Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Early voting in Broward County set to start
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While Miami-Dade County early voting began this week, Broward County will get the chance to voice their choice soon. Early voting in Broward County starts on Aug. 13. There are several key races, including that of Congressional District 20, a rematch between incumbent U.S. Rep....
floridapolitics.com
Roger Stone endorses candidate running in Palm Beach County state House race
Jane Justice wrote to Donald Trump's political operative, who is a convicted felon, and he responded with a video endorsement. Republican Jane Justice is aiming high in her first try for elected office: Trying to unseat two-term Republican Rep. Mike Caruso in the Primary. And now she has an instantly...
What candidates did The Palm Beach Post endorse in the Aug. 23 primary election? Read on...
Primary Election Day is Aug. 23, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. But early voting began on Monday. For a list of early voting sites, go to https://www.votepalmbeach.gov/Voters/Early-Voting. Early voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., now through Aug. 21. For those who...
Primary elections: Two Republicans, one Democrat vie for seat in Florida's new House District 91
Two candidates are running in the Republican primary for a seat in Florida's new House District 91 as Highland Beach Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman will face Boca Raton resident Christina DuCasse on Aug. 23. The winner will face Democrat Andy Thomson, a 36-year-old attorney, in the November general election. Thomson, who was elected to the Boca Raton...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Oakland Park condo president arrested on embezzling accusations, yet still remains in role
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Broward County condo association president was arrested on charged of grand theft, accused of using association funds for his own personal use. Residents say he was writing checks to himself, paying for repairs to his car and getting reimbursements for purchases at home depot, among many other things, with no receipts.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade County Commission sued over Sheriff ‘power grab’
‘It’s a constitutional violation and, equally important, it’s a violation of the will of the voters of Florida and Miami-Dade County.’. Just over two months after Miami-Dade Commissioners voted to block a new Sheriff from taking over many of the county police department’s existing duties, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is suing to force the county into compliance.
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'
FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it. The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training. CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flags At State Capitol & Elsewhere Lowered In Honor Of Former Mayor
77-year old Susan Whelchel passed away last Friday. She served as Boca Raton's Mayor from 2008 through 2014.
islandernews.com
Lawsuits against area license plate readers raising questions of privacy violations
Is it a question of security or is it an invasion of privacy?. Residents in Coral Gables and Marco Island are asking those same questions, filing legal action against their towns which use automated license plate readers (ALPRs). The question is not necessarily why the cities use them, but their...
southdadenewsleader.com
Letter to the Editor - Why should the taxpayers of Miami-Dade County pay for the incompetence of government agents?
When the federal government runs a deficit, which is always, they just print money, making our money worth less. When state, county or local governments run deficits, they just raise fees/taxes. Remember, the government doesn’t have money or produce anything, they take it from us and spend it wastefully. Where does the buck stop?
islandernews.com
Whole world is watching as Miami’s leads way locally in lowering property tax rate
When Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently announced that commissioners voted to lower the city's property tax rate by 1.2% -- the lowest level since 1964, when the city began keeping such records -- he called it the "only right thing to do" in the wake of runaway inflation amid a post-pandemic recovery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus
Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
pointpubs.com
Pompano Amends Its Code to Encourage Mixed-Use, Mixed-Income Development on Commercial Corridors
The Pompano Beach City Commission recently approved a change to the city’s zoning code to incentivize well-designed mixed-use and mixed-income developments along the Dixie Highway corridor and along other specific commercial corridors within Pompano Beach. The initiative began at the Pompano Beach Planning and Zoning Board meeting in February...
streetfoodblog.com
South Florida eating places coming quickly
With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
Deerfield News
Dirty in Deerfield -Restaurant Inspections-Bronx Bagel-Patio Bar and Grille
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-First up tonight is what was a favorite place of mine to patronize again with a disappointing inspection Bronx Bagel. They had a total of 8 violations of which 2 were a high priority. A follow-up inspection has been required. I was looking for something in the Boca Raton inspections I stumbled on Bronx Bagels inspection for their Coral Springs store and it was even worse than Deerfield with 14 violations.
Why will the flags be at half-staff in Florida?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of former mayor of Boca Raton, Susan Whelchel.
Funeral for former Boca Raton mayor to be held Thursday
Funeral services for a former mayor of Boca Raton will happen Wednesday. Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, died on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer's Disease.
cw34.com
New lawsuit filed against state of Florida, Gov. DeSantis over abortion law
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The synagogue suing the state over its new abortion restriction law announced it filed a new suit with multiple plaintiffs, including a doctor and a woman who wants to protect her right to have an abortion. The case was filed in the Second...
Comments / 1