ABC6.com
2022 Rhode Island primary election voter’s guide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With the 2022 Rhode Island primary election around the corner, ABC 6 News wants to help you be prepared to cast your vote. The state primary allows Rhode Islanders to choose nominees from both the Republican and Democratic parties in races ranging from the governor, to local offices and representatives, to the Ocean State’s 2nd Congressional District seat, which will be open after Rep. Jim Langevin announced he will not run for reelection.
ABC6.com
Two accused of forging signatures for Rhode Island governor candidate set to appear in court
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Two North Kingstown residents accused of forging signatures for a Rhode Island governor candidate are set to appear in court Friday. Police said Owen Lokey and Gracie Flynn, both 18 years old, forged signatures of Jamestown residents on nomination papers for Zachary Hurwitz. The Jamestown...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Rhode Island budget includes child tax rebate
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island taxpayers earning less than $100,000, or joint filers up to $200,000, are eligible for the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate. According to a state release, the rebates of $250 for up to three children are supportive of an estimated 115,000 families across the state. The law was part of the budget package signed by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee in June.
ABC6.com
McKee signs bills aimed at addressing Rhode Island’s housing crisis
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee signed two bills Thursday that his office hopes will address Rhode Island’s housing crisis. In June, the governor passed the state budget which set aside $250 million for housing investment, including construction on new affordable housing units for low-income residents. “In...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 12, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes one of Rhode Island's hot artists, new restaurants, Pitbull's visit, and the wonderment of political faux pas. Now, we are expanding the...
Uprise RI
North Providence Mayor Lombardi confirms that Holly O’Donnell filed a harassment complaint against Chief Tikoian
North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi confirmed that Holly O’Donnell, the partner of former State police Colonel Steven O’Donnell, filed a complaint against former North Providence Police Chief David Tikoian about one year before Tikoian left his position in 2020. On Tuesday evening Steven O’Donnell testified before the North...
31 RI communities schedule marijuana vote
Residents will soon get to vote if dispensaries should be allowed in the city or town where they live.
ABC6.com
Reminder: Most Rhode Islanders won’t pay car tax bill this year
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A majority of Rhode Island drivers won’t receive a car tax bill. That’s because Gov. Dan McKee eliminated the tax in the state budget earlier this year. McKee signed the budget in June, which include tax relief efforts highlighted by the complete phase...
nerej.com
Redevelopment of Arctic Mill property to add housing options - project being rehabilitated by Knight Street Capital
West Warwick, RI Governor Dan McKee, U.S. senator Jack Reed, congressman Jim Langevin, RIHousing and state and local leaders celebrated the beginning of the redevelopment and adaptive reuse of the historic Arctic Mill into rental housing and commercial space. The Arctic Mill development is the adaptive reuse of two separate historic textile mill buildings into a mixed-use complex comprised of both commercial space and residential rental apartments.
4 RI counties at ‘medium’ COVID-19 level
The COVID-19 community level has been raised for three more Rhode Island counties due to an increase in new cases and hospitalizations.
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Torlo Kormasa Amos, Candidate for House District 5
Torlo Kormasa Amos is a Democratic candidate for State Representative in District 5. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign season in Rhode Island?. I see apathy and a lack of engagement, especially from people that are just...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Major Announcements at Neighborhood, RICADV, and NAIL
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island Names Talia Brookshire its First Chief Diversity Officer. Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island...
ABC6.com
Block Island names retired state police veteran as next interim chief
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Walter “Chip” Anderson has been named Block Island’s interim police chief. Anderson will be taking over for Capt. Peter Chabot who has served as the interim chief since late June. Chabot will be returning to his role with state police. Anderson...
GoLocalProv
Political Profile: Nellie Gorbea, Candidate for Governor
Nellie Gorbea is a Democratic candidate for governor of Rhode Island. Here is what she has to say. 1. What do you think is the biggest political issue this campaign cycle?. Housing is the foundation upon which our economy will grow and strengthen. Rhode Islanders’ employment opportunities, educational outcomes, and the overall health of our community require safe, accessible, and truly affordable homes regardless of community or income. Ensuring more housing can be built will be an important political undertaking since most challenges are at the local level.
Nearly 10% drop flood insurance coverage in RI after rate hikes
The drop in policies comes after FEMA raised rates in April based on a new system called Risk Rating 2.0, which aims to charge higher premiums for riskier homes.
independentri.com
Diocese nixes plan to transfer controversial priest
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — After a wave of public outrage including daily protests by a local man, the Diocese of Providence this week halted plans to assign to Narragansett a priest accused of asking inappropriate questions to children. The Rev. Eric Silva was slated to start next week, Aug. 15,...
GoLocalProv
RI Veterinarian Surrenders License After Previously Surrendering License in North Carolina
A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state -- after surrendering her license in another state. Now, former Rhode Island vet Dr. Janine Oliver, who had surrendered her license in North Carolina in November 2020 as part of a consent decree, after a number of complaints --- and multiple reprimands were issued by the North Carolina Veterinary Board -- has surrendered her license in Rhode Island.
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Diossa’s Ethics Disclosure Failures Are Disturbing
James Diossa, the affable former Mayor of Central Falls, has had trouble completing the Rhode Island Ethics Commission’s annual Financial Disclosure Statement correctly. The failure to properly disclose interests in a medical marijuana company and to properly disclose more than two dozen trips while serving as mayor raise concerns about transparency and competency.
DEM: Coventry dam owners must comply with new law
The pond’s water levels have been a point of contention ever since Soscia Holdings purchased its dam and water flow rights two years ago.
ABC6.com
McKee issues statewide drought advisory
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee on Tuesday issued a statewide drought advisory. “While our water supply is designed to withstand drought, Rhode Islanders should be aware of the current conditions,” said McKee in a release. “As a precaution, I encourage residents and businesses to consider taking water conservation measures.”
