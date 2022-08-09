ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

East Point police asking for public’s help in catching porch pirate

By Larry Spruill, WSB-TV
 4 days ago
EAST POINT, Ga. — Package theft has happened several times in one neighborhood in East Point. Neighbors said a man can be seen in several videos following Amazon drivers and then taking the packages minutes after they’re dropped off a package.

“I work from home, and I had a package be delivered from Amazon. And when I went to my front door to retrieve it, it was gone,” said an East Point resident.

It all happened within a matter of minutes, said one East Point woman.

She didn’t want to be identified but spoke to Channel 2′s Larry Spruill. She said she just ordered the package and was waiting on it. “When I checked my camera, I noticed there was a gentleman that walked up to my front door who actually took the package,” the woman said.

And it was all caught on her security camera: “I was alarmed. I’m just like, ‘What?’”

That’s when she posted about it on the Next door app. “It was, like, other people who experienced the same thing from the same guy. One neighbor even suggested he was following the Amazon truck.”

Spruill obtained more videos from other neighbors, who claimed their Amazon packages were stolen by what appeared to be the same person.

East Point police are hoping someone will recognize the man in the videos.

“He’s even being as bold to drive up to people front doors and grab packages. I’m like this guy is really cleaning up. He’s following the truck and he’s going to pick up packages,” said the East Point woman.

If you recognize the man, contact East Police at 404-761-2177.

©2022 Cox Media Group

