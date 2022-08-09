ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WSVN-TV

Early voting in Broward County set to start

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - While Miami-Dade County early voting began this week, Broward County will get the chance to voice their choice soon. Early voting in Broward County starts on Aug. 13. There are several key races, including that of Congressional District 20, a rematch between incumbent U.S. Rep....
Palm Beach Daily News

Primary elections: Two Republicans, one Democrat vie for seat in Florida's new House District 91

Two candidates are running in the Republican primary for a seat in Florida's new House District 91 as Highland Beach Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman will face Boca Raton resident Christina DuCasse on Aug. 23. The winner will face Democrat Andy Thomson, a 36-year-old attorney, in the November general election. Thomson, who was elected to the Boca Raton...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Broward County, FL
Real Estate
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
Broward County, FL
Business
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade County Commission sued over Sheriff ‘power grab’

‘It’s a constitutional violation and, equally important, it’s a violation of the will of the voters of Florida and Miami-Dade County.’. Just over two months after Miami-Dade Commissioners voted to block a new Sheriff from taking over many of the county police department’s existing duties, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) is suing to force the county into compliance.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'

FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.  The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training.  CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Appellate Court#Linus Realestate#Domestic Violence#The Sun Sentinel#The Florida Bar#Democratic#Broward Circuit Court#Floridians
southdadenewsleader.com

Letter to the Editor - Why should the taxpayers of Miami-Dade County pay for the incompetence of government agents?

When the federal government runs a deficit, which is always, they just print money, making our money worth less. When state, county or local governments run deficits, they just raise fees/taxes. Remember, the government doesn’t have money or produce anything, they take it from us and spend it wastefully. Where does the buck stop?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus

Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida eating places coming quickly

With regards to meals, South Florida is a superb place to be. So many new locations open up daily. Beneath, discover what’s coming quickly to a metropolis close to you. This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, changing the previous Rotelli. The noodle home will sport a unique design than its counterparts in east Boca Raton, Delray Seaside and West Palm Seaside, with underground Tokyo vibes and an expanded menu of stir-fry and Wagyu steak dishes, together with its regular tapas, donburi and build-your-own ramen bowls (rooster, pork, spicy lemongrass tom yum). 20449 State Highway 7, Boca Raton; RamenLabEatery.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deerfield News

Dirty in Deerfield -Restaurant Inspections-Bronx Bagel-Patio Bar and Grille

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-First up tonight is what was a favorite place of mine to patronize again with a disappointing inspection Bronx Bagel. They had a total of 8 violations of which 2 were a high priority. A follow-up inspection has been required. I was looking for something in the Boca Raton inspections I stumbled on Bronx Bagels inspection for their Coral Springs store and it was even worse than Deerfield with 14 violations.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy