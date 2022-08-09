1 Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Puyallup (Puyallup, WA)

According to the Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Monday afternoon.

The officials stated that a gold Sedan crashed into the Melody Boba House on Monday afternoon at around 2:30 p.m.

The incident occurred when the woman driving the Sedan, accidentally shifted from the brake to the gas pedal. The vehicle was last seen in a South Hill parking lot near the 3800 block of South Meridian.

According to Kevin Berdan, assistant chief of prevention and education at Central Pierce, the Sedan has crashed through the glass window of the shop. She entered the main seating area of the shop, pinning the customer to the counter.

The injured woman was rushed to the trauma centre by the first responders.

The case is being investigated by Central Pierce.

Information relating to the victim and the suspect is awaited.

August 9, 2022

Source: Bellingham Herald