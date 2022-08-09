Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Brother MFC-J6940DW review
Brother’s latest Business Smart Series inkjet is fast, feature-packed and unflustered by tabloid-sized paper. It prints well too, but its disposable cartridges cannot compete with laser or refillable rivals. Brother makes both laser and inkjet printers (opens in new tab) and with this model, the line between the technologies...
TechRadar
Razer Barracuda review
While not a groundbreaking innovation, the Razer Barracuda gives a hybrid experience for those who game but want to listen to music or podcasts on the go as well. Taking a more moderate approach to the gamer aesthetic and giving a solid sound experience, the Barracuda has a lot to offer, if you can look past the natural concessions that come with a more lifestyle-driven headset.
Google Workspace update gives you another reason to abandon Microsoft 365
Editing Microsoft Office files such as Word documents and Excel spreadsheets is set to get a lot smoother for Google Workspace users. The company has announced a number of improvements to the way Workspace users interact with Microsoft Office files, including better notifications around file type and editing, hopefully ending issues with overwriting and restoring content.
Are gaming routers worth it?
Gaming routers offer better performance and more features than most general consumer models. But, as with any gaming-focused peripheral, deciphering whether you can benefit more from one over a traditional, and often cheaper, option takes a bit of digging. That said, gaming routers are more than aggressive-looking pieces of plastic...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Virgin Media O2 will soon let you change phones at any time
O2’s new ‘Switch Up’ proposition will let customers swap their mobile phone for a brand new one at any time, without the need to pay off the remainder of their existing contract. Switch Up is included in all of the operator’s ‘Plus’ plans at no extra cost...
TechRadar
Samsung HW-Q930B review
The Samsung HW-Q930B rewrites the mid-range Dolby Atmos soundbar rulebook. The days where stepping down from Samsung’s flagship surround setup to the next model down meant having to swallow all kinds of compromise are over. This is serious home theater sound for an affordable price, and it's excellent. Samsung...
Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal lets you trade in any busted old Galaxy and get $1,000 back
With the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 now on sale, AT&T is offering a tempting trade-in deal to entice new buyers. If you trade in any Samsung Galaxy phone, AT&T will offer $1,000 in bill credits spread out over the term of your contract. Samsung loyalists will be able to join the folding class, and get their hands on Samsung's true flagship.
TechRadar
24 hours with the Galaxy Flip 4: Flex Mode is upgrading my kitchen experience
Yesterday, I walked away from Samsung's August 10 Unpacked watch party – held at its pop-up store in central London's Piccadilly Circus (open till the end of the month) – with one of the hottest new smartphones in the world: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. After weeks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
Moto Razr 2022 unveiled mere hours after Samsung's Unpacked bonanza
Less than a day after the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch, Motorola has joined the clamshell foldable phone party by launching its equivalent: the Moto Razr 2022. By 'clamshell' we mean a full-body phone that can be folded in half to be easily pocketable, something previous Z Flip and Razrs have done, but these two new entries to the popular folding phone form factor are even more similar than before.
Amazon is bringing pay with your palm to a load of new stores
Amazon has announced an expansion of its palm-reading payments service, Amazon One, which will come to a range of new Whole Foods stores across the state of California. Until now, only a handful of Whole Foods stores in locations like New York and LA have been equipped with the necessary facilities, but the expansion will bring Amazon One to 65 new sites over the course of the next few weeks.
TechRadar
Telegram founder angry at Apple - Here's all you need to know
There's no love lost between Telegram founder Pavel Durov and the Apple Inc. He has always been firing broadsides at the Cupertino-based company. In the past, he has taken potshots at it for being 'totalitarian', and for 'putting restrictions on app development'. Now, firing a fresh salvo, Durov has blamed...
TechRadar
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals in August 2022
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals are not so clear-cut just yet as the new smartwatch was only recently announced by Samsung. While we haven't seen the wearable for less than the recommended price at any retailers just yet, there are some special offers out there if you're happy to enjoy some extras.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals: Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and outright offers compared
Looking to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4? The new flagship foldable is now available to pre-order in Australia, and we’ve laid out all the offers available from the major retailers and telcos right here. If you pre-order the phone now, you can expect to receive it on September 2, the same day it becomes available in stores.
TechRadar
5 ways Samsung Buds 2 Pro beat AirPods Pro, and 1 way they lose
Hi-res audio, smart noise cancelation, more advanced speakers – the Buds 2 Pro have a lot going for them. At the Samsung Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung has just unveiled its latest round of new products, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro – its new noise-canceling wireless earbuds – alongside the Samsung Galaxy Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.
You need to get your music library onto your Fitbit while you still can
Fitbit announced that it will discontinue the ability to sync your wearable device with PC and Macs, preventing users from downloading their own music from their computers onto their devices. Fitbit has declared it will kill the feature on October 13, writing on its site (opens in new tab) that...
YOGA・
TechRadar
How to watch This Fool online: stream the new comedy from anywhere
This Fool features comedian Chris Estrada as Julio Lopez, a conflict-averse worker for a gang-rehabilitation programme whose older cousin Luis (Frankie Quinones, Mr Mayor) is moving in with him after eight years behind bars. You can expect lots of laughs in this odd-couple drama, and below we explain how to watch This Fool online – and FREE for 30 days on Hulu if you’re a new subscriber. (opens in new tab)
TechRadar
How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head season 9 online and on TV from anywhere in the world
TV's most thickheaded animated duo are “back and dumber than ever” for a whole new season of stupid escapades and music video critiquing, as Beavis and Butt-Head return to the small screen. A staple of early '90s MTV, King of the Hill creator Mike Judge's most famous comedy characters have been revived again, three decades after first hitting the small screen to confound common sense and torment each other once more. Make sure you know how to watch Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head from abroad with the help of a VPN. (opens in new tab)
NFL・
TechRadar
How to get your brand ready for Web3 before your tech is
The opportunity is huge. The chance to build a vision of the web that is firmly in the hands of the people who use it every day. Web3 comes with a large amount of optimism for new use cases, new approaches, and new experiences. And the journey is well underway to delve into the retelling of the internet’s story that goes beyond 2022.
TechRadar
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order today
There's a new clamshell flagship in town and we've rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals to pre-order just down below. Whether you're looking to upgrade or jump on the foldable bandwagon, know there are some fantastic promotions at launch to help offset this device's significant cost.
Comments / 0