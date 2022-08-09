ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: 'Rescue Me' actor, comedian coming to Off The Hook, more

'Rescue Me' actor, comedian coming to Off The Hook. Actor and comedian Adam Ferrara — who has co-starred in the TV show "Rescue Me" and "The Job" — performs standup through Aug. 13 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Information; offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Free day at Rookery Bay, drums in Bonita, more

Collier County residents can enjoy free admission 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, in the last date that is part of this special summer promotion. The two-story center features aquariums, a touch tank, interactive exhibits, walking trails over and...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read recent reviews from past issues, including …. Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: East Naples food truck serves up pupusas and more!. And Pupusas Salvadorenas (food truck, East Naples), Fin Bistro, Foxboro Sports Tavern (East...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

Grab a taste of summer, while you still can

The school buses are rolling again and it’s time we capture those last moments of summer 2022 before it’s gone – and before it becomes nearly impossible to find a table. If you’re looking for a nice meal to encapsulate these days, here are just a few suggestions from the area’s many wonderful eateries.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Marconews.com

'There has been no justice': Family to file lawsuit against CCSO deputies in 2020 fatal shooting

Two years after a tragic loss, the family of an Immokalee man shot dead by Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies is filing a federal lawsuit against the agency. On Thursday, the family of Nicolas Morales, 37, will file a federal lawsuit in Fort Myers against the three Collier County Sheriff’s Office officers — Cpl. Pierre Jean, Cp. Nathan Kirk, and Deputy Brian Tarazona — who were involved in the 2020 shooting death and K-9 dog mauling of Morales.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

‘Watts for Dinner’: Marco Prime is pure saucy perfection!

Our next dining destination is the exquisite Marco Prime, located in the Marco Walk Plaza. Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Seared Jumbo Scallops” ($21). It features a corn truffle cream, caramelized leeks, stir-fried broccolini with gremolata. This dish is a work of art, from...
MARCO ISLAND, FL

