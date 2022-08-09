ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six strong innings for second straight scoreless outing for his new team, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado both homered, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 Friday night. St. Louis, which has won 11 of 14, pushed its lead over Milwaukee in the NL Central to 1.5 games. The Cardinals won their ninth straight at home, the longest streak since a nine-game run June 2-29, 2015. Victor Caratini had three hits and an RBI for Milwaukee, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Montgomery (5-3), acquired from the New York Yankees in a trade for outfielder Harrison Bader on Aug. 2, allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander pitched five scoreless innings in a 1-0 win over the Yankees in his Cardinals debut last Saturday.

