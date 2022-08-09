Read full article on original website
BBC
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea manager to face FA inquiry over referee Taylor comments
The FA will investigate Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel following Sunday's post-match comments about referee Anthony Taylor. Tuchel was angry after Harry Kane's equaliser six minutes into stoppage time earned Tottenham a dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. The German suggested that Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. "I...
BBC
'United owners need to come out, speak to fans and take the heat'
Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker says the blame for Manchester United's loss to Brentford on Saturday lies with the club's owners. He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think great clubs and great leadership leads to success. When you have great leadership it starts from the top and goes all the way down.
BBC
'Ten Hag empowered in Ronaldo decision'
The question is what club wants to sign Ronaldo and that has been the issue all over the summer really. The nearer we get to the end of the transfer window then you would imagine there is less likelihood of him moving. Nevertheless Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is one of...
