. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1974 and moved on to Washington and Jefferson College. He left W&J in 1977 to go to Temple University, where he earned his Doctorate degree in Dentistry in 1980.
Faith Community Church to hold Vacation Bible School
“Judge not according to the appearance, but judge righteous judgments.”. Jesus spoke these words to the crowd. He told them how they judged people was how they would be judged. Years before, God had said to Samuel, “Man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.”...
Spartansburg Fair parade seeks 100 horses and more
The Spartansburg Community Fair is only 27 days away and it’s time to start thinking about the parade. I live on the parade route and we invite friends and family to park in our back yard and set their chairs along the curb in front of our house. It’s a grand time with a parade that never disappoints the kids and the kids at heart.
Oil Festival promises to be a whale of a time
For one weekend in August, the best of Titusville is on display for all to see. For the annual Oil Festival, taking place tomorrow and Saturday, relatives and friends come back to town to celebrate the Titusville community, eat good food, watch the parade and enjoy all that the town has to offer.
Warren County Fair starts off with a black powder bang
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration. “This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting...
Titusville Police and game wardens handle incident with their ‘bear’ hands
The Titusville Police Department had a first on Monday. The department, with the help of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, helped a bear slide down a children's slide. The bear, that had been walking through town near the YMCA, finally climbed up a tree. After being tranquilized, the bear, which had fallen onto a play set, slid down the slide before being carried into a game warden’s transport apparatus.
Titusville school board holds meetings to talk personnel, projects, transition guides
The Titusville Area School Board held a special meeting and committee meeting on Monday night where they discussed a plethora of routine matters, while also accepting the resignations of three teachers and hearing updates to district projects and transition handbooks. At the special meeting, the board approved personnel changes including...
Oil Region Alliance announces finalists for outdoor rec contest
OIL CITY — The 2022 finalists of the Oil Region Alliance Outdoor Recreation Business Plan Contest have been selected by a panel of judges. — Adam Diem, of Oil Valley Gravel, LLC. for the Roughneck Gravel Roubaix bike race based in Titusville over Memorial Day Weekend. — Hannah Gamble,...
Pilot dies in single-engine plane crash in Jefferson County
BLYN, Wash. (AP) — A pilot died after their plane crashed near Blyn in Jefferson County on Wednesday. A witness reported seeing a low-flying aircraft with a possible engine spluttering and hearing a crash around 3:10 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. There was significant fog...
2nd Saturday Open Market
Saturday August 13th 9am-3pm Open Market Many Vendors Primitive Scentiments 4201 State Route 8(S) Titusville.
