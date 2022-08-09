ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetty Wap Back in Jail for Threatening to Kill Informant Over FaceTime

Fetty Wap is back in custody after FBI officials say the “Trap Queen” rapper threatened to kill someone over FaceTime in December. A judge revoked his $500,000 bond in Long Island federal court on Monday afternoon. An FBI affidavit alleges that Fetty Wap waved a gun at their informant during the Dec. 11 FaceTime and called the man a “rat,” a violation of state law and the conditions of his release. The musician “knowingly” violated the terms of his release by “intentionally” possessing a firearm and placing another person in reasonable fear of their physical safety, the affidavit says. The rapper, born Willie Junior Maxwell II, was originally arrested on Oct. 21, 2021 for his involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that transported more than 220 lbs of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine across the country.
Ricky Martin could face 50 years due to Puerto Rico incest laws

Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order. Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan. TMZ reports local...
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says

Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
Kodak Black’s Drug Trafficking Arrest Footage Surfaces – Watch

The police footage from Kodak Black's recent South Florida arrest has surfaced online. On Sunday (July 31), YouTube channel Thin Blue Line uploaded video from Kodak Black's arrest in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 15. In the video, Yak's orange-and-blue Dodge Durango is pulled over by officers for expired tags and illegal tint. Video shows the Florida rapper standing next to a police cruiser speaking with officers. He tells them he just got back from Detroit, where he recently performed.
R. Kelly’s Sisters Say He’s The Victim, Blasts His 30-Year Sentence As ‘Racist’

R. Kelly’s sisters are coming to the disgraced singer’s defense in the wake of the 30-year prison sentence he received that they believe was “racist.”. Two of Kelly’s sisters from his father’s side, Cassandra and Lisa Kelly, appeared on U.K.’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday to share their response to the singer’s racketeering and sex trafficking case, Mirror reports. Speaking with reporter Noel Phillips, the sisters learned that one accuser found it “laughable” that Kelly considered himself the real “victim.”
Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
Lil Wayne Breaks Silence On The Death Of Police Officer Who Saved His Life

Lil Wayne issued a heartbreaking statement on Instagram following reports of the death of Robert Hoobler, better known as Uncle Bob, the police officer who saved the rap legend's life when he was 12 years old. Wayne shared a photo on Instagram of Hoobler at the steps of his childhood home where he rescued the then-12-year-old rapper after he suffered from a self-inflicted gun wound to the chest.
Rapper Trina’s Niece Fatally Shot In Miami

Rapper Trina is joined with family mourning the loss of her niece, who was fatally shot in her hometown of Miami. Sources confirmed that Trina’s niece, who she affectionately referred to as “Baby Suga,” was killed Tuesday night, TMZ reports. Sources say the young woman was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
