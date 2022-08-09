ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

FBI seized top secret documents at Trump's home; Espionage Act cited

Aug 12 (Reuters) - FBI agents in this week's search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, the Justice Department said on Friday, while also disclosing it had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations.
