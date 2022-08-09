ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 53

DmoneySwift
3d ago

Great SMELLING Cologne! Never knew it was a person. Thought it was just a cool sounding name. RIP

Reply(4)
22
Who
3d ago

Definitely one of the top 10 of designers of all time. He also made one of the best men's cologne ever. A true great to RIP

Reply
6
Kim Edwards
3d ago

R.I.P. Condolences to his family, friends, & colleagues. 💔

Reply
13
The Independent

Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats

Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
