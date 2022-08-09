Decarbonize pedagogy — apply sustainable development goals

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Exploring the link between Turkish gifted children's perceptions of the gifted label and emotional intelligence competencies
The present study attempts to explore the relation between Turkish gifted children's perceptions of the gifted label and their emotional intelligence competencies. We included 122 gifted children in this correlational study in the 2018"“2019 academic year and collected the data using the Perceptions of Gifted Label Scale (PGLS) and the Emotional Intelligence Competencies Scale (EICS). In the analysis, we utilized descriptive statistics and calculated Pearson's correlation coefficients between the variables. The mean age of the children was 11.5Â years, and there was an equal number of girls and boys. The findings revealed that the children got almost average scores on all subscales of the PGLS. The results uncovered that self-perception of the gifted label was significantly correlated with friends' and parents' perceptions of the gifted label [r"‰="‰0.380, p"‰<"‰.01]. We found a significant negative relationship between the PGLS self-perception and the EICS self-consciousness. To put it more clearly, as having increased self-consciousness, they are likely to have decreased perception of being labeled decreases. . Our findings also seem noteworthy in suggesting a helpful conceptual framework for designing therapeutic interventions for gifted children, who are often considered more sensitive to social-emotional issues.
KIDS・
Nature.com
Correction: An alternative to MINFLUX that enables nanometer resolution in a confocal microscope
Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41377-022-00896-4 published online 30 June 2022. After publication of this article1, it was brought to our attention that two of the Supplementary Information "List of potentially interested researchers" and "news article" were attached by mistake, they should be removed. The original publication has been corrected. Author information. Authors...
Nature.com
Role of Temporal artery biopsy in a sequential Giant Cell Arteritis fast-track pathway: a 5-year prospective study
Increasing number of centres are establishing sequential fast track pathways (FTP) for management of giant cell arteritis (GCA), with temporal artery ultrasound (US) replacing temporal artery biopsy (TAB) as the first investigational method. Biopsy is performed as second investigation, when US is negative/inconclusive. This study investigates the role of TAB in a sequential GCA-FTP and its utility in those with negative/inconclusive US.
Nature.com
A guide to the Nature Index
A description of the terminology and methodology used in this supplement, and a guide to the functionality that is available free online at natureindex.com. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Nature Index is a database of author affiliations and institutional relationships. The index tracks contributions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nature.com
Author Correction: A web-survey assessed attitudes toward evidence-based practice among psychotherapists in Austria
The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 4, where the asterisks were omitted for "Years of experience". The correct and incorrect value appears below. The original Article has been corrected. Department for Evidence-Based Medicine and Evaluation, University for Continuing Education Krems, Dr.-Karl-Dorrek Strasse 30,...
Nature.com
UK dental implantology training
Straumann supports several training courses within UK dental implantology, working with prestigious organisations to maintain the highest standards of education. The team continue to collaborate with the British Academy of Implant and Restorative Dentistry (BAIRD), supporting the Evidence Based & Clinical Implant Course, presented by Dr Hassan Maghaireh. The programme offers intensive, modular training and covers basic implant sciences, treatment planning, surgical and restorative skills, evidence-based implant dentistry, implant maintenance and managing complications.
Nature.com
In support of child and adolescent health research
To highlight and support research in the important area of child health, the editors at Nature Communications and Communications Medicine invite submissions to a collection of papers on this subject, including infectious diseases, cancer, and neurodevelopment and neurodiversity. Historically, children have often not been the primary focus of medical and...
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Human-centred mechanism design with Democratic AI
In the version of this article initially published, author Jan Balaguer's name was presented as Balaguer Jan. The error has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Raphael Koster, Jan Balaguer. Raphael Koster,Â Jan Balaguer,Â Andrea Tacchetti,Â Ari Weinstein,Â Tina Zhu,Â...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Snapshot of a magnetohydrodynamic disk wind traced by water maser observations
The formation of astrophysical objects of different nature, from black holes to gaseous giant planets, involves a disk"“jet system, where the disk drives the mass accretion onto a central compact object and the jet is a fast collimated ejection along the disk rotation axis. Magnetohydrodynamic disk winds can provide the link between mass accretion and ejection, which is essential to ensure that the excess angular momentum is removed and accretion can proceed. However, until now, we have been lacking direct observational proof of disk winds. Here we present a direct view of the velocity field of a disk wind around a forming massive star. Achieving a very high spatial resolution of about 0.05"‰au, our water maser observations trace the velocities of individual streamlines emerging from the disk orbiting the forming star. We find that, at low elevation above the disk midplane, the flow co-rotates with its launch point in the disk, in agreement with magneto-centrifugal acceleration. Beyond the co-rotation point, the flow rises spiralling around the disk rotation axis along a helical magnetic field. We have performed (resistive-radiative-gravito-)magnetohydrodynamic simulations of the formation of a massive star and record the development of a magneto-centrifugally launched jet presenting many properties in agreement with our observations.
Nature.com
Genetic substrates of bipolar disorder risk in Latino families
Genetic studies of bipolar disorder (BP) have been conducted in the Latin American population, to date, in several countries, including Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica, Colombia, and, to a lesser extent, Brazil. These studies focused primarily on linkage-based designs utilizing families with multiplex cases of BP. Significant BP loci were identified on Chromosomes 18, 5 and 8, and fine mapping suggested several genes of interest underlying these linkage peaks. More recently, studies in these same pedigrees yielded significant linkage loci for BP endophenotypes, including measures of activity, sleep cycles, and personality traits. Building from findings in other populations, candidate gene association analyses in Latinos from Mexican and Central American ancestry confirmed the role of several genes (including CACNA1C and ANK3) in conferring BP risk. Although GWAS, methylation, and deep sequencing studies have only begun in these populations, there is evidence that CNVs and rare SNPs both play a role in BP risk of these populations. Large segments of the Latino populations in the Americas remain largely unstudied regarding BP genetics, but evidence to date has shown that this type of research can be successfully conducted in these populations and that the genetic underpinnings of BP in these cohorts share at least some characteristics with risk genes identified in European and other populations.
Nature.com
Pharmaceutical innovation sourcing
European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. You have full access to this article via your institution. A key aspect of debates about the efficiency of the biopharmaceutical industry in generating new medicines is the role of small and...
Nature.com
Evaluation of the interventions on HIV case management and its association with cART adherence and disclosure of the disease status among HIV-positive adults under treatment
The rate of prevalence of HIV among adults has been increasing in sub-Saharan African countries over the last decade. The objective of this study was to evaluate the interventions on HIV case management based on cART adherence and disclosure of HIV disease status among HIV-positive adults under treatment. A retrospective cohort longitudinal data was conducted on 792 randomly selected patients in the study area. Engagement of HIV-positive persons into care and achieving treatment outcomes such as the disclosure of HIV status and cART adherence were fundamental for HIV prevention strategy. The two response variables under the current investigation were evaluation of intervention on HIV case management interims cART adherence and disclosure of HIV status. Binary logistic regression was conducted for separate models. Among the predictors, age of patients (AOR"‰="‰1.020, 95% CI (1.016, 1.191); p value"‰="‰0.005), the number of follow-up (AOR"‰="‰1.014, 95% CI (1.023, 1.030); p value"‰<"‰0.0001). CD4 cell count (AOR"‰="‰0.981; 95% CI (0.765, 0.971), p value"‰<"‰0.01), Marital status (AOR"‰="‰1.013; 95% CI (1.002, 1.015), p value"‰="‰0.006), female patients (AOR"‰="‰1.014; 95% CI (1.001, 1.121), p value"‰<"‰0.007), rural (AOR"‰="‰0.982; 95% CI (0.665, 0.998), p value"‰="‰0.004), non-educated adult patients (AOR"‰="‰0.950, 95% CI (0.92. 0.98). p value"‰="‰0.003), Non-existence of social violence (AOR"‰="‰1.012, 95% CI (1.008, 1.234), p value"‰<"‰0.01), adult with non-opportunistic diseases (AOR"‰="‰1.021, 95% CI (1.002. 1.042). p value"‰="‰0.001) significantly affected the two response variables jointly. Interventions on HIV case management lead to an efficient continuum of successful treatment outcomes like disclosure of HIV status and cART adherence. Hence, HIV case management intervention and the two results had a positive association. HIV case management intervention should be given to younger patients, rural residents, and non-educated patients to disclose the disease status and to have a long life with the virus. Health-related education should be conducted for the community in general and for patients in particular on how HIV is transferred from an infected person to an uninfected one. This helps to reduce the stigma of patients and to deliver social support to patients.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Genetic overlap between mood instability and alcohol-related phenotypes suggests shared biological underpinnings
Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a pervasive and devastating mental illness with high comorbidity rates with other mental disorders. Understanding the genetic architecture of this comorbidity could be improved by focusing on intermediate traits that show positive genetic correlation with the disorders. Thus, we aimed to characterize the shared vs. unique polygenicity of AUD, alcohol consumption (AC) and mood instability (MOOD)Â "“beyond genetic correlation, and boost discovery for jointly-associated loci. Summary statistics for MOOD (a binary measure of the tendency to report frequent mood swings), AC (number of standard drinks over a typical consumption week) and AUD GWASs (Ns"‰>"‰200,000) were analyzed to characterize the cross-phenotype associations between MOOD and AC, MOOD and AUD and AC and AUD. To do so, we used a newly established pipeline that combines (i) the bivariate causal mixture model (MiXeR) to quantify polygenic overlap and (ii) the conjunctional false discovery rate (conjFDR) to discover specific jointly associated genomic loci, which were mapped to genes and biological functions. MOOD was highly polygenic (10.4k single nucleotide polymorphisms, SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k) compared to AC (4.9k SNPs, SD"‰="‰0.6k) and AUD (4.3k SNPs, SD"‰="‰2k). The polygenic overlap of MOOD and AC was twice that of MOOD and AUD (98% vs. 49%), with opposite genetic correlation (âˆ’0.2 vs. 0.23), as confirmed in independent samples. MOOD&AUD associated SNPs were significantly enriched for brain genes, conversely to MOOD&AC. Among 38 jointly associated loci, fifteen were novel for MOOD, AC and AUD. MOOD, AC and AUD were also strongly associated at the phenotypic level. Overall, using multilevel polygenic quantification, joint loci discovery and functional annotation methods, we evidenced that the polygenic overlap between MOOD and AC/AUD implicated partlyÂ shared biological underpinnings, yet, clearly distinct functional patterns between MOOD&AC and MOOD&AUD, suggesting new mechanisms for the comorbidity of AUD with mood disorders.
Nature.com
A checklist for reproducibility in electrochemical nitrogen fixation
In this editorial, we present a checklist that aims to improve the data reproducibility in the field of electrochemical N2 fixation. Nitrogen fixation, a process by which inert N2 is converted to N-containing compounds, is crucial for sustaining life on Earth. However, this process is extremely challenging due to the high energy penalty in breaking the stable N2 triple bond. Currently, N2 is commonly activated via the energy-intensive Haber"“Bosch process to produce NH3. From NH3, other N-containing compounds, such as nitric acid and urea, are manufactured via subsequent reactions. Nevertheless, the high energy consumption and carbon emissions of the Haber"“Bosch process have spurred researchers to explore greener alternative approaches.
Nature.com
Topological nature of the liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral liquids
The first-order phase transition between two tetrahedral networks of different density-introduced as a hypothesis to account for the anomalous behaviour of certain thermodynamic properties of deeply supercooled water-has received strong support from a growing body of work in recent years. Here we show that this liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral networks can be described as a transition between an unentangled, low-density liquid and an entangled, high-density liquid, the latter containing an ensemble of topologically complex motifs. We first reveal this distinction in a rationally designed colloidal analogue of water. We show that this colloidal water model displays the well-known water thermodynamic anomalies as well as a liquid"“liquid critical point. We then investigate water, employing two widely used molecular models, to demonstrate that there is also a clear topological distinction between its two supercooled liquid networks, thereby establishing the generality of this observation, which might have far-reaching implications for understanding liquid"“liquid phase transitions in tetrahedral liquids.
Nature.com
Every islet matters: improving the impact of human islet research
Detailed characterization of human pancreatic islets is key to elucidating the pathophysiology of all forms of diabetes, especially type 2 diabetes. However, access to human pancreatic islets is limited. Pancreatic tissue for islet retrieval can be obtained from brain-dead organ donors or from individuals undergoing pancreatectomy, often referred to as 'living donors'. Different protocols for human islet procurement can substantially impact islet function. This variability, coupled with heterogeneity between individuals and islets, results in analytical challenges to separate genuine disease pathology or differences between human donors from experimental noise. There are currently no international guidelines for human donor phenotyping, islet procurement and functional characterization. This lack of standardization means that substantial investments from multiple international efforts towards improved understanding of diabetes pathology cannot be fully leveraged. In this Perspective, we overview the status of the field of human islet research, highlight the challenges and propose actions that could accelerate research progress and increase understanding of type 2 diabetes to slow its pandemic spreading.
Nature.com
Directed evolution of an efficient and thermostable PET depolymerase
The recent discovery of IsPETase, a hydrolytic enzyme that can deconstruct poly(ethylene terephthalate) (PET), has sparked great interest in biocatalytic approaches to recycle plastics. Realization of commercial use will require the development of robust engineered enzymes that meet the demands of industrial processes. Although rationally engineered PETases have been described, enzymes that have been experimentally optimized via directed evolution have not previously been reported. Here, we describe an automated, high-throughput directed evolution platform for engineering polymer degrading enzymes. Applying catalytic activity at elevated temperatures as a primary selection pressure, a thermostable IsPETase variant (HotPETase, Tm"‰="‰82.5"‰Â°C) was engineered that can operate at the glass transition temperature of PET. HotPETase can depolymerize semicrystalline PET more rapidly than previously reported PETases and can selectively deconstruct the PET component of a laminated multimaterial. Structural analysis of HotPETase reveals interesting features that have emerged to improve thermotolerance and catalytic performance. Our study establishes laboratory evolution as a platform for engineering useful plastic degrading enzymes.
Nature.com
Deep learning methods to predict amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease progression
Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a highly complex and heterogeneous neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons. Since life expectancy is relatively low, it is essential to promptly understand the course of the disease to better target the patient's treatment. Predictive models for disease progression are thus of great interest. One of the most extensive and well-studied open-access data resources for ALS is the Pooled Resource Open-Access ALS Clinical Trials (PRO-ACT) repository. In 2015, the DREAM-Phil Bowen ALS Prediction Prize4Life Challenge was held on PRO-ACT data, where competitors were asked to develop machine learning algorithms to predict disease progression measured through the slope of the ALSFRS score between 3 and 12Â months. However, although it has already been successfully applied in several studies on ALS patients, to the best of our knowledge deep learningÂ approaches still remain unexplored on the ALSFRS slope prediction in PRO-ACT cohort. Here, we investigate how deep learning models perform in predicting ALS progression using the PRO-ACT data. We developed three models based on different architectures that showed comparable or better performance with respect to the state-of-the-art models, thus representing a valid alternative to predict ALS disease progression.
Comments / 0