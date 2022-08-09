Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At WalmartCadrene HeslopMassillon, OH
Five charming small towns in Ohio that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensOhio State
International travel destination in Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame.Everything Kaye!Canton, OH
whbc.com
County Moving on HOF Village Loan Request
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton provided a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village, conditional on the county doing so. It looks like that is happening now. This, after commissioners indicated their intent to provide that amount of money toward a revolving loan fund on Wednesday, according to the Repository.
wtuz.com
Diana “Dee” McMillen – August 10, 2022
Diana “Dee” McMillen, age 75, of New Philadelphia, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, while in the care of Community Hospice in New Philadelphia following a brief illness. Born in Union Hospital at Dover on September 18, 1946, Dee was the daughter of the late Raymond and Nellie Wilson Thomas.
wtuz.com
New Phila PD Hires One, Promotes Two
Mary Alice Reporting – The New Philadelphia Police Department is welcoming in an additional officer to their force while two current members moved in rank. After 31 years with the department, Joe Skinner retired this past Friday and with his departure, a new person was needed. Chief Michael Goodwin...
whbc.com
Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
wtuz.com
Uhrichsville Approves Funds for Foreclosures, Sewer and Bridge Work
Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville city council approved funds for a trio of projects ongoing in the city. Service Director Belle Everett asked for approval of funds to the tune of $2,500 for the foreclosure and processing of a dilapidated home with back taxes on Third Street, which is part of ongoing efforts to rid the city of dilapidated dwellings.
wtuz.com
Active Shooter, Threat Training with New Phila Police, Schools
Nick McWilliams reporting – In just over a week, New Philadelphia law enforcement will be actively practicing emergency drills in their school district. Prior to students returning to class after summer break, officers will practice on both August 20th and 21st within various buildings. Additionally, Mayor Joel Day announced...
buckeyefirearms.org
North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint
Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County
BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
Several Northeast Ohio metro areas named best places to be a teacher in US
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Are you a teacher looking for a district that pays well and doesn't break the bank to live in? If you're in Northeast Ohio, you may not have to go far. The teaching profession has had it's fair share of turmoil over the last few years with many teachers leaving classrooms due to low wages, wages not keeping up with inflation, long hours and dissatisfaction.
Ohio YMCA’s offers free memberships
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio YMCA’s are partnering with the Governor’s office to offer free memberships for certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges Participants. The program started August 1st and it gives them access to the YMCA for a full year at no costs to them. YMCA workers say this is a great […]
wtuz.com
Shirley A. Miller – August 7, 2022
Shirley A. Miller, 89, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2022, in her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Loves Park, Illinois on July 27, 1933, Shirley was the daughter of the late Fred Oscar and Edith Loraine (Swank) Nord. Shirley graduated from Akron Central...
WFMJ.com
Helicopter crews working on power lines in Columbiana, and 4 other counties
People living in Columbiana and four other Northeast Ohio counties may be seeing helicopters hovering around power lines. FirstEnergy subsidiary American Transmission Systems has announced that is using helicopters and ground crews to replace more than 1,100 insulators along a 68-mile transmission line corridor that runs through Carroll, Columbiana, Jefferson, Stark, and Summit counties.
wtuz.com
Michelle “Micki” Ann Martin – August 10. 2022
Michelle “Micki” Ann Martin, age 69, of Dover died, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Dover, Ohio on January 13, 1953, Micki was the daughter of the late Richard Martin and Joni (Lawless) Martin. Micki was a hard worker...
wtuz.com
James A. Kenney – August 7, 2022
James A. Kenney, 63, of Port Washington, Ohio, passed away on August 7, 2022, at his home. He was born October 10, 1958, in Coshocton, OH to the late Thomas Kenney and Pearl Ann (Sickles) Kenney. James married Linda (Gonzales) Kenney, who survives. James worked as a kiln fireman for Superior Clay and also as a farmer, raising cattle. James enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he loved spending time with his family and best friend, Gale Sanders.
ashlandsource.com
Leadership Ashland graduates a class of 21 community leaders
ASHLAND – The Leadership Ashland program graduated its 31st class in a program on June 23. The event was held at Paradise Found Event Center, where 21 community leaders were recognized for completion of the program. One Leadership Ashland Alumnus was recognized with the Outstanding Alumni Award. Local business BCU Electric sponsored the event.
wtuz.com
Nellie L. Haney – August 9, 2022
Nellie L. Haney, 85, of Newcomerstown, passed away on August 9, 2022, at her home. She was born June 19, 1937, in Guernsey Co. to the late Forest and Wilma Ruth (Hursey) Shearer. Nellie was a 1954 Newcomerstown High School graduate. She was retired from Kraft Foods of Coshocton and attended Victory Assembly of God, Newcomerstown. She loved spending time with her work friends and volunteered at Journey’s End Ministries.
wtuz.com
Ronald Eugene “Shiny” Zifer – August 8, 2022
Ronald Eugene “Shiny” Zifer, 72, of Blacklick, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. Born in Dover on November 20, 1949, he was the son of the late Michael and Margaret (Geyer) Zifer. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Bob Zifer; brothers-in-laws’, Hugh McClelland, Denny Barr, and Richard Ernest; sister-in-law, Polly Zifer; niece Roanne Haakinson and nephew Kevin Green.
8 year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
Eight-year-old Asa Baker has spent this year's hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside the city limits of Alliance, Ohio.
ashlandsource.com
Quit-claim deed on former commissioner property to spur along Corner Park project
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners recently authorized a quit-claim deed for property previously owned by Commissioner Denny Bittle, a move that will spur the ongoing renovation work of Corner Park. The property, previously owned by KLM Development Inc., sold to the Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation (or Ashland land...
myfox28columbus.com
Dog found left alone, tied to slide at Newark park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society shared heartbreaking photos of a dog left alone at a park in Newark. According to a social media post, a male dog was tied to a slide at a small park on Easy Street. Easy Street is located between Church...
