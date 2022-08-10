ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Factbox-Four key races in Wisconsin, Minnesota midterm primaries

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=338t1i_0hAAxAJN00

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Voters in states including Wisconsin and Minnesota picked candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in primaries on Tuesday, in another test of former President Donald Trump's influence in the Republican Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms.

Vermont and Connecticut also held nomination contests, while Minnesota held a special election for its currently vacant 1st Congressional District. Following are four key races:

WISCONSIN REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR'S PRIMARY

In its final stretch, the Republican nomination contest for Wisconsin's gubernatorial race became another proxy battle between Trump and his estranged former vice president, Mike Pence.

Trump endorsed construction company owner Tim Michels in June, upending a race that until then was led by former state Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who Pence endorsed in July.

On Tuesday, Michels defeated Kleefisch, according to Edison Research. It was the third high-profile race this year in which Pence and Trump backed opposing candidates. In the previous contests, Pence-backed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp won the party nomination for his re-election bid, while Trump-backed Kari Lake, a former news anchor, won the Republican nomination for the Arizona governor's race.

Pence, who like Trump is considering running for president in 2024, has recently distanced himself from Trump's repeated falsehoods that the 2020 election was stolen. read more

WISCONSIN DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE PRIMARY

In the race to challenge Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, Wisconsin's Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, a progressive backed by U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, easily won the Democratic nomination after a leading moderate opponent dropped out of the race in late July. The focus now shifts to Barnes' ability to appeal to moderate voters in the race against Johnson, which could be one of November's tightest and most consequential Senate races.

MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR'S PRIMARY

Former Minnesota state senator Scott Jensen, who has vowed he will try to ban most abortions in the state, won the Republican Party nomination for the governor's race.

Despite the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, abortion remains legal under state law in Minnesota. Jensen recently said he supports abortion rights in cases of rape or incest.

Jensen, a physician who has cast doubt on the seriousness of COVID-19, will now face Democratic Governor Tim Walz in November. Walz is seen as potentially vulnerable.

MINNESOTA SPECIAL CONGRESSIONAL ELECTION

Republican Brad Finstad won an election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives seat for Minnesota left vacant after the death of Republican lawmaker Jim Hagedorn, Edison Research projected.

Finstad, a former agriculture official in the Trump administration, defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to keep Minnesota's 1st Congressional District in Republican hands.

Reporting by Jason Lange and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Alistair Bell, Ross Colvin and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Factbox Four#The U S Congress#The Republican Party#Republican#Edison Research#Democratic
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

Reuters

540K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy