dronedj.com
United pre-pays eVTOL firm Archer $10 million of $1 billion UAM order
Archer Aviation reported passing another milestone in its efforts to develop electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in aerial services like air taxis, with the receipt of a $10 million pre-payment from United Airlines as part of its 2021 transaction for 100 urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles. The...
dronedj.com
Autel releases new Lite, Nano firmware to increase drone range
Autel Robotics has released new firmware for its EVO Lite and EVO Nano drones. The updates, which are being rolled out with v1.4.20 (iOS) and v1.4.26 (Android) of the Autel Sky app, are packed with some of the most-requested features to the drone series, including easily-accessible flight logs, voice notification options, as well as an increase to the maximum flight distance.
