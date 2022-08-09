Read full article on original website
DmoneySwift
3d ago
Great SMELLING Cologne! Never knew it was a person. Thought it was just a cool sounding name. RIP
Who
3d ago
Definitely one of the top 10 of designers of all time. He also made one of the best men's cologne ever. A true great to RIP
Kim Edwards
3d ago
R.I.P. Condolences to his family, friends, & colleagues. 💔
Issey Miyake, Designer of Steve Jobs' Iconic Black Turtleneck, Dies Age 84
Japanese fashion designer and legend Issey Miyake has reportedly died at the age of 84 according to multiple news sources in Japan.
Japanese Fashion Designer Issey Miyake Dead At 84
Japanese fashion designer and founder of the namesake brand Issey Miyake has died. Issey Miyake was 84 at the time of his passing.
Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84 - media
TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japanese designer Issey Miyake, famed for his pleated style of clothing that never wrinkles and who produced the signature black turtleneck of friend and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) founder Steve Jobs, has died, media said on Tuesday. He was 84.
Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats
Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
