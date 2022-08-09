Read full article on original website
Peachy Dump Cake Recipe
While a dump cake may not sound like the tastiest of dishes, what with the name having unpleasant connotations of garbage disposal (or worse), such recipes have long been popular due to the fact that they are fairly easy to cook. As recipe developer Jessica Morone tells us, this cake is "one of the easiest things you can make ... you are really just dumping everything in the pan and baking it." Well, not exactly, if you read the recipe. The cake is constructed in layers — nothing too difficult going on here, but it's a little more complicated then just dump and bake, particularly the part where you slice and arrange the butter.
Bon Appétit
Fried Eggplant With Crispy Basil and Whipped Honey Feta
Fried eggplant can be tricky to get right, and tips and tricks abound that promise both luscious, creamy flesh and crispy skin (salting, pressing, soaking in milk—just to name a few!). Here you achieve that balanced result without any unnecessary fussing. Just cut the raw vegetable into ½-inch-thick slices and introduce them to a standard breading process, finished off with a coating of panko breadcrumbs. In a pot of hot oil, the breaded eggplant fries quickly, turning brown and crunchy on the outside and becoming completely tender within.
Keto Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
This Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Chicken recipe combines cheese, wine, and garlic, to deliver immense flavor. With large chunks of chicken and soft mushrooms, this dish will fill stomachs with its savory gooey goodness. This dish can be prepared in 10 minutes and cooked in 20. Check out the video above...
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA
Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
Philly Cheesesteak Mac Recipe
Whenever people go to Philly, they always get wrapped up in that cheesesteak war for the best one. Well, we got the best cheesesteak Mac now, so how ‘bout that!. 1 ½ pounds|680 grams sirloin steak, thinly sliced. for the flourless cheese sauce:. 2 cups|500 ml whole milk.
Bon Appétit
Sommelier Tries A 94 Year Old Red Wine
Sommelier André Hueston Mack opens and tries a nearly 100-year-old bottle of red wine on this edition of 'World of Wine.' Watch André offer his thoughts on the taste, appearance, and complexity of a 1928 Château Brainaire-Cucru - a wine which last felt the kiss of fresh air in the year Mickey Mouse was created.
Fox News
Spicy shrimp foil packets for your summer party: Try the recipe
'Tis the season for campfire cooking. Even if you’re not embarking on an overnight trip in a tent, cooking up these spicy shrimp foil packets from Chef Kelli Lewton, the owner of Two Unique Caterers and Event Planners, still feels like a festive treat. "Foil packets are a fun,...
Amazing Grilled Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking
What makes this grilled chicken recipe amazing? From its simple but flavorful marinade to the browned charred perfection, and perfectly moist first bite. We guarantee that this recipe will deliver a memorable piece of chicken!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. 30 minutes to marinade, and 20 minutes to...
Egg Salad Sandwiches with Chives and Dill
Good egg salad should be creamy (but not too mayonnaise-y) with a hint of tang and a little bit of crunch. I’m also a strong believer that really good egg salad should be ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together — there should be no need for it to sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld.
Food & Wine
Why the Shape of the Ice in Your Drink Matters
Forget shakers, tongs, picks, and glassware — ice is one of the most essential elements into making a good drink, whether it's a tart and sweet lemonade, a perfect Old Fashioned, or a sipping portion of rum. Ice is as important to your drink as salt is to your cooking, and so it makes sense that you'd want to be picky about what kind of ice you use for your drink. Not only is having ice essential to keeping your drink pleasantly chilly, the kind of ice you choose affects how watered down your drink is going to be. Sure, it's all frozen water, but different shapes of ice provide different textural experiences. The shape of the ice in your drink matters.
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
Bon Appétit
Fresh Pasta With Buttered Tomatoes
You can make fresh pasta at home without a single egg yolk, nonna, or pasta machine in sight. It’s easy, we promise! This style of pasta, with just two ingredients—semolina flour and water—is common in southern Italy. Look for the words “rimacinata” on your bag of semolina flour. This indicates a finer grind, which is best suited for pasta making. Regular all-purpose or bread flour might work in an egg-rich pasta dough but won’t quite cut it in this leaner version—the resulting pasta will be mushy and waterlogged after boiling.
People
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
12tomatoes.com
Cajun Cabbage and Sausage
Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
Outside Online
Smoked Cherry and Whisky Butterscotch Sundae
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. Salty caramel mixes with juicy, herbed cherries in this recipe from Live Fire, a cookbook from Pit magazine editor Helen Graves....
12tomatoes.com
One-pan Greek Lemon Chicken
Easy clean-up and all the flavor. There’s nothing quite so nice as when you can make a tasty dinner all in one pan. This one-pan Greek lemon chicken recipe is filled with flavor and is a breeze to make. This is the meal for when you’re craving something really tasty, but are also eyeing the menu of your go-to takeout place as well. Sometimes you just don’t feel like spending a lot of time cooking. This recipe is for those nights, but don’t let the low-investment time fool you. This one is as delicious as they come, perfectly spiced with Mediterranean herbs.
Can You Eat Watermelon Seeds?
What child hasn’t experienced the soul-gripping fear of a watermelon growing in their tummy after accidentally swallowing one of the seeds? We’ve all heard the old wives’ tale growing up, but most of us never learned the answer to the age-old question—can you eat watermelon seeds?
How To Make Homemade Buffalo Sauce? Recipes Worth Cooking
Homemade Buffalo Sauce is a bolder and fancier version of a hot sauce that can be easily made in your own kitchen. It is rich and buttery, and perfect on pretty much anything!. This dip can be made in just 15 minutes. Check out the video above to see how it is done, or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake
This choco Coca-Cola cake is so simple and easy to prepare. You will need less than half an hour to prepare it plus 30-60 minutes to cook. It is an ideal weekend dessert to surprise your family or friends with! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 slices. Ingredients:. For the...
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
