Trump news – live: White House was in on FBI Mar-a-Lago raid ex-president claims

By Graeme Massie and Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Donald Trump wasted little time in turning the FBI raid on his property at Mar-a-Lago in Florida into a fundraising opportunity, texting and emailing supporters for donations and asking them to fight with him against the “radical left”.

It was Mr Trump himself who revealed that FBI agents had executed a search warrant at his home saying in a statement that his residence was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents”.

Reaction from the Republican Party to the search of the former president’s residence has ranged from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promising to investigate the FBI once his party retakes the chamber, to calls to defund the bureau by Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene , and reported discontent from Rep Jim Jordan about the “absolute silence” from the party’s Senate leadership. Mitch McConnell is yet to comment and is visiting flood-damaged parts of Kentucky.

A delegation of House GOP members is set to dine with Mr Trump tonight at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, the White House says President Joe Biden was not told about the search of his predecessor’s home ahead of time and referred further questions to the Justice Department.

