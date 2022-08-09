ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

ABC6.com

2022 Rhode Island primary election voter’s guide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the 2022 Rhode Island primary election around the corner, ABC 6 News wants to help you be prepared to cast your vote. The state primary allows Rhode Islanders to choose nominees from both the Republican and Democratic parties in races ranging from the governor, to local offices and representatives, to the Ocean State’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which will be open after Rep. Jim Langevin announced he will not run for reelection.
ELECTIONS
oceanstatecurrent.com

Rhode Island budget includes child tax rebate

(The Center Square) – Rhode Island taxpayers earning less than $100,000, or joint filers up to $200,000, are eligible for the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate. According to a state release, the rebates of $250 for up to three children are supportive of an estimated 115,000 families across the state. The law was part of the budget package signed by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in June.
INCOME TAX
ABC6.com

McKee signs bills aimed at addressing Rhode Island’s housing crisis

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed two bills Thursday that his office hopes will address Rhode Island’s housing crisis. In June, the governor passed the state budget which set aside $250 million for housing investment, including construction on new affordable housing units for low-income residents. “In...
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 12, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes one of Rhode Island's hot artists, new restaurants, Pitbull's visit, and the wonderment of political faux pas. Now, we are expanding the...
POLITICS
Uprise RI

North Providence Mayor Lombardi confirms that Holly O’Donnell filed a harassment complaint against Chief Tikoian

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi confirmed that Holly O’Donnell, the partner of former State police Colonel Steven O’Donnell, filed a complaint against former North Providence Police Chief David Tikoian about one year before Tikoian left his position in 2020. On Tuesday evening Steven O’Donnell testified before the North...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
nerej.com

Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital

West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
WEST WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Political Profile: Torlo Kormasa Amos, Candidate for House District 5

Torlo Kormasa Amos is a Democratic candidate for State Representative in District 5. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. I see apathy and a lack of engagement, especially from people that are just...
ELECTIONS
GoLocalProv

People on the Move: Major Announcements at Neighborhood, RICADV, and NAIL

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island Names Talia Brookshire its First Chief Diversity Officer. Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island...
BUSINESS
GoLocalProv

Political Profile: Nellie Gorbea, Candidate for Governor

Nellie Gorbea is a Democratic candidate for governor of Rhode Island. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. Housing is the foundation upon which our economy will grow and strengthen. Rhode Islanders’ employment opportunities, educational outcomes, and the overall health of our community require safe, accessible, and truly affordable homes regardless of community or income. Ensuring more housing can be built will be an important political undertaking since most challenges are at the local level.
POLITICS
independentri.com

Diocese nixes plan to transfer controversial priest

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — After a wave of public outrage including daily protests by a local man, the Diocese of Providence this week halted plans to assign to Narragansett a priest accused of asking inappropriate questions to children. The Rev. Eric Silva was slated to start next week, Aug. 15,...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
GoLocalProv

RI Veterinarian Surrenders License After Previously Surrendering License in North Carolina

A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state -- after surrendering her license in another state. Now, former Rhode Island vet Dr. Janine Oliver, who had surrendered her license in North Carolina in November 2020 as part of a consent decree, after a number of complaints --- and multiple reprimands were issued by the North Carolina Veterinary Board -- has surrendered her license in Rhode Island.
PETS
GoLocalProv

EDITORIAL: Diossa’s Ethics Disclosure Failures Are Disturbing

James Diossa, the affable former Mayor of Central Falls, has had trouble completing the Rhode Island Ethics Commission’s annual Financial Disclosure Statement correctly. The failure to properly disclose interests in a medical marijuana company and to properly disclose more than two dozen trips while serving as mayor raise concerns about transparency and competency.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
ABC6.com

McKee issues statewide drought advisory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee on Tuesday issued a statewide drought advisory. “While our water supply is designed to withstand drought, Rhode Islanders should be aware of the current conditions,” said McKee in a release. “As a precaution, I encourage residents and businesses to consider taking water conservation measures.”
POLITICS

