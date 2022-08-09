Read full article on original website
247Sports
Gabe Reid reflects on transferring to Utah and opportunity to play with his brother
Utah football has always been a family but for Gabe Reid playing for the Utes makes a lifelong dream come true as he gets ready to suit up with his brother Karene. “I'm so excited. It's something that we've dreamt about since we're little kids playing football in our backyard. So I'm stoked. I can't wait to make plays with him. Celebrate with him when he makes plays,” Reid said. “This is like a once in a lifetime opportunity. So I'm so excited for the chance to play with him.”
deseret.com
‘Deadly in the red zone:’ What two former BYU greats say about this year’s tight ends
In the world of tight ends and doughnuts, two is better than one. BYU’s stacked attack at tight end is a luxury for Aaron Roderick’s offense and if history is any indication, it bodes well for the future. During the days of Chad Lewis there was Itula Mili,...
espn700sports.com
Gator Dave Waters previews No. 8 Utah @ Florida, scouts the Gators + more
Dave Waters joins The Drive to preview Utah @ Florida(9/3), scout the Gators, standout QB Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier at the helm, Dan Mullen’s tenure in Gainesville, atmosphere at The Swamp + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the...
247Sports
Utah's Ethan Calvert is a full-go and he's focused on making plays
Utah football is now halfway through their second week of fall camp. It seems this is when most players start to find a groove as the pads come back on and the team gets deeper into their camp preparations for the season. For linebacker Ethan Calvert, it's more about shaking off the rust in camp as he returns from a season ending injury suffered in the season opener last season.
Utah drum corps makes history at major competition
A Utah drum corps has every reason to toot their own horns after making history at one of the world's biggest competitions.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls girl walks to Grantsville, Utah
With thoughts of family, some audiobooks, and her father to keep her company, 11-year-old Laneah Knickerbocker started a journey on foot from Arimo on Monday. The first steps officially kicked off what has become known as “Laneah’s Walk,” a 251-mile trek to Grantsville, Utah, to visit a cousin.
New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a good steak, then keep on reading because today we are talking about three great steakhouses in Utah that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. All of these places are highly recommended by both travelers and local people and have excellent online reviews. Also, they are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Last but not least, the service and the atmosphere are absolutely amazing so there is truly no reason to not visit these steakhouses in Utah if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Continue to read to find out what the three great steakhouses in Utah are.
visitsaltlake.com
The 12th Annual Utah Beer Festival Arrives at The Gateway in Downtown Salt Lake
Utah has many things to be proud of between its red arches down south and snowy peaks up north—Utah’s rolodex of wonders is as interesting as it is long. However, there is a growing subculture thriving throughout Utah, one that takes an unlikely place on the state’s trophy shelf: beer. For the last 30 or so years, Utah has been cultivating a strong and diverse brewing community, tapping into Utah’s potential when it comes to producing local beer and cider. What better way to celebrate and honor the work of our local brewers than to attend the annual Utah Beer Festival hosted by City Weekly and held at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake.
Utah chicken + waffle business reveals comeback brick-and-mortar location
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s “official place for chicken and waffles and your southern comfort food eats” has announced its expansion to Midvale. Row Ohh’s Chicken and Waffles, the business that boasts, “It tastes so good, even chickens recommend us,” has revealed its grand opening for its comeback brick-and-mortar location in Midvale inside Level Two […]
Angler Lands Monster State Record White Sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir
BOISE - For the third time this year, C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho has produced a state record fish. Earlier this month, Eagle Mountain, Utah residents Greg and Angie Poulsen traveled to Idaho in hopes of tangling with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon. On August 5, when fishing on C.J. Strike Reservoir, Greg Poulsen did just that, when he landed a monster 10-foot 4-inch sturgeon.
dishingpc.com
Introducing Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club
Alpine Distilling is excited to present their newest venture, Park City Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The innovative tasting room/event space is housed in their Main Street bar at 364 Main Street (at the corner of Swede Alley and 4th Street) and has replaced the Alpine Pie Bar. The name Social Aid and Pleasure Club comes from owners Rob and Sara Sergent’s background in New Orleans, where the groups titled as such are the organizers, and sponsors of the second line parades for which the city is famous. Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs were once groups that performed charitable works, hosted social events, and more. Even though they no longer serve all the functions they once did, they do continue to unify communities, which is what the team at Alpine is looking to do at the new space.
ksl.com
Breeze Airways announces 2 new flight destinations out of Provo airport
PROVO — Utah-based Breeze Airways is already looking to expand operations at Provo Airport after taking off for the first time last week. David Neeleman, the company's founder, announced Wednesday that the low-cost airline will begin nonstop to Phoenix and one-stop service to Charleston, South Carolina, beginning on Nov. 2. That is the same day as the previously announced daily nonstop service to Los Angeles will also begin.
Popular fast-food chain debuts first food truck in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fast food fans can now satisfy their cravings for cheese curds and milkshakes on-the-go as Culver’s debuts its first-ever food truck. Popular fast food chain Culver’s is celebrating its first food truck by offering free snacks to locals at Pioneer Park on Aug. 18. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. […]
WATCH: UHP Trooper maneuvers T-Bone collision
UTAH (ABC4) – In an attempt to recruit Troops who can think on fast feet, the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) shared a video of an officer who was in the right place at the right time in order to prevent a potentially horrible outcome. In the dashcam footage provided by UHP, the Trooper’s vehicle is […]
President Russell M. Nelson is now longest-living apostle in Latter-day Saint history
Four months ago, President Russell M. Nelson became the oldest president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As of today, Aug. 8, President Nelson now also holds the distinction of being the church’s longest-living apostle in this latter-day dispensation, The Church News has reported. Elder David...
utahrealtygroup.com
3213 Montrone Dr, West Valley City, UT 84119
***OPEN HOUSE SAT. Aug 13th 2-3pm*** No showings until then. Freshly Updated home w/ large OVERSIZED RV parking. Prime and conveniently located in the heart of West Valley City with tons of upgrades. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. CRISP AND WARM 3- TONE PAINT throughout. Beautiful NEW LAMINATE flooring on the Main floor and Fresh NEW CARPETS in the Owners Suite with a LARGE Walk-in-Closet. BRAND NEW Stainless-Steel APPLIANCES for your gourmet meals. Newly upgraded OUTLETS, LIGHT SWITCHES and LED lighting in every room. Customed Shelving in Basement and plenty of storage in taller garage. Enjoy your fully landscaped but LOW MAINTENANCE YARD that's completely FENCED and PRIVATE. Abundance of cement surrounding property for ample parking and storage for all your TOYS, TRAILERS, BOATS and / or RV's. Located 11 minutes from SLC Airport, 15 minutes to downtown, minutes from the 201, 215 freeway and Bangerter HWY. Plenty of SHOPPING, EATERIES and ENTERTAINMENT nearby. This home has it all. Information provided as a courtesy only, buyer and buyer's agent to verify all.
Semi truck hauling sand tips over in Lehi, road closures in place
A semi-truck hauling sand prompted the closure of a Lehi road after it tipped over. Officials estimate the closure to last about two hours.
kjzz.com
CEO, President of Intermountain Healthcare plans to step down
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The CEO and President of Intermountain Healthcare said he will be resigning later this fall. Dr. Marc Harrison has held the role since 2016. He announced he accepted a new position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst. “Marc has helped spur...
kslnewsradio.com
Car fire, explosions, temporarily shut down I-15 in Davis County
SUNSET, Utah — A car’s mechanical malfunction led to a car fire, then a grassfire, and then explosions on northbound I-15 in Davis County on Thursday. The Utah Highway Patrol said a car pulled to the side of the northbound freeway near 1800 North in Sunset after the driver heard a loud noise in the engine. Sgt. Cam Roden said the car soon caught fire and that those inside the car were able to escape without injury.
