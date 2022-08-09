ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

scitechdaily.com

Overcoming the “Impossible” With DNA to Building Superconductor That Could Transform Technology

Could let computers work at warp speed, save energy, and even make trains fly. Scientists have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineering materials that will revolutionize electronics. Published in the journal Science on July 28, the work was performed by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators.
Fast Company

Automation will create a better society

We’ve established in our first two articles that enterprise automation helps employees do more strategic, creative work, allowing businesses to enhance productivity and drive greater outcomes. But enterprise automation is more than just a business tool; it has the potential to change the world, for the better. In the...
The Associated Press

Trane Technologies Appoints Dwayne Cowan as President of Thermo King EMEA and Global Marine, Rail and Air Business

SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced that Dwayne Cowan has been appointed as president of Thermo King Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Global Marine, Air and Rail, effective August 1. He will report directly to chair and CEO, Dave Regnery, and join the Enterprise Leadership Team as a corporate officer of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005024/en/ Dwayne Cowan, president, Thermo King Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Global Marine, Air and Rail (Photo: Business Wire)
Business Insider

Speed and security are critical for today's mobile workforce. Here are some tools that can make it easier.

An increasingly mobile workforce creates challenges for organizations. Speed, performance, and security are all top issues to address. Companies can turn to several technology tools to help their organizations run efficiently in this environment. The business world is entering a new frontier where mobility rules. Navigating through this shift, companies...
HackerNoon

Understanding AWS Well-Architected Framework

The AWS Well-Architected Framework (WAF) is a set of best practices used to create highly efficient and cost-effective applications on AWS. With its easy-to-understand, organized structure, the AWS Well-Architected Framework helps developers create highly efficient and cost-effective applications. What is the AWS Well-Architected Framework. The AWS Well-Architected Framework is a...
rigzone.com

Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream

Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
HackerNoon

Develop XR With Oracle, Ep 4: Health, Digital Twins, Observability, and Metaverse

In this fourth article of the series, I focus on XR applications of health, digital twins, IoT, observability, and its related use in the metaverse. This is the fourth piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle and focuses on XR applications of computer vision AI and ML and its related use in the metaverse. Find the links to the first two articles below:
Fast Company

Four science fiction trends the pandemic made a reality

For centuries, science fiction writers have used their platforms to predict the coming of new technologies. A classic example is how Jules Verne envisaged advancements like gasoline-powered cars, fax machines, and an Internet-like system of communication decades before they came to fruition. While some writers were truly savants, many drew reference from the scientists and innovators of their eras and imagined how societal shifts might drive the adoption of radical new technology.
biztoc.com

Singapore-based Merkle Science, a predictive crypto intelligence service with threat detection, risk mitigation, and compliance tools, raised a $24M+ Series A

Merkle Science, a predictive blockchain analytics platform, has added $19 million to its Series A funding round. The amount brings the total funds raised in the round to more than $24 million at an undisclosed valuation. The capital will help Merkle expand in the U.S. and fund research and development...
Phys.org

Scientists offer blueprint for sustainable redesign of food systems

New research describes food systems designed not by the logic of growth such as efficiency and extraction, but by principles of sufficiency, regeneration, distribution, commons, and care. It argues that food systems can instead be the foundation of healthy communities, ecologies and economies. "For this agenda-setting article, we've reviewed the...
thefastmode.com

Enhancements in R16, R17 Support Time Critical Services Over 5G Networks

Modern 5G networks have introduced technologies such as Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) support to address a host of time critical networking needs. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and 4G LTE for the Americas, announced the release of its latest white paper...
The Associated Press

Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005070/en/ Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.
3printr.com

Ex-GE executive Dale Baker becomes president of the Americas region for Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing 3D printers, announced that Dale Baker will join the Company as President of Nano Dimension – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute on the Company’s current organic and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy.
thebossmagazine.com

What Leaders Should Know About Data Science

As technology takes up a more significant role in our day-to-day lives, the scope and depth of the data gathered by businesses, service providers, and governments continue to grow. Every organization now wants to tap into the data they collect to generate insights that power their decision-making. This is the reason data science is gaining widespread adoption across industries.
Cheddar News

VerdeGo Aero Raises $12 Million to Electrify Flight

VerdeGo Aero, a startup aiming to accelerate the electrification of flight, raised $12 million in a Series A round from RTX ventures, the venture capital division of aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies. VerdeGo says it's creating power and propulsion technologies to enable other companies to develop high-performance electric aircraft, and to make the electrification of flight practical, useful, and scalable. Eric Bartsch, CEO of VerdeGo Aero, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
