bitcoinist.com
5 New Cryptocurrency Crypto Whales Are Accumulating 2022
After the 2022 cryptocurrency market crash; users are looking for the best new cryptocurrency to watch in 2022. Apart from the popular meme tokens like Doge and Shiba Inu, there are new NFT projects and metaverse platforms coming up that users are looking to invest in. This guide will review...
bitcoinist.com
Is Petrousus Set To Empower The Crypto Market Like Shiba Inu And Holo?
The cryptocurrency world has shown its worth as a framework for financial applications, from the invention and commercialisation of cryptocurrencies to the smart chain developments. Blockchain technology is one of the most promising tools available today as it has not only changed the traditional known way accessible to investors but...
bitcoinist.com
Can Proprivex Outshine Cryptocurrencies like Litecoin in 2022 ? – Crypto News Flash
There are constantly new cryptocurrencies entering the market. While most of them end up disappearing as fast as they came, others are worth the attention. Proprivex (PPX) is a new cryptocurrency with promising features that are sure to turn heads in the crypto market. The token was developed to solve several problems that the blockchain is faced with.
bitcoinist.com
In Crypto Law Overhaul, Thai Central To Receive More Powers
Thailand Central Bank has planned to overhaul its crypto laws to grant more powers to the central bank. Reports have suggested that the new amendments to the regulation will include Central Bank to be a part of it. Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith mentioned in an interview about the planned amendments....
bitcoinist.com
Why Are Aave, The Sandbox, And HypaSwap The Most Promising Cryptos Right Now?
No doubt, cryptocurrencies are the biggest digital revelation of the 21st century. They have exposed human civilization to a long list of possibilities and improved the general way of life. By incorporating blockchain technology, these digital assets can transcend the capability of traditional finance systems. For some time now, the crypto market has proven that it can be used for more than just the transfer of assets and as a store of value. This has led to the introduction of thousands of assets that perform the same function.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchanges Under Probe In India For $125 Million Laundering Scheme
India’s financial crime-busting agency is now zooming its lens on more than 10 cryptocurrency exchanges in the country for what it believes is illegally moving more than 10 billion rupees ($125 million) offshore. The Economic Times reported, citing unnamed sources, that the yet to be named crypto exchanges were...
bitcoinist.com
Can GryffinDAO Become The Next Big Thing In The Cryptocurrency World Just Like Ethereum?
Cryptocurrencies were a relatively new yet exceptionally prosperous sector not long ago, in 2021. The decentralised industry was previously valued at $2.96 trillion. After reaching its apex in early 2022, the first significant crypto collapse happened in January. The crypto market lost approximately $1 trillion in the first month of 2022.
bitcoinist.com
Frontnode announces future support for additional cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, XRP, Dogecoin)
Tallinn, Estonia – Frontnode, the Estonian-licensed crypto exchange focusing on bitcoin only, announced today the future listing of prominent crypto assets ethereum, cardano, XRP and Dogecoin. In a statement, Sirje Soo, the company’s CEO says: “Up until now, our focus has been to provide the most accessible way for...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Ban: Uzbekistan Blocks Access To FTX And Binance – Here’s Why
Authorities in Uzbekistan are now clamping down on online crypto trading platforms that operate outside the nation and are not registered with the government. Authorities have mandated that platforms hold a license in order to provide digital currency services to users. However, they have observed in recent weeks that numerous exchanges are providing their services without their consent or permits.
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Litecoin and Adirize DAO: 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Set to Explode in 2022
Today, there are more than 19,000 tokens available on CoinMarketCap. A lot of these tokens were performing well and were aiming for new heights, but the recent crypto crash caused drastic performance shifts. Almost every crypto coin is trading in red and has faced losses since the start of 2022....
bitcoinist.com
Vinteum Will Train And Sponsor Bitcoin Developers In Brazil And Latin America
The planet needs Vinteum because “we need developers from all over the world to build this global internet-native money.” What is Vinteum? In the post announcing the organization’s existence, they describe themselves as “a non-profit Bitcoin research and development center dedicated to supporting Bitcoin developers in Brazil and the wider Latin America region. We will train and fund open source developers to work on Bitcoin and the Lightning Network.”
bitcoinist.com
Why $10 Trillion AUM BlackRock Launched Spot Bitcoin Private Trust For Clients
Investment and financial services firm BlackRock will launch a spot Bitcoin private trust in the United States, according to an official post. The investment product was created as a response to the “substantial interest” from the firm’s client which has remained despite BTC’s price losing over 50% of its value in 2022.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Obsessed: Nigeria Tops Google Trends Search For Cryptocurrency Info
Crypto is always on top of the list, at least that’s what has come up in a study done by a popular cryptocurrency price tracking firm. According to a new research, Nigeria is hands down the most cryptocurrency curious country in the world. The West African nation has the...
bitcoinist.com
Report Shows Hackers Launder $540M Through Crypto RenBridge Platform
Decentralization is a unique feature for cryptocurrency that removes the interference of third parties in crypto-asset transactions. While it could be an advantage in most cases for investors and other participants, it could limit fraud detection. In the cryptocurrency industry, there have been lots of incidents of hacks, scams, frauds,...
bitcoinist.com
Add These Cryptocurrencies To Your Watchlist: Uniglo (GLO), Helium (HNT), And Bitcoin SV (BSV)
With the recent surge in popularity of cryptocurrencies, many new investors are looking to get in on the action. However, with so many different coins and tokens, knowing which ones are worth investing in can be challenging. In this article, we will take a look at three cryptocurrencies that are worth keeping an eye on: Uniglo (GLO), Helium (HNT), and Bitcoin SV (BSV).
bitcoinist.com
Iran Concludes $10 Million Import Using Crypto. US Sanctions Dead?
Iran recorded its first formal order for the import of goods valued at $10 million and paid for in cryptocurrency, marking a historic defining moment in the usage of cryptocurrencies. The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade says the country intends to employ cryptocurrencies extensively in its international trade with target countries, according to a local Iranian news source.
bitcoinist.com
Manilla Finance – The Next Big Thing in Blockchain, Almost Ready for Launch
The 21st century is described by many scholars as the Golden age, where every aspect of modern-day society is driven by technology. Distributed Ledger Technology, which many describe as the pioneer of the 22nd century, has provided an avenue where an economy can exist without the need for trust. As a result of the growing competition within the blockchain ecosystem, it has forced various exchanges in the space to innovate as their designs are now geared towards the users’ comfort and useability. The cryptocurrency market is known for its volatility hence, it is important for everyone participating in the market to trade with uninterrupted and real time data to stay on top of trade execution. And that exactly is why Manilla Finance is building a platform that includes a P2P exchange and a utility bills payment platform.
bitcoinist.com
Zipmex Opens Crypto Withdrawals After Pausing Due To Volatile Markets
The recent crypto winter plunged some crypto firms into insolvency. Also, the collapse of Terra algorithmic stablecoin and its native token, LUNA, aided the devastating effect of the bearish trend. As a result, almost all the assets in the crypto space experienced a massive decline in their prices and values. The overall events brought billions of dollars on the part of investors.
bitcoinist.com
Cuprum Coin, one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies, launched via an IEO offering on the Bitforex exchange.
On October 08th 2021 Cuprum Coin s.l.l.c. launched the successful pre-sale phase of its commodity-backed cryptocurrency, with an underlying asset worth over US$60 Billion. Yesterday, August 8, CUC was listed on the Bitforex exchange. Out of the planned 250,000 coins in the presale, the company sold 273,811 coins for 10...
bitcoinist.com
SEC/CFTC May Require Hedge Funds To Provide More Information On Crypto Exposure
Crypto has made its way into Wall Street and major financial entities in the legacy financial system, demanding a change in old regulatory structures. A document from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) hints at how these structures might be starting to shift.
