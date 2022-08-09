ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

KOAT 7

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to headline Mark Ronchetti rally

CARLSBAD, N.M. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at and headline a rally in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti. The rally will be held on Aug. 14 and begins at 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Walter Gerrells Performing Arts and Exhibition Center in Carlsbad.
pinonpost.com

Ron DeSantis visiting NM to stump for Herrell, Ronchetti

Firebrand conservative Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is visiting Carlsbad on Sunday to stump for Congresswoman Yvette Herrell of the Second District for her reelection and GOP nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti as he attempts to knock off far-left Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Herrell is facing far-left Democrat candidate Gabe Vasquez.
KOAT 7

State police investigate shooting involving Eddy County Sheriff's Office

EDDY COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting involving deputies with the Eddy County Sheriff's Office. State police say the shooting happened near West Texas Street and Happy Valley Road in Carlsbad on Thursday. The suspect died in the shooting and no deputies were injured in the incident.
The Amarillo Pioneer

DeSantis to Headline Rally for New Mexico Governor Candidate Ronchetti

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally this weekend for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Carlsbad. According to the Ronchetti campaign, on Sunday at 4pm, DeSantis will take the stage in Carlsbad to campaign for the New Mexico Republican. In addition to DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell will also appear at the rally, as she seeks re-election this year.
FLORIDA STATE

