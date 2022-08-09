Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
New Mexico State Police investigating fatal police shooting in Eddy County
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. Police say deputies were called to Texas St. in Carlsbad for a call for service. They say while on scene, an officer-involved shooting occurred. ECSO says no deputies...
Carlsbad Police investigating shooting that sent 1 person to the hospital
CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad police are on the lookout for two suspects tied to a shooting that happened Wednesday. When police arrived at the 1800 block of West Tansill Street, they found a man who had been shot in the head. The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say two people were seen in […]
Ron DeSantis visiting NM to stump for Herrell, Ronchetti
Firebrand conservative Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is visiting Carlsbad on Sunday to stump for Congresswoman Yvette Herrell of the Second District for her reelection and GOP nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti as he attempts to knock off far-left Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Herrell is facing far-left Democrat candidate Gabe Vasquez.
DeSantis to Headline Rally for New Mexico Governor Candidate Ronchetti
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will appear at a rally this weekend for New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti in Carlsbad. According to the Ronchetti campaign, on Sunday at 4pm, DeSantis will take the stage in Carlsbad to campaign for the New Mexico Republican. In addition to DeSantis, U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell will also appear at the rally, as she seeks re-election this year.
