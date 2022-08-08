Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man arrested in Casselberry hit-and-run for setting fire to vehicle, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla – Two months after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while walking his dog, another suspect has been arrested in connection to the crime, according to police. Court documents reveal that Casselberry police believe 22-year-old Sebastian Abreu set fire to the suspect’s vehicle. [TRENDING: Study:...
Florida parents charged with killing son for drinking out of the toilet
ORLANDO - A Florida couple has been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son. They've also been charged with severely abusing their five other children. On Wednesday, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez detailed the events that led to the death of that child and the arrests of his parents, Jonathan Rhodes and Bianca Blaise. "Through our investigation, it was learned the child was drinking from the toilet, but that had nothing to do with why he wasn't breathing," said Lopez. The sheriff's office said on July 5th, deputies were sent to the Knights Inn Hotel in...
cw34.com
Video shows Florida mom carrying baby robbed at gunpoint
ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — New video shows a mother with a baby in her arms getting robbed at gunpoint in Orlando. It happened Tuesday morning outside a business on S. Orange Blossom Trail, just south of I-4 and Highway 17. Authorities said a man approached a woman and her...
click orlando
Man had 0.221 BAL after crashing into Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on SR-408, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Orlando man was arrested on DUI charges after crashing into the back of a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser early Thursday in Orange County, officials said. The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. on westbound State Road 408 near State Road 417. [TRENDING: Become a...
leesburg-news.com
Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward to $10K for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
click orlando
Apopka man sentenced for 7-Eleven robbery, identity theft
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old Apopka man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said Jarvis Jackson, 31, robbed a 7-Eleven store in Apopka in February 2021,...
click orlando
$5K reward offered for information on man beaten to death in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking the community to help them identify a man who may have information concerning a 40-year-old man beaten to death in an Orange County empty lot back in May. Deputies said Omar Toro died on Aug. 6 due to his injuries after he...
Dade City officer-involved shooting prompts large police presence
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near a Dollar General in Dade City Thursday morning.
WESH
Central Florida officers escort daughter of fallen policeman to first day of kindergarten
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An emotional start to the new school year in Lake Nona. Kissimmee Police were joined by Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office in honoring fallen officer Matthew Baxter. They walked his youngest daughter to her first day of kindergarten. Baxter died when he was...
click orlando
Man arrested after 5 armed robberies, possible homicide, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect of five armed robberies in Lake County was arrested on Tuesday, and he may be the suspect wanted in an active homicide investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. Dustin Perdue, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies suspected him of being...
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
click orlando
Deer causes rollover crash on SR-46 in Seminole County; 8 injured
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Eight people, including teenagers, were injured Thursday morning when a vehicle struck a deer on State Road 46 in Seminole County, causing another vehicle to overturn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound S.R. 46 near Hart Road, northwest of County...
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
fox35orlando.com
Second arrest in deadly Casselberry hit-and-run
A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly Casselberry hit-and-run. A 63-year-old man was killed while out walking his dog back in June.
leesburg-news.com
Cadillac driver avoids DUI charge but nabbed for suspended license
A Leesburg man avoided being arrested for DUI but was still charged with habitually driving with a suspended license. Shortly after noon Friday, a Leesburg police officer responded to the area of U.S. Hwy. 441 after a call came in from a Lake County sheriff’s deputy about an eastbound red Cadillac being driven by a driver who smelled like alcohol. The officer located the vehicle on U.S. Hwy. 441 near College Drive and started following it to examine its driving pattern, according to the police report.
Florida parents charged for allegedly beating 6-year-old to death for drinking out of a toilet
Florida parents have been charged for allegedly beating their 6-year-old to death for drinking out of a toilet, in addition to charges for abusing their five other children, according to the sheriff’s office. According to WFTV, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two parents on Tuesday for...
click orlando
School bus rear-ended by log truck in Lake County; no serious injuries reported
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A school bus leaving Tavares High School was rear-ended by a log truck Wednesday afternoon on State Road 44, according to Lake County Schools. The crash occurred around 1:57 p.m. on SR-44 near Mid Florida Lakes, a Lake County mobile home community, according to county and district officials.
newsdaytonabeach.com
Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse's body lying on the ground...
