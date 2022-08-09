Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 amazing places for a short holiday in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Naples Real Estate Market Shows Some Signs of Cooling OffPSki17Naples, FL
Marconews.com
Lawsuit filed: A legal challenge to Marco’s proposed short-term rental ordinance
A group of vacation rental owners and businesses on Marco Island filed a lawsuit Thursday to stop a referendum on the Aug. 23 ballot or to seek compensation for potential damages if the new rule passes. Residents will be asked to vote for or against a vacation rental registration, but...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: 'Rescue Me' actor, comedian coming to Off The Hook, more
'Rescue Me' actor, comedian coming to Off The Hook. Actor and comedian Adam Ferrara — who has co-starred in the TV show "Rescue Me" and "The Job" — performs standup through Aug. 13 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Information; offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Free day at Rookery Bay, drums in Bonita, more
Collier County residents can enjoy free admission 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, in the last date that is part of this special summer promotion. The two-story center features aquariums, a touch tank, interactive exhibits, walking trails over and...
Marconews.com
‘We are astonished, ecstatic’ – Southwest Florida's best turtle nesting season on record
This is the best turtle nesting season on record for Bonita Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Naples, Marco and Keewaydin Islands. “We are astonished, ecstatic,” exclaimed Eve Haverfield, president and founder of Turtle Time, a volunteer group that monitors sea turtles in South Lee County. “It is just incredible. We are just so, so thrilled.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read recent reviews from past issues, including …. Review:‘Watts for Dinner’: East Naples food truck serves up pupusas and more!. And Pupusas Salvadorenas (food truck, East Naples), Fin Bistro, Foxboro Sports Tavern (East...
Marconews.com
Grab a taste of summer, while you still can
The school buses are rolling again and it’s time we capture those last moments of summer 2022 before it’s gone – and before it becomes nearly impossible to find a table. If you’re looking for a nice meal to encapsulate these days, here are just a few suggestions from the area’s many wonderful eateries.
Marconews.com
'There has been no justice': Family to file lawsuit against CCSO deputies in 2020 fatal shooting
Two years after a tragic loss, the family of an Immokalee man shot dead by Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies is filing a federal lawsuit against the agency. On Thursday, the family of Nicolas Morales, 37, will file a federal lawsuit in Fort Myers against the three Collier County Sheriff’s Office officers — Cpl. Pierre Jean, Cp. Nathan Kirk, and Deputy Brian Tarazona — who were involved in the 2020 shooting death and K-9 dog mauling of Morales.
Marconews.com
‘Watts for Dinner’: Marco Prime is pure saucy perfection!
Our next dining destination is the exquisite Marco Prime, located in the Marco Walk Plaza. Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Seared Jumbo Scallops” ($21). It features a corn truffle cream, caramelized leeks, stir-fried broccolini with gremolata. This dish is a work of art, from...
