Kansas City, KS

AntiFederalist
3d ago

Taxpayers money going to an organization whose roots began with Eugenics. Notice that most of these abortion clinics "pop up" nearest to depressed or low income neighborhoods.

KSN News

Will Kansas Republicans back abortion restrictions after Primary loss?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Nearly 60% of Kansans voted to keep abortion rights in the state. But, the question remains whether Republican politicians initially backing the amendment will keep pushing to change that. Politicians in the state have stayed silent since last week’s vote. However, for the first time, in an interview with Kansas Capitol […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

COVID picture improves in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID cases continue dropping in Kansas. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update shows daily new case numbers continuing a downward trend that started in mid-July. However, the rolling average of more than 800 new cases a day does keep most of the state remains in the high incidence rate.
KANSAS STATE
#Abortion Issues#Kansas Supreme Court#Abortion Clinics#The U S Supreme Court
KVOE

Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench

Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KSHSAA officials speak out on private school ‘multiplier’ proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Since 2016, a Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) proposal has been in the works to change how private schools are classified. If passed, the proposal would provide big changes to how high school athletes across Kansas compete. The KSHSAA held a public hearing on the issue Wednesday and will […]
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

CAMPBELL: Moths appearing in southern Kansas

Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Fall armyworm, Spodoptera frugiperda, (Figure 1) is known to feed on over 80 host plants. In Kansas, it can damage several important crops as well as pasture, turf, and home landscaping. This insect does not overwinter in Kansas. Rather, it is native to the tropical regions of the western hemisphere and is active year-round along the gulf coast and southern Florida, migrating in from these locations each year. Two full generations are possible in Kansas with defoliation and grain damage being the biggest concerns.
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSN News

49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
adastraradio.com

Kansas Attorney General Wants Appeals Court to Block Mask Mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants the courts to prevent the Biden Administration from requiring masks on public transit. Schmidt has petitioned a federal appeals court to affirm a lower court ruling that blocked the Biden administration from requiring masks on buses, trains, and commercial airlines.
KVOE

Former Wabaunsee County coroner ordered not to do business in Kansas

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says former Wabaunsee County coroner Shawn Parcells can no longer do business in Kansas. Schmidt says Parcells and three corporate entities under Parcells’ control, Parcells Forensic Pathology Group LLC, ParCo-Parcells and Company LLC and National Autopsy and Tissue Recovery Services, have to pay over $250,000 in restitution to over 80 customers as related to private autopsy services. Parcells and the corporations have other financial penalties as well — $200,000 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, $200,000 for violating the Kansas False Claims Act, almost $50,000 to Wabaunsee County in damages and $60,000 in investigative and receivership fees.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
