ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

Hiker dies in fall in Bear Mountain State Park

NEW YORK - A White Plains man died after falling into the water at Bear Mountain State Park in Orange County. The New York State Police report that 23-year-old Omar Benitez had been hiking with two friends on Tuesday when they became separated. When they realized he was missing they...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, NY
City
Blairstown, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
News 12

Guide: Mini-golf courses in the Hudson Valley

Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around the Hudson Valley. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
WEST NYACK, NY
WBRE

Volunteers needed for ‘Pick up the Poconos’ cleanup event

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is looking for volunteers for its upcoming region-wide litter pick-up day. The event will be held September 24, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Volunteers can choose to help at over thirty locations across Wayne, Pike, Carbon, and Monroe counties. The PMBV says they are working […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts Bsa#Scout Troop#Monroe Boy Scouts#Bsa Camp Nobebosco
Daily Voice

Overnight House Fire Knocked In Upper Saddle River

Firefighters doused a pre-dawn house blaze Thursday in Upper Saddle River. The fire broke out on Fawnhill Road shortly before 4 a.m. and was quickly brought under control, responders said. Mutual aid responders included borough police and firefighters from Mahwah and Saddle River. Two ambulances and a Valley Health System...
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
YourErie

Stewart’s board member drowns in NY lake

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart's Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart's Board of Directors.
CHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Weather
InsideHook

Book a Trip on the New NYC to Burlington Train Route Before Everyone Else Does

Life in New York City can be an assault on the senses. This onslaught of city life creates a unique dichotomy: on one hand it keeps us craving more, and on the other, it incites a need to escape. For some time now, such escapes were more than likely to involve classic hits like the Hamptons (or other Long Island locales) or somewhere in the Hudson Valley. But now there’s a new, unexpected, no-car-needed option for city dwellers: Northern Vermont.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newswatch 16

Missing horse returned safe and sound

GREENTOWN, Pa. — A welcome reunion in Pike County. Sylvia, a 20-year-old horse, went missing earlier this month in Promised Land State Park. Her owner and a group of volunteers spent every day searching for any sign of Sylvia. Until a woman biking a nearby trail spotted something a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
thedigestonline.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in North Jersey

In contrast to Justin Beiber’s famous lyrics, New Jersey locals don’t need to “get (their) peaches out in Georgia.” As one of the top four peach-producing states in the country, the Garden State lives up to its beloved nickname. Each Jersey peach is picked by hand, with an average of 66 million pounds of the sweet, decadent fruit grown each year.
HILLSIDE, NJ
101.5 WPDH

5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley

We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
RHINEBECK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy