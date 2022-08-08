Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Police: Springfield gang member sentenced to 10 years on multiple gun charges
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield gang member was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for multiple gun charges from 2020. According to Sangamon Co. State's Attorney Dan Wright, Keanthony D. Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a gang member.
One year ago: Springfield triple homicide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of a Springfield triple homicide. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, Bryant Williams, Keyara Gant, and Savante English were shot at a house near the corner of South 10th Street and East Oberlin Avenue on August 9th, 2021. All were pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Herald & Review
Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home
DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home. Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day. The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped...
Stolen rooster statue returned
(UPDATE) Officials said “Mr. Cluckers” was found. “We want to thank all of the community that helped us [locate] and bring him home,” they said in a Facebook post. “We are so grateful to all of the amazing people out there. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekels Dairy Maid is looking for a rooster stolen from […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington Police: Dead person found in car
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a dead person was found inside a car. BPD officials said the person was found Tuesday afternoon in the area of Font Street and Morris Avenue. Officers and detectives were sent to the scene to begin investigating, but no other information was released. Anyone […]
vandaliaradio.com
Ramsey man charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
A Ramsey man has been charged in Fayette County Court with possessing a stolen vehicle. 22 year old Dalton L. Allen has been charged with Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, which is a Class 1 Felony. Information on the charge says that Allen is alleged to have possessed a blue 2000 Chevrolet Supercab knowing it was stolen. Allen is also charged with Criminal Damage to Property under $500, which is a Class A Misdemeanor charge. Information states that Allen is alleged to have damaged the vehicle.
vandaliaradio.com
St. Elmo woman charged with 2 Felonies in connection with vehicle accident
A St. Elmo woman has been charged with 2 Felony counts in Fayette County Court in connection with a vehicle accident. 42 year old Misty D. May of St. Elmo has been charged with Failure to Stop After Have An Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, which is a Class 4 Felony. The information in the charge alleges May failed to stop her vehicle and allegedly left the scene after being involved in an accident where an individual was injured in the accident. The second charge is Criminal Damage to Property, which is a Class 3 Felony. Information says that May is alleged to have knowingly damaged the property of the same individual in damage to their vehicle in excess of $10,000 but less than $100,000.
spotonillinois.com
Brighton man charged with DUI on all-terrain vehicle
A Brighton man is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence after being accused of driving a utility task vehicle/all-terrain vehicle on Eagleton Park Road in June. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 22:54. 22:54. 22:43. 22:19. 21:25. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It's great to see that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
capitolwolf.com
Springfield gets $20 million grant
Springfield will receive nearly 20 million dollars as part of an 85 million dollar grant coming to the State of Illinois through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Biden last November. The project will construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Fire Department warns residents of scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning Springfield residents of texting scams. The text messages are advertising that the fire department is having t-shirt sales. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says the department will never try to sell anything via text. "If you received one of these...
Child in critical condition after crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car crash southeast of Rochester Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill and Hunter Roads. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said a car driven by a 17-year-old girl stopped at and then drove into […]
Springfield Wyndham files third proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Wyndham hotel filed another proposal Tuesday to convert parts of its hotel into apartment buildings. This is the third proposal by the Wyndham’s owner, selling the current hotel to New York developer Good Homes Inc. and converting 275 of its 400 hotels into apartments. “For good of Downtown Springfield and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Watch now: Waiting for a Decatur bus has gotten more cheery
DECATUR — Bus stops aren’t often known for their curb appeal. However, the ornate transportation spot located along Maryland Street near Walmart and Dairy Queen in Decatur is eye-catching, even for those just driving by. Sitting on a pink Adirondack chair, Jason Boyd waited for a Decatur Public...
wlds.com
Man Battered With A Hammer At Downtown Jacksonville Bar
A pair of Jacksonville men were arrested yesterday evening after Jacksonville Police were called to a downtown tavern over a physical altercation involving a hammer. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS responded to a report of a man with injuries after a physical altercation at Lahey’s Lounge located at 311 West State Street at at 5:53PM Sunday.
wlds.com
Officer & Suspect Injured After Suspect Barricades Himself in A Home in Alsey
A Roodhouse police officer and a suspect were injured after the suspect attempted to barricade himself in a home in Alsey late Tuesday morning. A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to arrest a suspect at a home near the corner of Cottonwood and Cherry Streets in Alsey. The deputy was being mutually assisted by an officer from the Roodhouse Police Department in the execution of an arrest warrant.
wmay.com
5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
WAND TV
SEA Union votes down contract from District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield's teachers union has voted against a contract proposal from District 186. 80% of members of the Springfield Education Association voted to turn down the deal. WAND News spoke with educators in the district who said the main concerns were about school security and classroom size....
Building collapses on bridal shower celebration in Litchfield, Illinois
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — More than 20 people were inside a building in Litchfield, Illinois, for a bridal shower Saturday when the building collapsed, leaving several people injured, firefighters said. In a Facebook post, the Litchfield Fire Department said the building on North State Street collapsed just before noon on...
Coroner identifies woman killed in car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the woman who died in a car crash in Springfield on Friday. Allmon said the woman is Elyse Davis, 30, of Springfield. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened near West Monroe Street and South Glenwood Avenue around 4:30 […]
‘This cemetery is a treasure’: Monticello woman uncovers family history
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman in Monticello considers herself a self-made historian. She grew up there her entire life and is now discovering the stories of the people who helped shape her hometown. Susan Chumbley was gifted a collection of newspapers during the pandemic. She started reading through them and connecting the dots between […]
Comments / 0