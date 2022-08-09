We got to see it in full-sideways action again earlier this year, but now we’ve got some really big news for you…. The self-drifting Supra is now a Hot Wheels toy. Oh yes. Toyota has released a new video on YouTube to celebrate its latest collaboration – a video that helpfully explains that the toy will not drive or drift on its own, and that you’ll have to push it to get it sliding. Still, hours of fun to be had with toy cars isn’t there? Even better when they’re bewinged drift cars too…

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO