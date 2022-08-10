ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Abrams seeks to invest to build inclusive economy in Georgia

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlPBz_0hAAg3BK00

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued in a speech Tuesday that it’s time for Georgia to use its budget surplus to invest in its residents, accusing Gov. Brian Kemp and other Republicans of hurting the state by prioritizing low taxes and low spending.

She also announced that she backs a state constitutional amendment to legalize casino and sports gambling, saying she wants to use it to fund need-based financial aid, guarantee free technical college and restore Georgia’s HOPE merit scholarships to students who earn a C average or better in high school.

Abrams also weaved in attacks on restrictive abortion laws and loose gun laws, arguing that they too are threats to making Georgia thrive.

“We can do what’s right for Georgia by investing in our economy, saving healthcare, building infrastructure and taking care of our small businesses, our workers and our bottom line,” Abrams said during the Atlanta speech. “We can turn our state around and give back what has been taken from too many Georgians.”

Trailing in the polls, Abrams is focusing on the economy as she looks to press reset on an issue that has emerged as a top vulnerability for Democrats across the U.S. this year amid inflation and high gas prices. Kemp is hoping the economy is an especially potent issue for him in Georgia this year.

“This team has put our state on the path to greater economic opportunity for all who call the Peach State home,” Kemp said in a campaign speech last month in the Atlanta suburb of McDonough. “We brought good paying jobs to every corner of Georgia, landed the largest economic development deals in our state’s history, passed the biggest income tax cut on record, and kept government out of your way and out of your pocket.”

Kemp plans to unveil his own plans on Thursday for some of Georgia’s surplus. It will include another billion dollars in state income tax rebates, plus a property tax break for homeowners, said a Kemp campaign official with knowledge of the governor’s plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the announcement.

Nodding at Abrams’ work as a voting rights advocate, Kemp said she shares responsibility for surging inflation and stubbornly high gas prices by helping get Joe Biden elected. He calls it the “Biden-Abrams agenda.”

Abrams and other Democrats hope to pivot away from inflation and toward ways government can help voters. Many of her plans are the same as when she ran against Kemp in 2018, including expanding the Medicaid health insurance program to all low-income adults and expanding state aid to small businesses.

But in 2022, Georgia is flush with cash. The state closed its budget year in June with a roughly $5 billion surplus, atop $2.3 billion from the year before, and a legally protected $4.3 billion rainy-day fund.

Abrams acknowledges austerity may have been necessary during the Great Recession. Now, though, she says Kemp’s “poverty of imagination” is foreclosing opportunity for too many.

“I liken it to a company that realizes a windfall,” Abrams said in an interview with The Associated Press on Monday previewing the speech. “You can either give dividends to your wealthiest shareholders or you can invest in the infrastructure of your company so you can create more opportunities and create more revenue. I want to do the latter.”

Kemp warns that increasing spending will worsen inflation and argues Abrams will ultimately seek to raise taxes after spending the surplus.

“What she really believes is more government, controlling more and more of your everyday lives, and taking more of your hard-earned paychecks,” Kemp said in McDonough.

Abrams flatly vows not to raise taxes and says her spending plan is sustainable.

Many Democrats have long supported gambling as a way to spend more without raising taxes. Abrams on Tuesday cited her 2011 deal with Republicans to cut lottery-funded HOPE scholarship benefits to shore up a program where expenses were outstripping lottery proceeds. But now she’s proposing to undo those cuts, also partly using a giant lottery reserve fund, restoring free technical college and expanding benefits to lower-achieving students that were curtailed under that deal.

Proposed gambling expansions have failed on an annual basis in the legislature, needing support of two-thirds of lawmakers before the proposed constitutional amendment could be put to voters for approval in a referendum.

“We can turbocharge higher education and economic opportunity for all of Georgia’s students,” Abrams said.

Abrams is trying to eclipse Kemp on some policies, arguing for another round of checks to taxpayers like Kemp’s billion-dollar state income tax rebate. Kemp has repeatedly suspended Georgia’s state gas tax for short periods, but Abrams calls for Kemp to pledge now to suspend it until the end of the year. And Abrams has pledged not to repeal a state income tax cut that could ultimately reduce taxes by $2 billion.

Kemp said Abrams’ support for his proposals shows voters he’s the one to trust.

“I’m running on my record. You know what Stacey Abrams’ record is? It’s going to be different tomorrow than it was today, I can tell you that,” Kemp said Thursday during a northeast Georgia campaign stop in Toccoa.

Abrams notes Georgia ranked 24th among states for per-capita income in the early 2000s but has slid to 40th. Although close observers debate the cause of that, Abrams ascribes it to steering too many benefits to the rich.

She said she envisions a focus on small businesses, helping minority-owned businesses catch up and promoting economic mobility in a region of the country where poor people are the least likely to get ahead.

“You might assume that this is as good as it gets. It’s not true,” Abrams said. “We are entitled to more. Our taxes have paid for more and now it is time to get our money’s worth.”

___

Follow Jeff Amy at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Comments / 31

Dale
5d ago

This is why I will NEVER vote democrat. They think the government is ENTITLED to our money, to spend as THEY wish, instead of letting us keep as much of OUR money as possible, and spending it how WE wish.

Reply(11)
17
Biden is worthless
5d ago

Does no one realize that democrats are killing this country.. Raising interest raising taxes and raising costs of everything is what is putting this country further into the hole. Cut the taxes, cut the interest and cut the costs. That's how to actually fix our country. But no body wants to have that realization. They just want to follow like little sheep.

Reply(2)
15
DENNIS McCLendon
5d ago

Hay, are we expected to not understand if prices go up and the tax rate remains the same, that Georgia will not benefit financially. Wow, prices are going up, lower the tax rate!!! Don't brag about how you're using our money.

Reply
3
Related
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
On Common Ground News

Additional food benefits to be provided retroactively to Georgia’s youngest SNAP recipients

ATLANTA– After extensive efforts to find an allowable approach, Georgia this week received federal approval to provide food benefits to its youngest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients for the 2021-22 school year. For children to qualify for this benefit, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and SNAP-enrolled during the months of August 2021 through May 2022. Families of eligible children will receive about $30 dollars for each month they were eligible.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
Local
Georgia Business
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Cadrene Heslop

Money Will Go Back To Georgians

Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a bill that will give a tax refund to all eligible Georgia taxpayers. The plan is to put money back into the hands of the state's citizens. In the press release, Governor Brain P. Kemp had this to say. (source)
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Georgia to open applications for grants to expand high-speed internet access

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says the state will award another $240 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to expand high-speed internet access. That's on top of $408 million in grants that Georgia awarded to 49 providers in February to serve rural parts of the state. Counting previous federal aid, utilities and others will have gotten nearly $1 billion to bring high-speed connections to Georgians who lack them. February's grants were supposed to link up 132,000 of the remaining 482,000 Georgia homes and businesses without broadband. Applications for the new grants open Monday. Guidelines call for applicants to consider affordability as part of their plan.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Joe Biden
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: The right to be 'let alone': Could Georgia's privacy law be used vs. abortion ban?

Guest host: Kevin Riley, @AJCEditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Professor Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, Georgia State University. Professor Anthony Michael Kreis, @AnthonyMKreis, Georgia State University. Professor Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, Emory University School of Law. Professor Emeritus James C. Cobb, former Southern history professor, University of Georgia. The breakdown. 1. A walk-through...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

FBI: Company bilked government after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — A Florida company with a former House speaker as a top executive allegedly charged local government millions of dollars for Hurricane Michael cleanup that it never performed, according to an FBI affidavit that was released last week as part of an ongoing investigation. The Panama City News Herald reported that GAC Contractors ordered crews to move equipment to Bay County schools after the 2018 Category 5 hurricane, but not to do any work, according to the affidavit. The company then billed the county and school district for the equipment. The company lists former House Speaker Allen Bense as its chairman. Bense didn’t return a call from the newspaper seeking comment. The company did do cleanup work at the homes of its executives and several public officials in order to curry favor with the officials, and then sent the bills to local government, the affidavit said.
BAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgians#Budget Surplus#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats#Kem
thecentersquare.com

How the Foreclosure Rate in Georgia Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
CBS 46

More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia abortion laws impact Augusta movie industry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last few years, we’ve seen how big Georgia’s film industry is firsthand. From Clint Eastwood and Mel Gibson filming downtown to Suicide Squad filming scenes at the old jail. Atlanta has always been a hot spot for films, and Tyler Perry studios...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy