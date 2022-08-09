ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Animals farmed: Tesco’s polluting poultry, heatwave deaths and China’s pork boom

By Tom Ambrose
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

Europe’s mega farms and pollution crisis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ffjtv_0hAB0NLx00
A veterinarian inspects a cow for foot-mouth-disease ahead of Eid al-Adha. Indonesia is dealing with its first large-scale outbreak of the disease in almost 40 years. Photograph: Chaideer Mahyuddin/AFP/Getty Images

The heavy concentration of mega farms, and millions of pigs, cattle and chickens in a small number of areas across Europe, has created a pollution nightmare, according to a new Guardian investigation.

In the UK, a hotspot for chicken farming is Herefordshire, with a major deal to supply chicken to Tesco now being linked to the pollution of one of the UK’s favourite rivers , the Wye.

In Germany, the “pig belt”, a hotspot of meat production in the northwest state of Lower Saxony, has been blamed for excess ammonia emissions and nitrates in groundwater.

Interactive
The rising number of intensive chicken farms in Herefordshire and the River Wye catchment has left the river in a ‘critical state’, say campaigners.

News from around the world

Yields of key crops in Europe will be sharply down this year owing to heatwaves and droughts , exacerbating the impacts of the Ukraine war on food prices . Maize, sunflower and soya bean yields are forecast by the EU to drop by about 8% due to hot weather across the continent.

There is frustration in Canada over plans to reduce fertiliser use to combat the climate crisis . The government wants a 30% reduction in emissions, and farm producer groups say that cutting nitrous oxide emissions can’t be done without reducing fertiliser use.

Meanwhile, Ireland has committed to a 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 2030 after a bitter political battle between farmers , business groups and environmentalists.

Indonesia is dealing with its first major outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in almost 40 years. Since May, more than 300,000 cases have been recorded across 21 provinces, prompting the Indonesian government to roll out a vaccine programme to inoculate healthy cattle.

French health authorities have confirmed a link between nitrates added to processed meat and colon cancer , dealing a blow to the country’s prized ham and cured sausage industry . The national food safety body, Anses, said its study of data published on the subject supported similar conclusions in 2015 from the World Health Organization.

A major US chicken company , Mountaire Farms, is reportedly asking its contract farmers to oppose a Biden administration proposal aimed at improving their conditions because the company says it would ultimately reduce farmer pay.

In Australia , eggs have become the latest food caught up in supply chain woes. Reduced production on a number of farms affected the supply of locally produced eggs in some regions, a major retailer admitted.

China has seen a significant decrease in pork imports after its own meat production rose by 8.2% to 29.4m tonnes compared to the same period last year.

UK news

More than a million meat chickens are dying every week in the UK before reaching slaughter weight , according to a new report. An analysis of government figures by the animal welfare charity Open Cages reveals that about 64 million chickens die prematurely each year in the UK.

Poultry farmers should prepare for bird flu numbers to remain high over the winter and prepare accordingly, according to UK animal health officials. “We cannot drop our guard,” said Ian Brown, head of virology at the Animal and Plant Health Agency. “Prospects for the immediate future are not great.”

Bird flu has managed to do what animal rights activists have been trying to achieve for decades – with a little help from Brexit . Dozens of pheasant and partridge shoots have been called off ahead of the shooting season after an unprecedented outbreak of avian flu in France left gamekeepers in the UK with few birds to rear.

Lamb, pork and beef production in Britain is returning to pre-Covid levels , according to the latest figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. With the impact of the pandemic subsiding, prime lamb slaughterings for each of the first five months of 2022 were higher than the previous year.

Related: Siestas for cows: UK farmers seek new ways for cattle to beat the heat

From the Animals farmed series

Farmers have vented their fury at a government drive to tackle nitrogen pollution through slashing numbers of pigs, cattle and chickens in the Netherlands . They blocked food distribution centres with hundreds of tractors, blockaded major roads and protested outside regional assemblies and ministers’ homes.

A growing number of UK farmers are considering adapting their farms to protect animals against heat stress . Among the new measures are indoor “siestas” for cows that may normally graze outdoors in summer. Heat stress is a major issue for cattle , especially modern dairy cows, which can produce 10-15% less milk in hotter temperatures.

Share your stories and feedback

Thank you to everyone who gets in touch to share their thoughts on the series.

Pat Bitton, from Eureka, California in the US, wrote:

What is the matter with people? American salmon isn’t good enough for Americans – they have to fly it in from Denmark? French frogs aren’t good enough for the French - they have to take other countries’ native species to the brink of extinction? No one has a right to whatever food they fancy from wherever it might originate. Let’s get back to eating what can be grown at a manageable scale in our local areas - and try to avoid the mono culture practices that decimate our pollinator populations.

Please do send us your stories and thoughts to us at: animalsfarmed@theguardian.com . And sign up for this Animals farmed monthly update to get an email roundup of some of the biggest farming and food stories across the world and keep up with our investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
Daily Mail

How China sunk its teeth into US farmland: Firms tied to communist regime own 192,000 agricultural acres across America worth $1.9bn and purchased 300 acres in North Dakota 20 minutes from military base

A Chinese company purchased hundreds of acres of North Dakota farmland mere minutes from a major US Air Force base, prompting national security fears as the communist country adds to its nearly 200,000 acres of US agricultural land worth $1.9 billion. The China-based food producer, Fufeng Group, plans to build...
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Indy100

Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k

A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Processed Meat#Animal Welfare#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Eu
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Cities to Live As Climate Change Gets Worse

2021 was the world’s sixth-warmest year on record, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was an improvement over 2019 and 2020, which ranked among the top three warmest on record, but it wasn’t cause for celebration. The ocean heat content – a measure of the amount of heat stored in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The Guardian

398K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy