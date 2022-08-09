Read full article on original website
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio Man Leaves His Six-Year Teaching Job To Work At WalmartCadrene HeslopMassillon, OH
Five charming small towns in Ohio that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensOhio State
International travel destination in Ohio, Pro Football Hall of Fame.Everything Kaye!Canton, OH
whbc.com
Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
cleveland19.com
55-year-old woman dies in Rootstown Township crash
ROOTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed the driver of a single-car crash died in Portage County early Wednesday evening. The crash happened on Rootstown Road just east of Lakewood Road in Rootstown Township at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 10, according to OSHP. OSHP said...
ycitynews.com
Beloved husband, father killed in side-by-side crash early Sunday morning
A Nashport man, John Scott Wills, was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash along a township road north of Zanesville. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation but alcohol is believed to be a factor. According to a media release from the Zanesville Post of the Ohio State...
Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County
BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers will operate OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers will be operating an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Wayne County. According to a news release, the OVI checkpoint will occur at 8 p.m. on State Route 585. The checkpoint is funded by a federal grant with a goal...
Police looking for missing Akron man
Akron police are looking for a man who was reported missing out of the city on Tuesday.
WXYZ
Ohio officer's heroic actions saves 2 lives, on 2 separate calls, during 1 shift
TWINSBURG, Ohio — Olivia Bartulovic knew from a young age, growing up in Twinsburg, Ohio, what she wanted to do as a profession. “I love to come to work every single day,” she said. She remembers the day she discovered her calling clearly because it was a somber...
Suspected cattle thief arrested in Holmes County
The Holmes County Sheriff's Office has recovered cattle recently reported stolen in Knox and Washington townships, and arrested the man believed to be responsible.
cleveland19.com
2 drivers die in Richland County crash
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided in a head-on crash Monday morning. The accident happened around 6:19 a.m. on State Route 13 between Free and Noble Roads in Bloominggrove. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Charmeka Sherman, 33, of Sandusky, went left of...
Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
Semi-truck crash in Belmont County on I-70 has traffic stopped
A crash in Belmont County has traffic stopped. The crash occurred on I-70 westbound near exit 213. Officials say a semi lost a wheel and crashed into the median on the Interstate. One of the lanes is currently closed. There are no reports of injuries at this time. Refresh this story for any updates.
2 killed in head-on crash in Richland County
BLOOMING GROVE, Ohio — Two drivers were killed in a head-on collision on State Route 13 in Richland County Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. At around 6:19 a.m. Monday, OSHP officials said a northbound 1997 Buick LeSabre driven by 33-year-old Sandusky resident Charmeka Sherman veered left of the center line and struck a 2016 Dodge minivan operated by 37-year-old Brian Hall of Wakeman. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
cleveland19.com
Man critically injured in fireworks incident at Ashland County Airport
ASHLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fireworks incident that left a man with critical injuries. An office spokesperson said it took place Saturday at the Ashland County Airport. The spokesperson did not provide exact details of what happened but confirmed crews were on...
WFMJ.com
OSP: Warren man crashes car into Amish buggy, one dead
State Troopers are investigating a fatal accident involving an Amish buggy and a car driven by a man from Warren. The Ohio State Highway Patrol in Geauga County tells 21 News that a Hyundai Elantra ran into the back of a buggy along Route 422 in Middlefield just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Akron Children’s Hospital updates emergency visitation guidelines
The post says that patients may now be accompanied by up to two healthy visitors.
Investigators find 3 dead dogs, 25 more in cages in Ashland County home
Sheriff's deputies and humane agents are investigating after 25 dogs were seized from a home in Ashland County.
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
wtuz.com
Active Shooter, Threat Training with New Phila Police, Schools
Nick McWilliams reporting – In just over a week, New Philadelphia law enforcement will be actively practicing emergency drills in their school district. Prior to students returning to class after summer break, officers will practice on both August 20th and 21st within various buildings. Additionally, Mayor Joel Day announced...
whbc.com
Family Receives Gift on 20-Year Anniversary of Massillon Police Officer Killing
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Twenty years after his untimely death while on duty, a Massillon police officer was honored in a special way on Tuesday. Former Massillon resident Donna Marsinick presented Officer Eric Taylor’s widow JuWanna with a large, homemade memorial blue quilt at Tuesday’s memorial event behind the Massillon Recreation Center.
