Read full article on original website
Related
Fetty Wap Back in Jail for Threatening to Kill Informant Over FaceTime
Fetty Wap is back in custody after FBI officials say the “Trap Queen” rapper threatened to kill someone over FaceTime in December. A judge revoked his $500,000 bond in Long Island federal court on Monday afternoon. An FBI affidavit alleges that Fetty Wap waved a gun at their informant during the Dec. 11 FaceTime and called the man a “rat,” a violation of state law and the conditions of his release. The musician “knowingly” violated the terms of his release by “intentionally” possessing a firearm and placing another person in reasonable fear of their physical safety, the affidavit says. The rapper, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, was originally arrested on Oct. 21, 2021 for his involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that transported more than 220 lbs of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across the country.
TODAY.com
Rapper Fetty Wap arrested for allegedly using a gun to threaten to kill someone over FaceTime
Rapper Fetty Wap was arrested on Monday morning for allegedly violating the terms of his bail by threatening to kill someone over FaceTime while displaying a firearm, according to court documents. The musician, whose legal name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, was arrested in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday morning...
Rapper Fetty Wap jailed after alleged FaceTime death threat
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Fetty Wap was jailed Monday after, prosecutors say, he threatened to kill a man during a FaceTime call in 2021, violating the terms of his pretrial release in a pending federal drug conspiracy case. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, told the man,...
thebrag.com
Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws
Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
R. Kelly Experiencing Nightmares, Flashbacks After Inmate Attacked Him In Cell, Doctor Reveals
R. Kelly told his doctor he has trouble sleeping inside his cell after he was targeted by another inmate who kicked him in the face repeatedly, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell report written by Kelly’s doctor and was submitted to the court ahead of his sentencing last month.
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Decorated LA nurse accused of getting drunk, shooting into neighbor's Sunset Blvd apartment during dispute
A decorated California nurse is behind bars this week after allegedly firing her handgun into a neighbor’s Sunset Boulevard apartment while "intoxicated" Monday afternoon, according to authorities. Kathryn Pugh, a 39-year-old registered nurse who was honored in 2019 with a DAISY Award at Huntington Health in Arcadia, allegedly had...
RELATED PEOPLE
Trina’s niece shot dead in Miami as family say rapper known as Baby Suga was in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’
THE niece of rapper Trina has died after being shot and killed in Miami as her family says she was in the "wrong place at the wrong time". The victim, whom relatives call Baby Suga, was killed early Wednesday in a shooting in Miami. More to follow...For the latest news...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Police officer who used the n-word claims she's been 'desensitised' to it because of music
A police officer in the US was caught using the N-word - and tried to blame it on being “desensitised” to it because of music. The officer from Cincinnati has been temporarily stripped of her duties after body-worn camera footage showed her using the word on duty. An...
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch
The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
R. Kelly’s Sisters Say He’s The Victim, Blasts His 30-Year Sentence As ‘Racist’
R. Kelly’s sisters are coming to the disgraced singer’s defense in the wake of the 30-year prison sentence he received that they believe was “racist.”. Two of Kelly’s sisters from his father’s side, Cassandra and Lisa Kelly, appeared on U.K.’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday to share their response to the singer’s racketeering and sex trafficking case, Mirror reports. Speaking with reporter Noel Phillips, the sisters learned that one accuser found it “laughable” that Kelly considered himself the real “victim.”
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Reacts To Dallas Airport Shooting Suspect Claiming She's His Wife
Dallas, TX – Chris Brown is trying to figure out why he has so many stalkers these days. C Breezy took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (July 26) to address the creepy individuals messing with his personal life. “I don’t know what’s in my fucking music, but I...
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation
Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Wayne Breaks Silence On The Death Of Police Officer Who Saved His Life
Lil Wayne issued a heartbreaking statement on Instagram following reports of the death of Robert Hoobler, better known as Uncle Bob, the police officer who saved the rap legend's life when he was 12 years old. Wayne shared a photo on Instagram of Hoobler at the steps of his childhood home where he rescued the then-12-year-old rapper after he suffered from a self-inflicted gun wound to the chest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A New Orleans police officer Lil Wayne referred to as 'Uncle Bob' is dead. The rapper spent his career praising him after he saved his life.
Robert Hoobler was found dead on Friday in his home in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. Hoobler saved Lil Wayne's life after the rapper attempted to commit suicide at the age of 12. Lil Wayne called Hoobler "Uncle Bob" and offered to financially support him in 2019.
White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say
Jill LeCroix claims three Black women brutally attacked her on a New York City bus after she said she had "love" for Trump. The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
Rapper Trina’s Niece Fatally Shot In Miami
Rapper Trina is joined with family mourning the loss of her niece, who was fatally shot in her hometown of Miami. Sources confirmed that Trina’s niece, who she affectionately referred to as “Baby Suga,” was killed Tuesday night, TMZ reports. Sources say the young woman was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Rapper dares haters on Instagram to confront him and is shot dead 5 mins later
US rapper Rollie Bands was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex on Friday - just minutes after he dared his naysayers to confront him at his home in an Instagram post. "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr," the Florida rapper wrote on his Instagram...
Comments / 3