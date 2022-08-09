Autel Robotics has released new firmware for its EVO Lite and EVO Nano drones. The updates, which are being rolled out with v1.4.20 (iOS) and v1.4.26 (Android) of the Autel Sky app, are packed with some of the most-requested features to the drone series, including easily-accessible flight logs, voice notification options, as well as an increase to the maximum flight distance.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO