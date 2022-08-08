Read full article on original website
Related
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
‘Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts Announces Huge News Days After Awkward George Stephanopoulos Moment
Days after an awkward exchange between her and “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos on live TV, Robin Roberts announces huge news. The second season of her series “Turning The Tables” will premiere on Disney+. In a post on Instagram, Robin Roberts wrote about the exciting...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Tributes after Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr dies
Tributes have been paid following the death of reggae band Musical Youth's drummer Frederick Waite Jr. The band, known for 80s hit Pass the Dutchie that sold more than five million copies worldwide, announced the death of the 55-year-old earlier. Mr Waite Jr was a "musical legend" who "inspired many...
Comments / 0