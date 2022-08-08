Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
David McCullough, Author And Historian, Dead At 89
The Pulitzer-Prize-winning historian wrote bestselling biographies on key figures in U.S. history.
allthatsinteresting.com
The True Story Of Nathan Hale, The Revolutionary War Hero Who Became A Martyr
On September 22, 1776, a 21-year-old spy for George Washington's Continental Army named Nathan Hale was hanged by the British. His untimely death inspired Washington to establish an espionage ring that ultimately helped America win the war. During the American Revolution, Nathan Hale became famous not for his stunning heroism...
The oldest time capsule discovered in the U.S. was buried by Samuel Adams and Paul Revere in 1795
Opening a time capsule (generic image)Credit: Arlington National Cemetery; Public Domain Image. The oldest known time capsule in the U.S. is the Samuel Adams and Paul Revere Time Capsule. The time capsule was believed to have been buried in 1795.
Horror author Stephen King is set to testify for the DOJ in trial to block $2.2 billion merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster because it will result in top-selling writers receiving smaller advances
The US Justice Department will ask a federal judge on Monday to block a $2.2 billion merger of two of the 'Big Five' book publishers, Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster, in a trial that is expected to feature testimony from horror writer Stephen King. In the publisher merger...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Native Americans seek Wounded Knee 'stolen collection' from museum
Native American tribe members working to retrieve historical items stolen from the bodies of the dead at the U.S. Army's massacre at Wounded Knee in South Dakota claim bureaucracy has stalled the return of the artifacts.
Behind the Meaning of the Famous Nursery Rhyme “Yankee Doodle”
It’s a song we all learn as children in America. It’s a patriotic song—indeed, it’s the official state anthem of Connecticut—and it’s a song that brings a smile to our faces, singing of features in caps and macaroni. But what does it all mean?...
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Tangled History Of Colonists Giving Smallpox Blankets To Indigenous Americans
While smallpox blankets may be a popularly accepted truth in American history, there is just one recorded case of colonists giving disease-infected blankets to Indigenous Americans. The arrival of white settlers in North America devastated indigenous people. Over the centuries, the colonists warred with Indigenous Americans, gobbled up their land,...
Politicians seek to control classroom discussions about slavery in the US
Of all the subjects taught in the nation’s public schools, few have generated as much controversy of late as the subjects of racism and slavery in the United States. The attention has come largely through a flood of legislative bills put forth primarily by Republicans over the past year and a half. Commonly referred to as anti-critical race theory legislation, these bills are meant to restrict how teachers discuss race and racism in their classrooms.
RELATED PEOPLE
From the archive: David McCullough on the life of patriot John Adams
Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough died August 8, 2022 at age 89. In this "Sunday Morning" interview, originally broadcast on July 1, 2001, he discusses his biography of an overlooked Founding Father:. In the cool grandeur of the National Archives in Washington, where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution...
Opinion: Stephen King Has Testified against Simon & Schuster's Efforts to Merge with Penguin Random House
Stephen King—if you haven't yet heard of him—is a phenomenally successful novelist who refers to himself as a suspense writer, though he is praised as a horror author by the general public because he has a deep attraction to the macabre.
US News and World Report
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author David McCullough Dies at 89
(Reuters) - David McCullough, best-selling author and renowned historian who won Pulitzer Prizes for his biographies of presidents John Adams and Harry Truman, has died at the age of 89, his publisher said on Monday. McCullough died on Sunday at his home in Hingham, Massachusetts, surrounded by his five children,...
Remembering Richard Taruskin, a writer who made you care about 1,000 years of music
Nearly two decades ago, shortly before the publication of his 4,000-page magnum opus, The Oxford History of Western Music, the polarizing American musicologist Richard Taruskin agreed to sit with NPR for a very long interview about, well, the very long history of Western music. Taruskin, who died earlier this month in Oakland, Calif. at age 77, was notoriously prickly, but his work was also a supremely important – it has been described as having "upended conventional classical music history."
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Descendant’ Review: Searching For The Clotilda, The Last Known Slave Ship
Click here to read the full article. African American history often gets buried in the bowels of the past. I am always embarrassed when I learn about moments from Black history that I feel I should already know. The subject of Margaret Brown’s documentary Descendant is the slave ship Clotilda, found off the coast of Plateau, Alabama (labeled Africatown). Having premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, then screened at SXSW, it is the first film to open the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. Descendant is also produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground. The documentary follows the living descendants...
Blogging Big Blue
New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.https://www.bloggingbigblue.com
Comments / 0