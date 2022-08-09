ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Observer

DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County

MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
planomoms.com

Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼

Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
PLANO, TX
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!

In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
ODESSA, TX
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas

There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
TEXAS STATE
peoplenewspapers.com

Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant

Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
DALLAS, TX
KBAT 99.9

Labor Day Weekend In Texas—Road Trip!!

Texas and surrounding states near us here in the Basin have no shortage of things to see and do. Things like the Carlsbad Caverns (and I've seen stalactites in caves when I lived in Arizona), as well as the Abilene Zoo and local things here in the Midland Odessa immediate area like the Bush Childhood Home, etc. One of the things I'm most looking forward to is seeing more of our great state. And one of those places is Austin. That's where THIS PHOTO of Lake Austin is from-and that seriously looks like fun and relaxation all rolled into one! So this upcoming Labor Day Weekend-send summer off with a bang and take a road trip to check this out-it'll be well worth it!
TEXAS STATE
