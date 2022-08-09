Read full article on original website
wvih.com
State Funds Help Waterfront Park Expansion
Waterfront Park is expanding to West Louisville, thanks to a $10 million dollar donation from State Leaders. Renovations will extend the park by 22 acres, between 10th and 14th street in the Portland neighborhood. The Riverwalk will connect the current park space to the Phase IV expansion. Phase four features...
wvih.com
Zappos Outlet Store In Louisville Closing
A Louisville clothing outlet store and warehouse will be closing by the end of the year. The Outlet Powered by Zappos, located at 9101 Minor Lane, is set to close later this year as the company said it refocuses away from certain areas of business. The 13,000-square foot outlet store...
wvih.com
James F. Stiff
James F. Stiff, age 92 of Brandenburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at All About Homes Assisted Living in Brandenburg. He was born June 21, 1930 to the late James Estel and Mary Engelbert Hardesty Stiff. He was also preceded in death by wife, Rebecca Stiff; his son, Thomas Ray Stiff; a granddaughter; two infant brothers; and his sister, Estella Mattingly.
wvih.com
Man Killed In Crash During Pursuit Identified
The name of the man killed in a crash while fleeing police last month in Hardin County has been released. Douglas Mullins, 42 of Louisville, was killed July 18 after his car caught fire after crashing into three other vehicles. Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting to pull over the...
wvih.com
Teen Charged With Shooting At Restaurant
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Long John Silver’s restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Friday night.
wvih.com
Man Arraigned For Killing K-9 Officer
A man charged with shooting at Bullitt County police and killing a K-9 officer was arraigned on Wednesday. According to the indictment, David Knopp is being charged with fleeing or evading police, assault on a service animal, wanton endangerment and two counts of attempted murder of a police officer. Knopp’s...
wvih.com
Murder Suspect Commits Suicide
Louisville Metro Police said the suspect of a homicide investigation in Fern Creek was identified in Nelson County after police found he had killed himself a day later. According to Louisville Metro Police, deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suicide investigation of Christopher Dawes from Bardstown on August 7.
wvih.com
Shively Murder Suspect Arrested
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, on reports of a shooting around 6:24 a.m., according to Shively Police Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown. When police arrived, they found 45 year-old Deandre Jones, who had been shot at the scene. He was pronounced dead by...
