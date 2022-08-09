Read full article on original website
After devastating wildfire, Northern California family seeks different climate in Vermont
After the Holden family's home was reduced to ashes in the 2018 Camp fire, they started looking to move to an area that did not seem under constant threat from wildfires, droughts and earthquakes.
Missing Massachusetts woman found dead in Vermont; ex-boyfriend fatally shot by police
The body of a Massachusetts woman reported missing over the weekend was found in Vermont on Tuesday. The victim's ex-boyfriend, who had been wanted for questioning in connection with her disappearance, was later shot and killed by officers Tuesday night. The body of 23-year-old Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts, was...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
The invasive spotted lanternfly is back. Officials want you to immediately squish them.
The spotted lanternfly is back. The invasive bug has been spotted in New Jersey and other parts of the country, and officials are urging people to immediately kill a spotted lanternfly if they see one. New Jersey is on a crusade against the insects, which have been frequently spotted on...
North Carolina Lake Disappears Making Hundreds of Fish Suffocate to Death
Lake Wilson has dropped six feet below its usual level due to an ongoing drought in the state and extreme heat.
NASA releases new Lake Mead satellite images, shows dramatic water loss since 2000
New satellite images released by NASA Wednesday reveal the dramatic loss of water at Lake Mead due to the ongoing mega-drought.
Utah’s Great Salt Lake Is Disappearing – Megadrought Persists Across the US Southwest
Utah’s Great Salt Lake dropped to its lowest recorded water level last month as a megadrought persists across the US southwest. This has forced the fast-growing city to curb its water use. From space, satellite images show how water levels have dramatically fallen from 1985 to 2022 – exposing large expanses of lakebed.
Videos: Mysterious explosion rocks Hoover Dam
A mysterious explosion rocked the Hoover Dam around 10 a.m. PDT on Tuesday morning and the fiery plume was caught on bystander video. Officials confirmed the fire was extinguished approximately 30 minutes after the explosion took place. Twitter user Kristy Hairston first posted the video that began circulating Twitter. “Touring...
Lake Mead Nearing Dead Pool Status, Water Level Dramatically Drops by 27% Due To Drought
Lake Mead's water level has dropped to 1,040 feet, bringing it even closer to the dead-pool threshold. Because of the continuous drought in the western United States, Lake Mead, a reservoir built by the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River, has been draining up. It runs across Nevada and Arizona.
Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years
Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
Gavin Newsom criticized over handling of California drought as farms languish
Gov. Gavin Newsom has mishandled California's severe, years-long drought during his time in office, while the state's farms face diminishing yields, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told Fox News. "I think Gavin Newsom has failed when it comes to water," McCarthy, who represents a district in California's Central Valley,...
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
Climate Change Could Completely Destroy Part of the Grand Canyon
It goes without saying the U.S. is blessed with an incredible National Parks system, boasting a wide range of climates, ecosystems, and terrains. But environmentalists worry that a key part of the iconic Grand Canyon may cease to exist in a few years, if no major actions are taken in regards to the ongoing climate crisis.
Nebraska and Colorado are sparring over water rights. It could be the new norm as rivers dry up
Ricketts in April signed legislation that would allow Nebraska to build a canal in Colorado to siphon water off the South Platte River.
Third set of human remains found at Lake Mead in matter of months amid severe drought
More human remains were uncovered in Lake Mead, just two months after authorities found two bodies decomposing in the quickly exposing drought-afflicted reservoir.The National Park Service released a statement on Monday reporting that the skeletal remains of a body were found at Swim Beach Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada at around 4.30 p.m.The remains were sent to Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, where experts will seek to determine a cause of death and will also help to provide an age estimate for the remains, which wasn’t released by authorities on Monday.“The investigation is ongoing. No further information is...
Report: Modify Glen Canyon Dam soon or risk losing the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon
The federal government must rapidly prepare plans to redesign Glen Canyon Dam’s plumbing to keep the Colorado River flowing through the Grand Canyon as the water levels behind the dam continue to fall, a coalition of environmental groups warned on Wednesday. Lake Powell is just a quarter full, its surface now at 3,536 feet above sea level — 46 feet from the minimum level to produce hydropower — and falling after the early summer gush of snowmelt from...
Clock ticks down on Colorado River cuts. What will feds do?
Western states that rely on the Colorado River Basin for their water supplies face a Tuesday deadline to tell the Bureau of Reclamation how they plan to cut back during the crushing drought that has shrunk the river. But as that date nears, the consequences for failure remain a key unknown.
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In Connecticut
Bobcat resting on a lawn on Old Colchester Road in Oakdale Connecticut near the homes of Reena Joseph Jeff LinkinhokerJeff Linkinhoker. Now that all eight counties in Connecticut have reported Bobcat sightings, we know that Bobcats are not a rare thing in the state anymore.
Fourth Body Found in a Matter of Months at Lake Mead as Water Levels Maintain Historic Decline Amid Climate Change and Drought
For the fourth time in four months, human remains have been discovered amidst the fast-receding waters of one of the nation’s once-great, but still crucially important, reservoirs. According to the National Park Service, human skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area during...
Stimulus 2022: Connecticut essential workers eligible for up to $1,000
Essential workers in Connecticut may be eligible for up to a $1,000 payment through a new program established by the state legislature.
