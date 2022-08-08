If you like to use bleeding-edge new features, now's your chance. Once again, Apple has released the next version of its operating system to the public. After being given to developers, it’s now the turn of people like you and me to download the first beta version of iOS 16, check out the new features, play around with it, and do our best to break it. Assuming you like that kind of thing, of course — bleeding-edge untested features are not everybody’s cup of tea, and the instability this will bring to your device means you install the iOS 16 beta at your own risk. If you’re not deterred, read on to find out how to install it.

