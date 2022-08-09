Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022
The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions will square off in NFL Preseason action on Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, which includes our Falcons-Lions prediction and pick we have laid out below. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will not have Matt […] The post NFL Preseason Odds: Falcons vs. Lions prediction, odd and pick – 8/12/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts
The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
Lions rookie Jameson Williams texted Matthew Stafford about wearing No. 9
Jameson Williams clearly wants to endear himself to the Detroit Lions franchise and its fans, even if it isn't clear when he will be able to play his first NFL game. So when the rookie wide receiver decided he wanted to wear Matthew Stafford's old jersey number, he reportedly texted the former Lions quarterback himself to ask if it was okay.
Legendary Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson enters hospice care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, the MVP of Super Bowl IV, has entered hospice care, according to multiple
‘I wouldn’t have came back’: Tracy Walker slams old Lions regime
Tracy Walker is now entering his fourth season with the Detroit Lions. The highly-touted safety could have easily turned his back on the team this summer if he wanted to, but in the end, he showed his loyalty to the squad. Reports state that Walker turned down more lucrative offers...
Falcons vs. Lions: How to watch, listen and stream
Fasten your seatbelts because on Friday evening, the Atlanta Falcons square off against the Detroit Lions in Game 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. It may not be the Super Bowl, but it’s still technically football and fans have waited over seven months to see their teams return to the field.
5 Things to Note: Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons
At 6pm tonight the Detroit Lions kickoff their preseason against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. Players will get their first taste of NFL action this season, competing against another team and different schemes. These games determine who starts, who sits, and who makes the team. Tonight, players have a chance to make a good impression on the staff and the league.
Falcons 27, Lions 23: Desmond Ridder Throws Clutch Touchdown
The Falcons and Lions meet tonight in the preseason opener.
Falcons injury report: Six players ruled out vs. Lions
The Atlanta Falcons have made it through the first two weeks of training camp with very few injuries, aside from their recent string of bad luck at the defensive tackle position. Nonetheless, the team is mostly healthy heading into Friday’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, which starts at 6:00...
Lions 90-man roster by jersey number for the preseason opener vs. the Falcons
The first look at the 2022 Detroit Lions in action comes Friday night at Ford Field in the preseason opener against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. It’s a chance to check out the team in the second season of the Dan Campbell coaching era. Even through the first few weeks...
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
6 Things Lions Need to Show against Falcons
Read more on the six things that the Detroit Lions need to show in their 2022 preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Jets' Lawson over jitters, eager to play after lost season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There was something about being back in a stadium — with pads on his shoulders and fans in the stands — that caught Carl Lawson a bit off guard. It was only a practice, with the New York Jets taking the field last Saturday night for their annual scrimmage. But it felt like much more to the veteran defensive end. “I was a little antsy being in that stadium and having all the people around again,” Lawson said Wednesday. “A little too amped. And I think that was like kind of like the first feeling of a game feeling, even though it was just fans, but it was like the lights, it being dark.” Lawson is working his way to playing another game with the Jets — finally. It was supposed to happen a year ago after playing three snaps in the preseason opener against the Giants, but a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg at the Green Bay Packers’ practice field during joint workouts put those plans on hold.
Keys to Look For in Lions Pre-Season Opener
If the premiere of HBO Max’s Hard Knocks didn’t get the juices flowing, you might as well retire from your Lions fandom days. The show got everyone ready to run through a wall in preparation for the Lion’s season to begin. “I think the Lions could make the wildcard” might be the most popular insane-but-reasonable quote of the week. For the fans who are itching for more football, Ford Field will be the host to the Lions’ pre-season game of the season Friday, August 12, at 6 p.m. ET. We can finally see the light at the end of the off-season tunnel. Except, it’s not light. It’s a freak train named the NFL.
Lions training camp notebook: Day 13 wraps the pre-preseason slate
Wednesday marked the final day of Detroit Lions training camp practice open to the public. The fans in attendance on the beautiful morning after the rousing Hard Knocks debut did not get to see a great deal of heavy contact. The 13th day of training camp was a lighter one...
'Hard Knocks' Power Rankings: Dan Campbell, Duce Staley steal show for Lions in wild season premiere
The Detroit Lions are the featured team on "Hard Knocks" this summer, already making this year's version of the show a summer blockbuster. Head coach Dan Campbell is a quote machine himself, already setting the stage for how many f-bombs he can get out in one episode. The emotional Campbell...
Tracy Walker Would Have Left Lions If Matt Patricia Was Head Coach
Tracy Walker is happier playing for the current regime leading the Detroit Lions.
Video: Aidan Hutchinson brought down the house with his rookie show
Rookie talent shows are somewhat of a right of passage in the NFL, and Detroit Lions first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson did not take his performance lightly. For his rookie show at training camp this week, Hutchinson treated his teammates to a rendition of “Billie Jean” from Michael Jackson. While the former Michigan star probably should not audition for “America’s Got Talent” anytime soon, he proved that he knows how to make the room come alive.
