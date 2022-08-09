Read full article on original website
Marvel Actor Confirms ‘The Punisher’ Will Return, Quickly Walks It Back
There’s never a dull moment in the world of Marvel rumours. As I’m sure you all know by now, Marvel’s axed Netflix universe is once again showing signs of life. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home and is now set to star in She-Hulk, Echo, and his own 18-episode series, Daredevil: Born Again. A new rumour suggests that an old teammate could be joining him in returning from the Netflix graveyard.
Fan-Made 'KOTOR' Series Trailer Looks Outstanding
Star Wars fans are never really starved for content these days - the multitude of Disney+ series that already exist are enough to keep anyone well-fed, and they’re not set to stop any time soon. Next month will see the release of Andor, and it’s also rumoured that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor protagonist Cal Kestis could be getting his own live-action show in the future.
Star Wars Fans Call For "Inappropriate Cut" Of 'Attack Of The Clones' After Natalie Portman Interview
Obi-Wan Kenobi may have drawn to a close but the prequel era hype is still alive and kicking. Just this week, Ewan McGregor commented on the possibility of a second season of the show, whilst a fan made what is perhaps the saddest prequel-inspired project I’ve ever seen - a supercut of Order 66. Back in the day though, you may have missed this intriguing tidbit from Padmé actress Natalie Portman that it was recently unearthed by fans.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
New PS5 Game Trailer Is So Bad People Are Already Memeing It
Forspoken, an action role-playing game from the developer of Final Fantasy XV, recently released a new trailer showing off the central character's awesome abilities. Shame that its narration is so incredibly cringe and accordingly has been memed into next week. Frey is a young woman from New York, down on...
'The Last Of Us' TV Show Casts Sam And Henry, But There's Big Differences
HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us inches ever closer and oh man, I’m excited. It’s thought that the ten-episode first season is costing HBO in excess of $100 million dollars, and leaked set videos of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in action as Joel and Ellie haven’t disappointed. We also know that video game actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson will return in undisclosed key roles, and now the casting of two fan-favourite characters has been announced.
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
Leaked Images From Marvel's 'Ironheart' Reveal Hero's Suit
In case you’d forgotten, in amongst the absolutely ginormous Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up is Ironheart - an upcoming Disney+ TV series centred around the titular hero, Riri Williams. Riri (played by Dominique Thorne) is a genius 15-year-old inventor, who creates a suit similar to Iron Man’s. Soon to...
Star Wars Fan Creates Super-Cut Of Order 66, As It Happened
It’s no secret that Star Wars fans are endlessly creative. In case you missed it, one fan recently edited Obi-Wan Kenobi down into a feature film and it’s well worth a watch. Another fan created what is perhaps the best X-Wing dogfight we’ve ever seen. Lucasfilm should really hire these folks but in the meantime, we can heap praise on their work - and this latest Order 66 project is equally as epic.
Peter Jackson Wishes He Could Forget Lord Of The Rings Movies, Has Thought About Hypnosis
Peter Jackson, the director of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has recently stated that he wishes he could forget the process of filming one of the most influential fantasy series ever made. And it's not for the reason you might think. Filming of The Fellowship of the Ring, The...
HBO Max Has Reportedly Cancelled Yet Another DC Project
Just last week, it was revealed completely out of the blue that Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, has been cancelled, and won’t release on any platform. At the time, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed (via TheWrap) that this was nothing to do with Grace’s performance, but a “strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max”.
Microsoft Announces "Singing Controller" In Collaboration With Snoop Dogg And BTS
As part of a collaboration with benny blanco, BTS and Snoop Dogg, there is now a singing Xbox controller based on the newly released single Bad Decisions. Its design is quite swish, if you ask me. It's a bright red with white accents and the words "bad decisions" stamped across the front of the controller, boasting a slight blur effect on the lettering. I can tell you that it is 139 days until Christmas, and this would be an ideal gift for a housemate who's suddenly thought to check the time once they've started to hear birdsong during an especially strenuous gaming session.
A Live-Action Pac-Man Film Is In Development From Sonic Producers
A live-action Pac-Man film is in development because the world is burning and what we truly need is to lift our spirits with a plucky tale from one of the most iconic characters in gaming. Obviously this isn't the direction that Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios will opt for,...
'The Batman' Sequel On Shaky Ground In Spite Of Box Office Success
Earlier this year, we saw the release of The Batman, and it’s safe to say that it was a massive hit with fans. Robert Pattinson’s first outing as Batman offered something pretty different to the Caped Crusader’s usual escapades, but its critic reviews hailed it as one of the best DC movies ever, and with over $770 million raked in at the worldwide box office, there’s no denying its success.
Somebody Had A Waluigi-Themed Bachelorette Party, And It Looks Amazing
A Waluigi-themed bachelorette party went viral on TikTok over the weekend and it's the most unhinged thing I've seen today. So it's a pretty pedestrian Wednesday for a games journalist. To those over the age of 20 years old, there's a social trend on the silly dancing app where guests...
Overlooked 'The Last Of Us' Detail Makes 'Part 2' Moment Even More Amazing
The release of The Last of Us Part I is now less than a month away and fans are still split on Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake. The debate over the game’s updated graphics rages on yet amidst that chaos, one fan has spotted a brand new detail linking The Last of Us to one of The Last of Us Part II’s very best scenes.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Age Got A James Dean Biopic Canceled
Director Michael Mann is well known for his distinctive style when filming crime dramas. This is perhaps best showcased in 1995’s star-studded Heat. The big players include Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer. But that movie exists thanks in large part to someone who was not in it: Leonardo DiCaprio.
Cancelled 'Black Ops 4' Campaign Sounds Wildly Different To Other Games
Back in 2018, when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 released, it launched as the first CoD game completely missing a single-player campaign mode. That apparently wasn’t originally the plan for the game, though - different reports over the years have suggested it did exist, at one point, but got cancelled.
'God Of War Ragnarök' Is Forcing Other Devs To Move Their Games, Rumour Says
We’ve come a long way, God of War fans. Earlier this year, we sat through showcase after showcase wondering when the release date for God of War Ragnarök would drop but just like the beginning of Fimbulwinter, we knew the day was inevitable - and it came. God of War Ragnarök will be ours to own on 9 November, but the release date may be causing other studios to rethink their plans.
