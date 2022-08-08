A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After Have An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual in damage to their vehicle in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.

