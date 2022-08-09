Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Letters to the Editor, Aug. 12
The other day I received a mailing urging me to vote ‘No’ on the upcoming referendum. It listed many false reasons and was written to frighten homeowners on Marco Island. Single family home and condo owners will not be impacted in any way by the passing of this bill on Aug. 23. It is the realtors who are fear mongers and are putting their strength and money behind them to frighten us all.
Florida Weekly
Stalled properties get attention on Santa Barbara Blvd. in East Naples
Q: Do you have any idea when the property that is on the corner of Santa Barbara and Davis is going to get rid of the rocks and develop the land! It has been an eyesore for a few years now! — Carolyn Sis Hall, East Naples. A: The...
Dozens of Fort Myers residents say a new development is too much for the city
Residents of Fort Myers and City Council members are pushing back on a proposed 64-acre development that would be located on the northeast corner of Treeline Avenue and Daniels Parkway.
Florida Weekly
Drinking while boating: alcohol and water do not mix
Drinking while boating does not go together well like some think water and whiskey do. Why? Because not all drunk driving happens on the road. According to the United States Coast Guard, drinking while boating is a contributing factor in boating accidents that result in death. Also, alcohol is one of the top five contributing factors in boating accidents that result in injuries.
Jury duty scams reported across Florida
The Collier County Clerk of Court warns residents of jury duty scams happening across Southwest Florida.
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Cape Coral (Florida)
Cape Coral is a beautiful city, the biggest metropolis between Miami and Tampa. Founded about six decades ago, this planned city’s fast growth has made it quite an interesting vacation location. It is often nicknamed Waterfront Waterland, primarily due to its 400 or so miles of gorgeous canals. This...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Naples
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Marconews.com
‘We are astonished, ecstatic’ – Southwest Florida's best turtle nesting season on record
This is the best turtle nesting season on record for Bonita Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Naples, Marco and Keewaydin Islands. “We are astonished, ecstatic,” exclaimed Eve Haverfield, president and founder of Turtle Time, a volunteer group that monitors sea turtles in South Lee County. “It is just incredible. We are just so, so thrilled.”
Homeowner's insurance canceled 2 months after buying Lehigh Acres home
Company downgrades and cancellations of homeowner's insurance are having a major impact on Floridians. An FGCU professor says one solution is to bring in more companies to help homeowners.
WINKNEWS.com
Frustrated residents discuss 800 potential new apartments in Fort Myers
The city of Fort Myers is growing quickly, but there are new concerns that the infrastructure can’t keep up with the growth. Neighbors and Lee County Commissioner, Cecil Pendergrass, voiced their concerns Wednesday about a new proposed development at Daniels Parkway and Treeline Avenue. Dozens of frustrated neighbors spoke...
Florida High School Student Arrested With Stolen, Loaded Handgun On School Property
A 17-year-old high school student has been arrested after an Instagram video led investigators to a stolen 9mm handgun on school property. According to deputies, on Thursday, a student approached a staff member at South Fort Myers High School about seeing an Instagram video depicting
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Free day at Rookery Bay, drums in Bonita, more
Collier County residents can enjoy free admission 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, in the last date that is part of this special summer promotion. The two-story center features aquariums, a touch tank, interactive exhibits, walking trails over and...
WINKNEWS.com
Update: 1 killed in East Naples shooting
A 21-year-old man has died after being shot in East Naples on Thursday night. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was shot twice. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and when deputies arrived, neighbors in an apartment complex were rendering aid to the man. The man was transported to...
WINKNEWS.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
WINKNEWS.com
Wife of missing doctor filed for divorce same day he vanished off his boat
An intensifying search for the disappearance of a well-known doctor last seen at the Naples Bay Marina leaving his boat called Vitamin Sea. Court records show Chaundre Cross’ wife filed for divorce on Wednesday, the same day he vanished. While the boat’s been found and is sitting in Sanibel, so far, no trace of Doctor Cross.
Marconews.com
Lawsuit filed: A legal challenge to Marco’s proposed short-term rental ordinance
A group of vacation rental owners and businesses on Marco Island filed a lawsuit Thursday to stop a referendum on the Aug. 23 ballot or to seek compensation for potential damages if the new rule passes. Residents will be asked to vote for or against a vacation rental registration, but...
Florida Man Charged After Taking Thousands From Senior Citizen For Work He Wouldnt Perform
A 53-year-old Florida man faces multiple fraud and theft charges after detectives say he took tens of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never intended to complete. Gabor Sandor Fazekas, 53, of Naples is charged with grand theft from a person 65 years or
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
Florida Weekly
