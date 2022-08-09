ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

Thursday: Possible afternoon showers

LANSING, Ill. (August 10, 2022) – Thursday’s forecast calls for sunshine and patchy clouds, plus thundershowers in spots during the afternoon. High temp: 76 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
Add The Lansing Journal to your mobile home screen

LANSING, Ill. (August 10, 2022) – When a local reader called me to ask what had happened to the Lansing Journal app he used to have on the home screen of his phone, I didn’t know what he was talking about. We don’t have an app (yet). But this reader told me his daughter had put The Lansing Journal on his phone for him, and he loved it. Somehow it had disappeared, and he wanted it back.
Obituary: Ronald C. Tryka

Ronald C. Tryka, age 85, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of South Holland, IL passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. Loving brother of Janet (Richard) Morache and the late Kenneth (late Donna) Tryka. Dear son of the late Wesley and the late Agnes Tryka. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11:30 – 12:30 at Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home 649 E. 162nd Street (Route 6 / 159th Street) South Holland.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
Obituary: Frank W. Huizenga

May 7, 1953 – August 7, 2022. Frank Huizenga joined his fellow angels suddenly on August 7, 2022. Frank was born on May 7th, 1953, to Robert and Anna Huizenga in Lansing, Illinois. Frank married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Sherry on February 16, 1974, and raised two children, Christopher and Nathan. Frank is survived by: his wife of 49 years Sherry (Gavel) Huizenga, two sons with their partners Nathan (fiancée Katie Fraga) and Christopher (Michelle), his brothers David (Christa), Roy, and Wayne (Rose), and Aunt Elaine McGrail.
DYER, IN
Obituary: Karlene A. Holleman

Karlene A. Holleman, nee Oomkes, age 81, of Palos Heights, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 8, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Holleman Jr. Loving mother of Beth Harrington and Joy (John) Gouwens. Proud grandmother of Nicholas Harrington, Nathan (Stephanie Brault) Harrington, Anna Gouwens, and Aaron Gouwens. Dear sister of the late William (late Ardith) Oomkes and Ruth (Doug) Ryskamp. Dearest friend of Margo Wories. Preceded in death by her parents Joe and Winifred Oomkes.
