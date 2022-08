Juanita Ervin May, 81, of Garrison, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Juanita was born in Lewis County on September 8, 1940, a daughter of the late Henry Ervin and Alice Stone Ervin. Survivors include three sons, David May of Valdosta,...

