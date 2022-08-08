ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
BBC

Tributes after Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr dies

Tributes have been paid following the death of reggae band Musical Youth's drummer Frederick Waite Jr. The band, known for 80s hit Pass the Dutchie that sold more than five million copies worldwide, announced the death of the 55-year-old earlier. Mr Waite Jr was a "musical legend" who "inspired many...
