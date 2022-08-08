ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelansingjournal.com

TF South’s Spirit Rock remains a community canvas after decades

LANSING, Ill. (August 11, 2022) – There’s one place on TF South’s campus where graffiti is allowed. In fact, it’s encouraged. That place is Spirit Rock, a nearly six-foot stone that has served as a student mouthpiece since the 1970s. Located near the main entrance of...
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Video: ‘No, we’re staying,’ says Lansing Christian’s new principal

LANSING, Ill. (August 12, 2022) – Melanie returned to her alma mater Lansing Christian School this week, and though the nostalgia was great, she went to talk with new principal Matt Kamien about his background, the school’s future, and the Spanish immersion program:. Referenced in the video, click...
LANSING, IL
nypressnews.com

Hobart Police ask for help finding three

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Hobart, Indiana, are asking for help identifying four women who stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from a beauty store last month. In a cheeky Facebook post, Hobart police described them as “BOUJEE YOUNG THIEVES AND ONE OLD ONE.”. Police said the four...
HOBART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Michigan State
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Lansing, IL
Society
City
Lansing, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Transit Development District boundaries approved in northwest Indiana

The Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved resolutions to establish the boundaries of seven new Transit Development districts in the region. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report each district will allow local income taxes to be collected and used for further development in the district. The...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

How Region schools fared in IREAD-3 scores

Another round of test scores shows that Lake County's urban schools continue to struggle more than other public schools. The 2021-2022 IREAD-3 results were released Wednesday. They measure reading skills among Indiana third graders. The Gary Community School Corporation saw the lowest scores locally, with only 42 percent of students...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visiting spots in Chicago area this weekend

CHICAGO - Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener. Actually, you might want to be in the Wienermobile this weekend. It plans to "ketchup" on several local events. On Saturday, you can "relish" the vehicle at Chicago’s annual Bud Billiken Parade. On Sunday, it's scheduled to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Wittenberg Village to close Crown Point skilled nursing facility

One of the largest senior living communities in northwest Indiana is planning to close its nursing home. Wittenberg Village in Crown Point says it will close its skilled nursing building on October 11, citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortages and inflation. The retirement community’s residential living and...
CROWN POINT, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
hometownnewsnow.com

Record Hog Price Goes Higher

(Porter County, IN) - A Wanatah area woman lost her battle with cancer, but she lives on in the hearts of a community shelling out a world record price for her 10-year-old son's hog. What was thought to be the sale price of $102,000 was reached during the livestock auction...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
959theriver.com

Musical Group with Bolingbrook Roots Appearing on AGT Live Show Tuesday

For those of you not watching America’s Got Talent, you may have missed the success of The Pack, a drumline out of Bolingbrook!. Perry, the founder of the group, is a Bolingbrook native. He started this group in 2014 to help at-risk youth find something constructive to do after school. The program he started has dealt with many set-backs, but through their own perseverance, has also had much success!
BOLINGBROOK, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Latest RAISE grants include $17 million for Ridge Road Complete Streets project

Munster's efforts to make Ridge Road more friendly to people and bikes are getting a boost. The town was awarded more than $17 million in the latest round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grants announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday. As part of the...
MUNSTER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Service#United Reformed Church#The Oak#Teens Actively Serving#Christian#Lansing Christian School
WGN TV

What’s in a name? The origin of Chicago’s street names

CHICAGO – Driving, navigating or riding on Chicago’s streets can be an adventure, to say the least. The city has more than 2,500 named streets which add up to over 4,000 miles for vehicles, buses, bicyclists and pedestrians. The federal government tasked southern Illinois mapmaker James Thompson with...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
hometownnewsnow.com

Dedication Set for New Watercraft Launch

(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department will dedicate the Stone Lake Small Watercraft Launch. The dedication is scheduled for 1 p.m. on August 21 at Cummings Lodge in Soldiers Memorial Park. The dedication follows the Northwest Indiana Paddling Association Annual Rendezvous, which begins at noon.
LA PORTE, IN
seiu73.org

Cook County Workers Victorious After Long Term Fight for Respect

In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, and Cook County workers represented by SEIU Local 73 were on the front lines risking their lives. As the bargaining committee was preparing for contract negotiations, workers participated in a National Day of Action in March calling on the federal government to deploy its full force and power to get more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators in the hands of healthcare workers immediately and to make sure that workers at the County Jail, Cermak, Stroger and Provident had the right PPE to protect their health and the health of those they serve every day.
COOK COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy