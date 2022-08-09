Read full article on original website
SkySports
Mikkel Damsgaard: Brentford complete £16.7m transfer deal for Sampdoria midfielder
Brentford have completed a £16.7m deal for Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, with the Bees ending their search for Christian Eriksen's replacement. The 22-year-old midfielder has signed a contract until 2027 and becomes the club's sixth Danish first-team player. Brentford were looking for a new attacking midfielder after losing out...
SkySports
Carabao Cup first-round: Barnsley strike late against Sunderland while Sheffield Wednesday knock out Sunderland
Josh Benson struck in the third minute of stoppage time as League One Barnsley claimed a 1-0 win at the Riverside to dump Championship Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup. The game looked to be heading to penalties, but Benson slotted home after his initial effort was parried by 'Boro goalkeeper Liam Roberts and ensured Barnsley were able to celebrate a cup shock.
SkySports
Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley
Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
SkySports
Manchester City plotting late swoop to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Manchester City are plotting a late swoop to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney this summer following Oleksandr Zinchenko's move to the Emirates Stadium. The Premier League is being urged to take "rapid action" to help combat climate change as...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager appears to rule out midfield signing during summer transfer window
Jurgen Klopp believes the solutions to Liverpool’s midfield problems lie within his squad after admitting “it doesn’t look like something will happen” over a summer signing. Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out for up to six weeks having limped off with a hamstring injury during their...
SkySports
Top bins! | Keira Walsh's sensational strike in ultimate finishing challenge
England's Keira Walsh takes on the ultimate finishing drill on Soccer AM, with some early top bin action too! Watch the full drill with Mike Dean on the Soccer AM YouTube channel.
SkySports
Issa Diop: Fulham sign defender from West Ham for £15m on five-year deal
Fulham have signed defender Issa Diop from West Ham for £15m. The 25-year-old, whose contract at the London Stadium was due to expire next summer, completed a medical this week and agreed personal terms before signing a five-year deal. Fulham must have Diop registered before midday on Friday to...
SkySports
West Brom 1-0 Sheff Utd: Karlan Grant nets winner to see off Blades in Carabao Cup
Substitute Karlan Grant headed West Brom into the Carabao Cup second round as they edged Sheffield United 1-0 at The Hawthorns. Grant's 73rd-minute effort - just three minutes after coming on - secured a tie at Sky Bet League One Derby in a game full of chances. United, who made...
SkySports
Raheem Sterling: New Chelsea signing aiming to be leader on return to London as a 'grown adult'
Raheem Sterling has pledged to be an outspoken leader at Chelsea, after returning to home city London as a "grown adult". The 27-year-old is back living in London for the first time in more than 10 years, after majorly successful stints with Liverpool and Manchester City. Sterling said his £47.5million...
SkySports
Watford 1-0 Burnley: Tom Cleverley goal gives Hornets win and moves them top of the Championship
Tom Cleverley's first-half goal was enough for 10-man Watford to see off Burnley at Vicarage Road and move to the top of the Championship. Rob Edwards' side have begun their campaign with two wins and a draw from their first three matches and, while they could be toppled by the end of the weekend, their status as league leaders represents an impressive start to the former Forest Green manager's tenure.
SkySports
Aissatou Tounkara: Manchester United Women sign France defender
Manchester United Women have completed the signing of France international Aissatou Tounkara. The defender joins after four seasons with Primera Division Femenina side Atletico de Madrid Femenino and has signed a two-year deal. The 27-year-old featured for France at this summer's Women's European Championships, reaching the semi-final stage of the...
SkySports
Sergio Gomez: Man City agree £11m deal to sign Anderlecht left-back
Manchester City have agreed an £11m (€13m) deal with Anderlecht to sign left-back Sergio Gomez. He is due to arrive in Manchester in the next 24 to 48 hours to undergo a medical and complete the move. The 21-year-old is considered a development player by City, and the...
SkySports
Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves
Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
SkySports
Harvey Elliott signs new Liverpool deal until 2027
Harvey Elliott has agreed a new long-term contract with Liverpool that will keep the forward at the club until the summer of 2027. Elliott, 19, joined Liverpool from Fulham in July 2019 and only signed a new deal with the club a year ago. However, having started three of Liverpool's...
SkySports
Sergio Gomez: Man City boss Pep Guardiola says left-back will remain at club once £11m move from Anderlecht goes through
Pep Guardiola says imminent new signing Sergio Gomez will remain with the Manchester City first-team squad and compete for the left-back position this season. City agreed an £11m (€13m) deal with Anderlecht to sign Gomez on Thursday, with the 21-year-old due to undergo a medical and complete the move in the next 24-48 hours.
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here... Watford vs Burnley, Friday 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football. This should be a great way to start the weekend, as two of the teams relegated from the Premier League go head-to-head. Strangely enough, the pair both have four points from their opening two games, having both won the first 1-0 and drawn the second 1-1.
SkySports
Cesar Azpilicueta exclusive interview: Chelsea captain discusses his new contract and Antonio Conte's Tottenham
It’s been six months of near-total change at Chelsea – and Cesar Azpilicueta was nearly part of it. New owners, new recruitment methods - and the Blues almost had to find a new captain too. Azpilicueta informed Chelsea in February that - after nearly 10 years at the club - he wanted a new challenge.
SkySports
Danny McGuire says he doesn't feel a connection to Leeds any longer as Hull KR prepare for Rhinos visit
As one of the Rhinos' greatest-ever players, McGuire knows what it means to represent the blue and amber, having won eight Grand Finals with the Yorkshire club over his 16 years at Headingley. Super League fixtures | Standings | Rugby League live on Sky Sports. But now, after being part...
SkySports
Manchester United recruitment strategy in question amid troubled transfer window
Manchester United wrapped up the closing months of their miserable 2021/22 season by circling the crucial need for a defensive midfielder and an elite forward as the most pressing squad priorities. They are, with three weeks left of the transfer window to run, still without both. While neighbours Manchester City...
SkySports
Sasa Kalajdzic: Manchester United considering Stuttgart striker who is keen on move to Old Trafford
Sasa Kalajdzic is one of a number of strikers Manchester United are looking at this summer and sources close to the Stuttgart forward claim he wants to move to Old Trafford. Austria international Kalajdzic has entered the final year of his contract and is thought to be of interest to United as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his forward line before the window closes.
