Nellie Gorbea is a Democratic candidate for governor of Rhode Island. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. Housing is the foundation upon which our economy will grow and strengthen. Rhode Islanders’ employment opportunities, educational outcomes, and the overall health of our community require safe, accessible, and truly affordable homes regardless of community or income. Ensuring more housing can be built will be an important political undertaking since most challenges are at the local level.

