Several days after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Zaslav praised the movie “Flash,” Ezra Miller was accused with felony burglary.

Tokata Iron Eyes speaks out, says 'Flash' star Ezra Miller never groomed or abused her
Tokata's parents say Miller has left bruises on their 18-year-old daughter's arms and cheeks, restricted access to her phone, and verbally abused her.
Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home
Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
How Ezra Miller Allegedly Disrupted Production On Stephen King’s The Stand
Ezra Miller starred as Trashcan Man in the latest miniseries adaptation of The Stand, and new information has come to light about how they allegedly disrupted the production.
Ezra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in Vermont
There’s a new chapter in Ezra Miller’s legal woes. The 29-year-old actor, best known for playing The Flash, a superhero in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, has been charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from a Vermont home. According to a police report posted online, Vermont State Police were notified May 1 of a potential burglary when residents on County Road in Stamford, Vermont reported that “several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present.” Following an investigation that included taking statements and reviewing surveillance videos, police found probable cause...
Report: Ezra Miller travels with gun and bullet proof vest, fears FBI and KKK
There are some new troubling accounts about The Flash star Ezra Miller, including that they like to travel with firearms and are afraid of getting shot. A new report from Business Insider claims that it spoke to 14 people who’ve interacted with Miller. The report says the actor has “frightening emotional outbursts” in addition to wearing the vest to protect from firearms. There’s also reports that the actor was “running a cult” out of a rented airbnb for at least two months.
Johnny Depp Explained Homosexuality to Christina Ricci in 'Simplest Terms'
The actress said she didn't know what homosexuality was until Depp explained it to her.
Johnny Depp Is King Louis XV in New Image for Upcoming French Drama 'Jeanne Du Barry'
France’s Why Not Productions has released a teaser image of actor Johnny Depp in costume for his role as King Louis XV in the upcoming film Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story by popular French director Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also co-star, Deadline reports. Jeanne Du...
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Johnny Depp 'Refused' Amber Heard's Request to Wear Mask During Deposition
Lawyers acting for Depp said that Heard using COVID as "a pretext to avoid accountability" would be "another low" in newly unsealed documents.
Johnny Depp Channels Controversial King Louis XV in ‘Jeanne du Barry’ First-Look
Click here to read the full article. French filmmaker Maïwenn is teasing the first look at Johnny Depp as the controversial King Louis XV in “Jeanne du Barry,” a historical romance drama about a royal’s concubine. It’s Depp’s first film role since his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, which alluded to being a victim of domestic violence. However, the jury also found that Depp defamed Heard, through his attorney, while fighting back against her charges. “Jeanne du Barry” started shooting at the end of...
Mom, children allegedly staying with Ezra Miller are missing: police
A young mother and her three children who were allegedly living with Ezra Miller at the actor’s Vermont farm are reportedly missing. Vermont State Police are looking for the 25-year-old woman and her kids — aged 5, 4 and 1 — believing that the “Flash” star may be concealing their whereabouts, Rolling Stone reported Wednesday. According to court documents obtained by the publication, VSP officers say they attempted at least twice over the weekend to serve the mom an emergency care order requested by the State Attorney’s office, which demanded the youngsters’ removal from both the property and her care. But Miller allegedly told cops...
Is 'The Flash' Movie Still Going Ahead Amid Ezra Miller's Burglary Charge?
"The Flash" movie star Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont.
Johnny Depp Signs New Seven-Figure Deal With Dior to Front Fragrance Campaign: Report
Johnny Depp has signed a mega-bucks deal with Dior to once again become the face of its Sauvage fragrance for men, according to TMZ. The agreement, which is reportedly valued at over $1 million and will last several years, comes after the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s recent courtroom victory over his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp originally signed up to promote the cologne in 2015, with the new deal apparently coming together after Dior heavyweights and Greg Williams, a famous fashion photographer, attended one of Depp’s gigs with Jeff Beck in Paris. TMZ cites unnamed insiders saying Depp did a shoot with Williams before and after the performance, with the images set to feature in the upcoming campaign. After being found to have abused Heard on 12 occasions by a U.K. judge, a U.S. trial concluded in June that Heard defamed Depp when she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a Washington Post op-ed.Read it at TMZ
Ezra Miller reportedly shot additional scenes for ‘The Flash’ amidst legal troubles
Despite the budget cuts at Warner Bros. that have seen DC Films scrap some of its upcoming projects, The Flash is still on the way and a new report suggests that titular star Ezra Miller has been hard at work despite their legal controversies. A new report from The Hollywood...
Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report
Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
Warner Bros announces The Flash release will see light of day despite Ezra Miller controversy
Warner Bros has finally commented on the status of The Flash following recent controversies surrounding Ezra Miller.Miller completed work on the project years ago, but has since been embroiled in controversies relating to their conduct.Until now, Warner Bros, the studio behind DC projects, had failed to comment on whether the alleged conduct would affect the $200m (£164m) film’s release plans. Discussion of these plans circulated once more this week after it was announced that the release of Batgirl, a film starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, was being cancelled entirely despite filming being complete.However, during the Warner Bros Discovery‘s...
‘The Flash’ still moving ahead despite Ezra Miller controversies
Warner Bros. is set to move ahead with its planned The Flash film, despite recent controversies surrounding star Ezra Miller. The actor has been embroiled in a number of legal issues lately, most recently accusations of using violence and other intimidatory methods to influence an adolescent, as well as two arrests in Hawaii – one for disorderly conduct and harassment and another for second-degree assault. The actor has not publicly commented on these incidents at this time.
First Look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV Released in His First Film in 3 Years
Johnny Depp has not worked on a film in three years, but now we have the first look at the actor portraying King Louis XV in his forthcoming movie. Deadline reports that Depp is starring alongside French actor/director Maïwenn in Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story that the filmmaker is helming as well. Per the news outlet, the film is an "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.
See Johnny Depp's Transformation Into King Louis XV in His Acting Return
Johnny Depp is stepping out of court and back onto the big screen. The actor has been tapped for the role of King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry. In the first teaser portrait, released by French film house Why Not Productions, Depp is fully-clad as the 1700s-era monarch. The ensemble features an ornate, gold petticoat with a bright-blue sash. The actor's face is made-up with white powder, typical of the time period, and is wearing a blonde wig with a ponytail. The striking, side-profile photo shows Depp's eyes covered with a black blindfold and his white, feathered hat finishes the look.
