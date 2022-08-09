Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Overcoming the “Impossible” With DNA to Building Superconductor That Could Transform Technology
Could let computers work at warp speed, save energy, and even make trains fly. Scientists have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineering materials that will revolutionize electronics. Published in the journal Science on July 28, the work was performed by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators.
Fast Company
Automation will create a better society
We’ve established in our first two articles that enterprise automation helps employees do more strategic, creative work, allowing businesses to enhance productivity and drive greater outcomes. But enterprise automation is more than just a business tool; it has the potential to change the world, for the better. In the...
Technologies like virtual reality and robotics could reduce the energy industry's carbon footprint and advance workers' skill sets
Oil-and-gas leaders are testing VR and AR to accurately pinpoint potential hazards and operate sites entirely with tablets.
Trane Technologies Appoints Dwayne Cowan as President of Thermo King EMEA and Global Marine, Rail and Air Business
SWORDS, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, today announced that Dwayne Cowan has been appointed as president of Thermo King Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Global Marine, Air and Rail, effective August 1. He will report directly to chair and CEO, Dave Regnery, and join the Enterprise Leadership Team as a corporate officer of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005024/en/ Dwayne Cowan, president, Thermo King Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Global Marine, Air and Rail (Photo: Business Wire)
Business Insider
Speed and security are critical for today's mobile workforce. Here are some tools that can make it easier.
An increasingly mobile workforce creates challenges for organizations. Speed, performance, and security are all top issues to address. Companies can turn to several technology tools to help their organizations run efficiently in this environment. The business world is entering a new frontier where mobility rules. Navigating through this shift, companies...
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
Understanding AWS Well-Architected Framework
The AWS Well-Architected Framework (WAF) is a set of best practices used to create highly efficient and cost-effective applications on AWS. With its easy-to-understand, organized structure, the AWS Well-Architected Framework helps developers create highly efficient and cost-effective applications. What is the AWS Well-Architected Framework. The AWS Well-Architected Framework is a...
New Strategic Partnership Helps Hospitals Deploy Epic EHR to AWS Cloud
– Cloudticity and Sapphire Health announced a strategic partnership to help hospitals and healthcare providers that use Epic EHR to undergo a seamless transition into the AWS Cloud. – This first-ever strategic alliance enables hospital systems to leverage cloud power to ensure their infrastructure can achieve high levels of availability,...
rigzone.com
Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream
Drydocks World has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Silverstream for the use of air lubrication tech. — Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
Apple opens applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp with female, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx founders
Apple on Monday opened applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp. This online event connects developers with founders as well as other developers of app-driven organizations who are part of underrepresented groups, such as female, Black, and people of Latin descent. As described by the company on its website, Apple Entrepreneur...
Develop XR With Oracle, Ep 4: Health, Digital Twins, Observability, and Metaverse
In this fourth article of the series, I focus on XR applications of health, digital twins, IoT, observability, and its related use in the metaverse. This is the fourth piece in a series on developing XR applications and experiences using Oracle and focuses on XR applications of computer vision AI and ML and its related use in the metaverse. Find the links to the first two articles below:
Fast Company
Four science fiction trends the pandemic made a reality
For centuries, science fiction writers have used their platforms to predict the coming of new technologies. A classic example is how Jules Verne envisaged advancements like gasoline-powered cars, fax machines, and an Internet-like system of communication decades before they came to fruition. While some writers were truly savants, many drew reference from the scientists and innovators of their eras and imagined how societal shifts might drive the adoption of radical new technology.
biztoc.com
Singapore-based Merkle Science, a predictive crypto intelligence service with threat detection, risk mitigation, and compliance tools, raised a $24M+ Series A
Merkle Science, a predictive blockchain analytics platform, has added $19 million to its Series A funding round. The amount brings the total funds raised in the round to more than $24 million at an undisclosed valuation. The capital will help Merkle expand in the U.S. and fund research and development...
Phys.org
Scientists offer blueprint for sustainable redesign of food systems
New research describes food systems designed not by the logic of growth such as efficiency and extraction, but by principles of sufficiency, regeneration, distribution, commons, and care. It argues that food systems can instead be the foundation of healthy communities, ecologies and economies. "For this agenda-setting article, we've reviewed the...
thefastmode.com
Enhancements in R16, R17 Support Time Critical Services Over 5G Networks
Modern 5G networks have introduced technologies such as Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC) and Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) support to address a host of time critical networking needs. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and 4G LTE for the Americas, announced the release of its latest white paper...
Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005070/en/ Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.
3printr.com
Ex-GE executive Dale Baker becomes president of the Americas region for Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing 3D printers, announced that Dale Baker will join the Company as President of Nano Dimension – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute on the Company’s current organic and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy.
thebossmagazine.com
What Leaders Should Know About Data Science
As technology takes up a more significant role in our day-to-day lives, the scope and depth of the data gathered by businesses, service providers, and governments continue to grow. Every organization now wants to tap into the data they collect to generate insights that power their decision-making. This is the reason data science is gaining widespread adoption across industries.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
VerdeGo Aero Raises $12 Million to Electrify Flight
VerdeGo Aero, a startup aiming to accelerate the electrification of flight, raised $12 million in a Series A round from RTX ventures, the venture capital division of aerospace and defense company Raytheon Technologies. VerdeGo says it's creating power and propulsion technologies to enable other companies to develop high-performance electric aircraft, and to make the electrification of flight practical, useful, and scalable. Eric Bartsch, CEO of VerdeGo Aero, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
