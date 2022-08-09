Read full article on original website
Tyler Mahle carries Twins to shutout win over Angels
Tyler Mahle threw six scoreless innings and Gio Urshela was a triple shy of the cycle as the Minnesota Twins
Julio Rodriguez returns to lineup, Mariners beat Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Star rookie Julio Rodriguez got two hits in his return to the Seattle lineup and the Mariners took over the first wild-card position in the American League by beating the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Friday night. The 21-year-old Rodriguez, who put on an impressive show...
Peoria Little League team's championship hopes end in California
SAN BERNARDINO, CA — The Sidewinder Little League team didn’t win the Little League West Regional Baseball Tournament. They won’t be going to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Honolulu Little League earned the title and the trip, defeating Peoria-based Sidewinder Friday night by a 9-2 score. “We’re proud of our...
REPORT: Lakers To Face Off With Mavericks On Christmas Day
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to play Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day.
Trey Lance slide an important first for young QB
Trey Lance’s only carry against the Packers in Friday’s preseason game wasn’t by design. The quarterback stepped up through the pocket, reset his feet, then took off for a seven-yard gain that ended in a slide. The ending was the most important part of the play. It was also a first.
