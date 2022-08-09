FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it. The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training. CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO