Florida Democratic Party Chair Endorses 10 School Board Candidates
Ten candidates for school board races across the state just received an endorsement from the Chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. They include three incumbents in Palm Beach County, where the school board came under fire for keeping a mask mandate in place, defying state orders. In a statement, Chairman...
Adams Doesn't Seem Interested In Working With TX Governor
Mayor Eric Adams doesn't seem to be interesting in working directly with the governor of Texas as the state continues sending busloads of migrants to New York City. However, the mayor says the city has been coordinating with community-based organizations on the ground. He adds the Port Authority has been amazing and extremely helpful by approving where these buses stop.
Gov. McMaster Files Lawsuit In Effort To Block OSHA Mandate
(Columbia, SC) -- Governor McMaster is announcing a lawsuit against OSHA. It seeks a preliminary injunction that would stop the agency from controlling the state's workplace safety and health plan. The suit asks a U.S. District Court to declare OSHA's mandate that declares civil penalties be at least as great...
"Pee-Wee" is Iowa State Fair's Big Boar
(Des Moines, IA) -- Pee-Wee, a 6-year-old Hereford of Marv Rietema and Owen Sandbulte of Sioux Center, won first place in the Big Boar Contest judged Thursday, August 11, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair, tipping the scales at 1300 pounds. Purdy Boy, the 6-year-old Chester cross breed shown by the Purdy Boy Partnership of Pleasant Hill, earned second place, weighing in at 1156 pounds.
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Colorado
If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you. These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.
Washington Health New COVID Rules For Schools
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has released its updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and child care. The guidance takes lessons learned from the first two and a half years of the pandemic, and outlines both required and recommended measures for the 2022-23 school year to help reduce COVID-19 transmission in school and child care settings. Schools, child care providers, and families can expect limited changes focused on clarifying and simplifying the guidance.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Louisiana History
If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.
'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina
Three teenagers vacationing in South Carolina were issued citations for mistreating an alligator after they allegedly tied the creature up in a pond because they were bored. Officers with Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a group of teens who tied up an alligator at a rental property near Folly Field Beach on Hilton Head Island last week, per Island Packet. The teens, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, were visiting from Connecticut when they saw an alligator swimming in a pond in their backyard and decided to capture it because they were "bored," they later told officers.
14 Indicted In Catalytic Converter Ring
Beaverton Police Department Detectives began an investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters in late 2021. The investigation, which culminated last week with the search of eight locations to include a waterfront residence in Lake Oswego, led to the seizure of over 3,000 catalytic converters, hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash, a high-end vehicle, and jewelry.
Entergy Teams With United Way To Offer $150 Rebate To Customers
Entergy Louisiana is working with the United Way to offer bill payment assistance to eligible residential customers statewide. The company says electric customers in all parishes served by Entergy can apply at their local United Way for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill. Eligible customers must have a...
50 things to do in Colorado this weekend
DENVER — Are you ready for some football? Denver Broncos football is back! The Broncos and Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2022 preseason Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High. Boulder County Fair. LONGMONT — The Boulder County Fair. Kids, families and friends will...
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Tennessee
Sandwiches are the perfect meal for someone on-the-go, a customizable food that will ensure you will have the exact bite you want. Fortunately with the number of sandwich shops around the country, you're never too far from an incredible sandwich. LoveFood compiled a list of the best sub shop in...
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Louisiana
Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus. LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in...
Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location
Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
This Is Nebraska's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!
Expectant Florida Mom Gives Birth On Helicopter: 'I Was In Total Shock'
A 23-year-old Florida woman welcomed a baby boy while flying in a helicopter. Lidia Bucio was going into labor, and medics decided to fly her to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce on August 7, according to WPTV. Her third child wasn't going to wait, however. "I was screaming...
Troopers Find Marijuana In Nebraska I-80 Traffic Stop
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrest two people after finding more than 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Wednesday afternoon, a trooper saw a Nissan Maxima fail to signal on I-80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop, a Patrol K-9 swung into action, detecting the presence...
Town Of Dewitt Police On The Lookout For Bank Robber
Town of Dewitt, N.Y. - The Town of DeWitt Police on the lookout for a bank robber. Around 9:30 Friday morning they responded to the Key Bank, on Techumseh Road for a robbery. They are in their early stages of the investigation and Information is limited at this time. The...
This Is Arizona's Best Mexican Restaurant
Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular in the United States. With its flavor-packed dishes, it's easy to see why everyone loves it. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state. The website states, "From favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, here are the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state."
This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
