FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There was something about being back in a stadium — with pads on his shoulders and fans in the stands — that caught Carl Lawson a bit off guard. It was only a practice, with the New York Jets taking the field last Saturday night for their annual scrimmage. But it felt like much more to the veteran defensive end. “I was a little antsy being in that stadium and having all the people around again,” Lawson said Wednesday. “A little too amped. And I think that was like kind of like the first feeling of a game feeling, even though it was just fans, but it was like the lights, it being dark.” Lawson is working his way to playing another game with the Jets — finally. It was supposed to happen a year ago after playing three snaps in the preseason opener against the Giants, but a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg at the Green Bay Packers’ practice field during joint workouts put those plans on hold.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO