Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Splish-Splash! Three Indoor Waterparks In Texas To Enjoy With The Family This Labor Day!
We are about 3 and a half weeks away from the 3-day Labor Day holiday. Certainly not too early to think about where you may be headed for a much-needed break and a chance to get out of dodge! If you plan to take the entire family for a long weekend getaway, I do not think you will be disappointed with my suggestions.
Mama Bobcat & 3 Kittens Spotted 'Hanging Out' On Texas Golf Course: WATCH
"They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water."
Dallas Observer
What's Going On With Music Street Frisco? Developers Say They're Working On It.
Frisco wants to be a music city so mcuh that it has two large live entertainment centers in the works, but it’s hard to say when they’ll be finished or if Frisco will ever be a true music destination in Texas. “Who is ready for more live music...
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crawfish from ‘Land Down Under’
The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas.
H-E-B to build its first store in Tarrant County
MANSFIELD, Texas — Another one!. Popular Texas grocery store H-E-B is continuing its move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the announcement of its latest location. H-E-B announced Thursday it will be building a new store in Mansfield, which is the company's first location in Tarrant County. “We are...
planomoms.com
Our Favorite Cedar Creek Lake Getaway￼
Renting a home or a lake house on Cedar Creek Lake is a great way to spend a weekend away, together with family without a super far drive. At only 1-1.5 hours from the Dallas/Plano area, it’s an easy drive for a long weekend. You can take a few routes, via US-75, I-635 or US-80 to the I-175. The drive was a piece of cake.
Itchy And Painful: These Are The Most Poisonous Plants in Texas
Texas can be a beautiful state. Yes, even with all the heat that we've experienced in the area as of late. But with as with all beauty in nature, there is always something looking to possible spoil the mood. We've recently talked about animals that Texans should steer clear of....
Video Shows Just How Insane Driving in Dallas-Fort Worth Can Be
Want to watch a whole lot of stupidity in one video? Here you go. Let me tell you, I love Dallas-Fort Worth, but boy do I hate driving down there. The heavy traffic is the worst part, but the bad drivers can be just as frustrating. For the most part,...
Boycott meant for Waxahachie restaurant being directed against Dallas business with similar name
A Dallas restaurant is getting mixed up with another with a similar name in Waxahachie and it’s causing some headaches for both of them. And it’s all because of Texas politics.
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!
In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas
There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow’s Getting a “Hidden” Tex-Mex Restaurant
Jon Alexis, owner of Preston Hollow staple TJ’s Seafood, announced he will open Escondido Tex-Mex Patio sometime this winter. The new venture will be in the space occupied by Ruggeri’s Italian restaurant for 13 years but closed permanently after the October 2019 tornado. Escondido’s opening will fill a Tex-Mex food void in Preston Royal created when Cantina Laredo closed its Preston Royal Village location in December 2020.
Labor Day Weekend In Texas—Road Trip!!
Texas and surrounding states near us here in the Basin have no shortage of things to see and do. Things like the Carlsbad Caverns (and I've seen stalactites in caves when I lived in Arizona), as well as the Abilene Zoo and local things here in the Midland Odessa immediate area like the Bush Childhood Home, etc. One of the things I'm most looking forward to is seeing more of our great state. And one of those places is Austin. That's where THIS PHOTO of Lake Austin is from-and that seriously looks like fun and relaxation all rolled into one! So this upcoming Labor Day Weekend-send summer off with a bang and take a road trip to check this out-it'll be well worth it!
Highest-rated restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
